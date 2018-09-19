Viking Therapeutics Has Incredible Potential

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) released top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical study of VK2809. The study met its primary endpoint as well as its secondary endpoint and yielded data that represented a strong safety and tolerability profile. As investors saw the data release, the stock rose dramatically, closing the session on gains over 80%.

When looking into a clinical-stage biotechnology company, one of the first places that I look is their most recent financial report. In general, these companies are riddled with financial struggle. As clinical-stage biotechnology companies have no access to revenue through their products, they tend to be highly dependent on investors and lenders. After taking a look at Viking Therapeutics' most recent financial report, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the company has enough money to make it through well over a year in cash on hand alone.

With a treatment showing strong data in an area with a large, unmet medical need, and a strong financial foundation to support the company, I believe that Viking Therapeutics will see growth ahead.

Viking Therapeutics Reports Top-Line VK2809 Data

The top-line data released on Tuesday came from a 12-week Phase 2 clinical study assessing VK2809 as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

VK2809 is a novel liver-selective thyroid receptor beta agonist. The treatment is an orally available small molecule that possesses selectivity for liver tissue, as well as the beta receptor subtype.

The data show that the company successfully achieved its primary endpoint. The primary endpoint on the study was the demonstration of statistically significant reductions in LDL-C in patients receiving VK2809, compared to placebo. The treatment led to a 20% or more reduction in LDL-C among patients receiving it.

The company also met its secondary endpoint, which was the statistically significant reduction of fat in the liver among patients treated with VK2809 compared to placebo. The data show a 57%-60% mean liver fat reduction in patients treated with the candidate.

Finally, Viking Therapeutics announced that there were no serious adverse events reported in patients receiving VK2809 or the placebo. The company also said that there were no meaningful changes to the thyroid hormone axis in patients treated with VK2809 compared to placebo.

The tolerability profile proved to be strong as well. Gastrointestinal-related side effects were higher in placebo-treated patients when compared to VK2809-treated patients.

Viking Therapeutics Financial Data Looks Promising

Clinical-stage biotech investing can be a dangerous game. By the very nature of clinical-stage companies, they are pre-revenue. With no treatments approved by regulatory authorities, the opportunities for revenue are limited. So, these companies are dependent on lenders and investors to keep them afloat, and that often leads to dilutive transactions that end in loss of value for investors.

In the case of Viking Therapeutics however, my view is very different. After digging into the company's most recent financial report, offered on August, 08, 2018, I was pleasantly surprised. As of June 30, 2018, the company had approximately $34.61 million in cash on hand. During the quarter ending on June 30, 2018, the company generated a comprehensive loss of $6.71 million. So, in just cash on hand, the company has enough money to make it through about fifteen and a half months of operations.

Digging further, the story gets even better. The company has about $107.56 million in short-term investments available for sale and and just over $2 million in prepaid expenses. Adding all of this in, the company now has more than enough funds available to get through 5 years of operations.

The NAFLD Market Is A Massive One

In the United States alone, it is estimated that approximately 100 million people live with NAFLD. Moreover, there are no currently approved medications that reverse the effects of NAFLD, as VK2809 has shown to do in Phase 2 clinical studies. So, a treatment that reverses the effects of NAFLD would be massively valuable.

As far as dollars and cents, there are several estimations that vary wildly. The most widely accepted estimates are that the drug market for NAFLD will be valued between $20 billion and $35 billion per year by the year 2025.

Considering that there is no current treatment available to reverse NAFLD, a treatment being approved that does has the potential to take the lion's share of this market.

Consider The Risks

Any time you put your money into a stock or any other form of investment, you're going to take on some risk. When it comes to Viking Therapeutics, the most pressing risks to consider include:

Clinical Risks - Although data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study seems to be positive, the company is not out of the woods yet. Before a New Drug Application is submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, Viking Therapeutics will likely have to move forward with a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. Should this trial not go as expected, the stock could see dramatic declines.

Regulatory Risks - While there is quite a bit of effort and funding that goes into producing this data, what's good for the company isn't always enough for the FDA. Often times, New Drug Applications are submitted, only to be rejected due to what the FDA believes to be inadequate data. Although the data Viking Therapeutics is producing at the moment seems to be promising, it's not over until the figurative fat lady sings, and in this case, the fat lady is the FDA.

The Takeaway

Viking Therapeutics hit a home run with the data produced from the Phase 2 clinical study of VK2809. Moreover, the company's financial data suggests that the company is on a strong financial foundation that could take it through to commercialization phases, should all continue to go well in the development of VK2809. As such, I believe that the company is in a unique position, where not only does it has a strong clinical candidate, but it has the financial power to see this candidate through the development process. While there are still clinical and regulatory risks to consider, in my view, these risks are overshadowed by the strong opportunity that the NAFLD market size creates for VK2809 should the treatment be approved. All in all, I'm expecting to see further gains out of Viking Therapeutics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.