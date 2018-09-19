AAR Corporation: Diversified Revenue Growth In A Great Industry

I've written before on Seeking Alpha about my interest in tangential or niche plays on popular industries, such as Air Lease (aerospace) or Entercom (media). Industries that gain public affection and become market darlings see the stocks of its most important and biggest firms take off quickly and sharply. What takes more time, however, is the stock of ancillary companies in the industry that may be buried somewhere in the supply chain or a third party vendor reach similar heights. Similarly to Air Lease (NYSE:AL), AAR Corporation (NYSE:AIR) operates in the aerospace industry but isn't a big name OEM or airline. Rather, the company "serves the Global Aviation Services Market" in a variety of ways. The image below from the AAR's Company Presentation in August outlines some of the services provided by AAR:

in 2018 AAR's stock was continuing to climb along with its revenue as the investment community was starting to appreciate the lesser known aerospace company up until its FY2018 Earnings Report, which will be covered in the next section. There is a strong case to be made that AAR saw its shares tumble unjustly due to the market's tendency to have knee-jerk reactions to earnings reports. The firm boasts impressive revenue growth figures and a deeper dive shows there is reason to get behind this stock.

Summer Downturn

AIR took a hit this summer when it reported its FY2018 Earnings, with results that did not satisfy Wall Street. At the time of writing the stock is at Tuesday's closing price of $44.72/share, still fairly lower than the $48/share price tag it carried in July.

AIR data by YCharts

The reaction to the FY2018 Earnings Report was rather dramatic, but as Canaccord Genuity points out, this could prove to be a buying opportunity. The cause of the decline was the below-expectation quarterly revenue growth of 5%, sparking fears in a growth slowdown in AAR's top line. This is a harsh interpretation, however, as revenue grew 10% over the course of the year, 16% if you exclude the impact of the wind down of the company's KC-10 program. When those numbers are pondered in conjunction with EPS growth of 17%, there is cause for further investigation of AAR's operations for investors.

Aviation Services

Aviation Services (AS) is the much larger of the two business segments, commanding $1.6B of the $1.75B generated by AIR in 2018. The three elements under Aviation Services in the image posted earlier in the article are the three business units that comprise AS. Sales in AS grew 9% year-over-year even after factoring in the KC-10 wind down. According to CFO Mike Milligan on the Quarterly Conference Call, the sales growth was driven by the company's parts trading and distribution activities, commercial and government programs, and airframe maintenance. That statement undersells AAR's performance as it's basically the same thing as saying "sales growth was driven by all business units within Aviation Services". If you look at the image above with the breakdown of AAR's corporate structure you will notice that the three elements called out by Mr. Milligan are part of different areas within AS. While that may seem a subtle observation, there is definitely value there as it mitigates the risk of a revenue decline over time. Generating consistent revenue growth is always good, but if that growth is fully levered to one product or service, one unforeseen event could derail everything for the underlying company. While that is naturally applicable to all companies, risk taking is required to spur growth but doing so carefully increases the likelihood of sustained revenue and company growth. Revenue diversification within product division is a great thing from an investor's perspective that can be amplified by geographic diversification. This is something that AAR boasts due to its customer base that spans over 100 countries. The image below from AAR's Company Presentation highlights some of the more notable ones:

The wide variety of global regions is on display here with the US, China, Germany, South Africa, and Canada among the several nations that AAR companies call home.

Expeditionary Services

Although it is comparably diminutive to AS, Expeditionary Services (ES) is doing its best to catch up with 23% revenue growth year-over-year. Surprisingly that top line growth isn't the most exciting part of ES. July marked the first month that the company was at full revenue run rate for the INL/A Worldwide Aviation Support Services (WASS) contract, contributing $14.2 million of in-month sales. This high value win did not come easily for AAR as the company from which it was taking this US Department of State contract from, DynCorp, held the matter up in litigation for over a year. Finally, in November of 2017, the Court of Federal Claims ruled in favor of AAR, allowing work to commence immediately. The impact this contract will have should not be understated as it lasts 11.5 years. The annualization of the WASS contract's July revenue results in $170 million, which would be 32% revenue growth in FY2019 for ES even if no other revenue was generated whatsoever. This is transformative for the smaller of AAR's two business units and could close the gap between the two much faster than one would have expected in the past.

Outlook and Valuation

The sharp reversal in share price following AAR's FY 2018 Report has left the door open for investors to get shares at a very reasonable level. What struck me as especially strange about the market reaction was that on the FY 2018 report, management issued revenue and EPS guidance, the ranges for which aligned with consensus estimates. The expected growth figures for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS are as follows:

Revenue - growth of 23%

Adjusted EBITDA - growth of 27%

Adjusted EPS - growth of 48%

All things seem to be moving in the right direction for AAR. Tuesday's closing price divided by EPS estimates from the Wall Street Journal also paint a favorable scenario for AIR:

Fiscal Year EPS P/E FY19 3.13 14.3 FY20 3.38 13.2

Also according to the Journal, the average price target of Wall Street analysts is $52.83/share, offering 18% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

The case of AAR is an interesting one because of both its unique position within the large aerospace industry and the dynamics at play in its two business units. While Aviation Services may control the lion's share of revenue at the moment, Expeditionary Services just signed an absolutely massive long-term contract with the US government to complement an already fast growing revenue base. The combination of improving fundamentals and recent pullback is an opportunity for investors to get stock of a growing company within a strong industry at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.