Best Inc. - At The Best Price?

As such, these falls represent an attractive opportunity to investors interested in increasing international exposure in their portfolio.

Shares in Best Inc. have fallen over 50% since reaching their post IPO peak in June.

The Stock

Best Inc. (BSTI) is engaged in providing supply chain solutions in a range of categories, including: cloud OFCs, which offer warehouse management, in-warehouse processing and order fulfillment services to customers; transportation services, which coordinates shipments to and from locations, regional distribution, intra-city distribution, express delivery, freight forwarding and other transportation services.

Best Inc.'s underlying Q2 results are solid (despite revenue slightly missing guidance), and as such the stock price hammering that Best has received post-IPO (currently down over 50% since reaching its peak in June) presents a buying opportunity:

(Source: Google Finance)

The dramatic crash has occurred as a result of the stock's post IPO lockup expiry passing and Q2 revenue guidance being missed:

When the BSTI IPO lockup expires on March 19th, the company's large group of pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be allowed to sell their previously restricted shares for the first time. Just 12.2% of shares outstanding currently trading. Any significant sales will likely result in a flood of shares into the marketplace and a sharp, short-term downturn in BSTI's stock price.

(Source: Don Dion/Seeking Alpha)

Over Q2, Best Inc. achieved strong revenue growth and margin expansion across all business units, reflecting continued progress on management's strategy of delivering unit growth alongside continuous improvements in service quality operational efficiency. Best Inc. is well positioned to continue to benefit from the healthy growth in the Chinese e-commerce industry, and the recent dramatic crash in its stock price has created an attractive opportunity for investors to enter long term positions in a growing Chinese market.

Q2 Performance

Over Q2, Best Inc.'s revenue grew by 38.6% y/y (RMB 6.7 billion). Gross profit margin for the second quarter improved 3.5 percentage points to 6.2%, resulting in Best Inc.'s first ever profitable quarter, with adjusted EBITDA reaching RMB 42 million in Q2.

(Source: Best, Inc. 2018 Q2- Earnings Call Slides)

Best Inc.'s Express segment achieved revenue growth of 25.8% y/y (RMB 4.2 billion), with gross profit for the segment increasing by 105.6% to RMB 229 million. GPP (Gross profit per-parcel) increased by 47.3% to RMB 0.18 as average revenue per parcel increased by 2.7%. The decrease in cost per parcel is primarily due to the improved operating efficiency and delivery network planning. Management has also taken the important step of disengaging from the competitive price war in this sector, and instead winning business with integrated solutions and superior services rather than simply competing on price, a strategy that has proven its merits in Q2's results.

The Best Freight segment has continued its expansion while simultaneously boosting its margins by optimizing its delivery network. Over Q2, Fright's revenue grew 31.6% y/y, while weight volume grew by 24.7% y/y, a result that is significantly higher than the industry average. Gross profit turned positive to RMB 54 million and margins increased by over 13 percentage points y/y, from -7.8% to +5.2%. Management has emphasized cost reduction in the Freight segment by reducing the total number of hubs and sorting centres:

Jonny Chou (Best Inc. CEO) - Total number of hubs and sortation centers were reduced by 29.3% year-over-year to 128 compared to 181 as of June 30, 2017. We continue to invest in an upgrade automation systems in our hubs and sortation centers including high speed automated sorting lines and dimension and weight scanning systems. Digital waybill usage rose to 98.4% from 89%. As a result, gross profit per parcel increased over 47% year-over-year to RMB 0.18 in the second quarter.

(Source: Best, Inc. Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

(Source: Best, Inc. 2018 Q2- Earnings Call Slides)

Outlook

Management's focus on differentiating Best Inc. itself from cut-cost competitors through superior service will allow management to price their product at a premium in the future, and this business model has culminated in a record low number of complaints being received:

According to the State Post Bureau, in the second quarter of 2018, Best consistently led major industry players with low effective complaint ratios in April, May and June. Effective customer complaints per one million parcels was 0.35, 0.32 and 0.30 respectively. With increasing consumer classification, we are seeing better service quality and network stability brining more market share to Best and expect this trend to continue in the foreseeable future.

(Source: Best, Inc. Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

Continued investment in Best Inc.'s Store+ segment has resulted in store membership reaching almost 400,000. Store+ orders fulfilled increased by 39.3% y/y to over 870,000, resulting in the segment's total revenue increasing by 34.5% (totaling RMB 798 million). Strong growth has also continued in the UCargo segment since its platform was opened to external customers in the first quarter of 2018. The number of registered agents on UCargo platform has increased from 1700 to 4000 and the number of trucks on the platform increased from 100000 to over 220000 over the past year. Transaction volumes increased to approximately 96000 from 28000 as the revenue generated from the external customers reached over RMB150 million.

Both the Store+ and the UCargo segments are still in their infancy and will continue to post strong growth into the foreseeable future as more merchants and drivers see the value in these platforms.

Institutional Interest

Institutional investors are buying increasing stakes in Best Inc. despite the stock's recent falls. GSA Capital Partners LLP upped their stake in BEST Inc. over the 2Q18, purchasing over 226,200 shares ($2,764,000). A number of other funds have also added to their Best Inc. positions, including Deutsche (+$651,000 in Q4) and Wells Fargo, which grew its $79,294,000 position by adding 768,989 shares during Q417:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 65,241 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 1,686.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,614,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,933,000 after buying an additional 2,468,454 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000.

(Source: Marea Informativa)

Catching the Falling Knife

Obviously investing in a stock which has experienced a free-fall in price presents a challenge to even the most experienced investors, as continued drawdowns are a distinct possibility. However, the significant drops over the past two days (totaling around 10%) create a higher probability of an exhaustion in Best Inc.'s sustained bearish momentum:

(Source: TradingView/My Own TA)

On the technical side, an RSI divergence is also beginning to emerge on the daily chart.

Capital Management

Management has recently placed a strong emphasis on improving operating efficiency by reducing the total number of hubs and sortation centres to 128 compared to 181 (as of June 30, 2017). They have continued to invest in upgraded automation systems in the sortation centres (including high speed automated sorting lines and dimension and weight scanning systems), reducing staffing costs. Digital waybill usage rose to 98.4% from 89% (digital waybills require less manual processing). As a result, gross profit per parcel increased over 47% year-over-year to RMB 0.18 in the second quarter:

(Source: Best, Inc. 2018 Q2- Earnings Call Slides)

Cash/short term investments far outweigh current debts, giving Best Inc's management time to continue their successful growth strategy without any further dilution of shareholder value:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risks

The chief risks faced by Best Inc. investors includes concerns over the reliability of company statements due to the general regulatory issues that persist within China and the competitive field in which Best Inc. operates. Best Inc. notes that it faces competition from other supply chain solution providers including JD Logistics SF Holdings, P.G. Logistics, Annto Logistics, Zhongshang Huimin, ANE Logistics, DEPPON Logistics, YUNDA, STO Express, YTO Express, and ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO). With such strong competition, poor management practices could result in a reduction of margins due to negative pricing wars, however, management has made it clear that they will continue to compete on service, and thus command a premium:

As the competitive market environment continues to push pricing lower, we remain focused on executing against our significant opportunities to drive further operational efficiencies throughout our business. Expand the breadth of our service offerings to drive meaningful margin expansion, achieve solid top line growth and capture more market share. This strategy continues to prove itself in the second quarter, as we choose to win business with integrated solutions and superior services rather than simply competing on price.

As such, I would recommend only experienced investors expose their portfolio to Chinese stocks (especially ones in their growth phase such as Best Inc.).

Conclusion

The dramatic acceleration of shares in Best over the past week has left its year-long bearish momentum vulnerable to exhaustion, creating an opportunity for long term investors to enter positions in this Chinese growth story which is still in its infancy.

