Altra/Fortive Tie-Up Looks Compelling, But Focus On Price

With that said, leverage is on the way up and the management team here does not have experience with these kinds of big deals.

I’ve always been a fan of the Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) business model. Even before recent news tied to the combination with Fortive (FTV) assets, the company has held a tight hold on the market for mechanical power transmission (“MPT”) components. Pro forma, shares look pretty darn attractive – but I think there is always the question mark here on whether Fortive, spun off from legendary roll-up Danaher (DHR), is getting the better end of the deal. While under the Reverse Morris Trust structure of this deal Fortive stockholders will remain invested in Altra’s future, I think those concerns are still valid. Down in the mid to upper mid $30s per share, however, I think the upside value looks favorable. Altra Industrial Motion shares have fallen off a cliff since the deal was announced, and in fact came very close to peaking my interest at the fifty-two week low of $37.80/share. A return to the $37.00/share range should be treated as a buying opportunity in my opinion.

Long-Running Roll Up Strategy In An Interesting Business

To elaborate on this business, MPT components are used to control and transmit power and torque in pretty much any application utilizing movement, but the core competency of Altra is within couplings, clutches and brakes, and gearing. These kinds of products have their place within industrial applications, particularly those with high volume where reliability and repeatability hold significant importance. Think assembly lines and factory automation, but products are also sold into the mining industry (belt-driven conveyors in tough environments) and aerospace.

It took some time to get significant scale. What is now Altra Industrial Motion can trace its roots back to the acquisition of Zurn Technologies by Colfax Corporation (CFX) in the late 1990s. While Zurn Technologies had some size, Colfax subsequently added to it via the acquisitions of Warner Electric and Imo Industries. Once held under the boringly named “Power Transmission Holdings” holding company subsidiary, an asset which was subsequently bought by Altra in 2004. Acquisition activity was muted heading into and out of the Great Recession, but Altra did pick up assets from Svendborg Brakes, Guardian Couplings, and Stromag over the past five years. However, there is perhaps no greater decision than the most recently announced deal with the Automation & Specialty business of Fortive.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altra will combine with the Fortive business through a Reverse Morris Trust, creating a tax efficient transaction valued at $3,000M. Fortive will receive $1,400M in cash as well 54% ownership in the combined entity worth $1,600M. While Fortive shareholders will hold a majority 54% stake, current senior management of Altra retains control, although it does cede some power through additional board seats. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, contingent on various customary closing conditions, including an IRS tax ruling, regulatory approvals, financing, and of course, Altra stockholder approval.

Where Altra is better at gearing and clutches (taking power generation and applying it), Fortive focuses more on precision motors and the controls driving it. Outside of the bearings business, motors and associated control works are the largest pieces of the power transmission industry. Structurally, it is also a much higher margin business with fewer competitors. Products like bearings and gearing are much closer to what I would call “commoditized products”, although I use that term loosely given Altra has long generated gross margins in excess of 32% (and ~15% EBITDA margin).

Market Concerns Driving The Opportunity

Multi-billion dollar deals have not been the norm for this management team and long-running (and still current) CEO Carl Christenson has little experience in working with deals of this size. I believe this is where a lot of skepticism has come through from the market given the leverage that will be present. Pro forma net debt/EBITDA has been pegged at 4.3x by management at close, and that is inclusive of a $23M credit for run rate cost synergies (half of the expectation). Throughout 2018, one of the more striking themes from an asset allocation perspective has been the persistent underperformance of highly levered versus low levered companies. I highlight this updated data for Industrial Insights subscribers every Monday, but thus far this year low debt to enterprise value firms (as measured by quartile with lowest leverage) have returned 15.9%. Meanwhile, the most levered firms have lost 0.3%. That is striking, and I think investors can point to a number of reasons why: fear of the US being in the late stages of the business cycle, fear of rising interest rates, etc. Given that backdrop, I’m not too surprised at the negative reaction by the market to this deal.

*Source: Altra Industrial Motion, Deal Tie-Up Presentation, Slide 22

While leverage is higher, management sees an opportunity for extensive free cash flow generation. The MPT business has seen what I would call steady growth in recent years, although it has been lumpy. Exposure to high growth industries (robotics, aerospace) has been offset to a large extent by weakness in the company’s more cyclical end markets, especially those that are commodities-related. Extensive foreign exposure (only 50% North American sales) has also been a detriment given foreign currency movement and associated translation to US Dollars.

Combined, I do think there is opportunity. Pro forma, the new Altra Industrial Motion has less cyclical end market exposure. With a broader product offering (more ownership across the entire product chain), I also think there is some opportunity for better contract wins just due to the diverse offerings available. There likely is some some cross-selling opportunities as well. Altra Industrial Motion, which strikes me as an organization that might get stagnant given the lack of new blood in leadership roles, likely can learn a lot from Fortive employees should they be willing to leverage that expertise.

Takeaway

Pegging the total share count at 63M shares post transaction close, the combined market cap will be around $2,602M at current share prices. With expectations of $400M in EBITDA inclusive of synergies and $200M of free cash flow, the new Altra Industrial Motion will trade at 10.5x EBITDA and 7.7% free cash flow yield at current share prices. I don’t view that as out of line with the industrial space in general, and it certainly is a bit of a premium from a free cash flow yield perspective (although balanced by the leverage). Most of that cash is not going to end up in shareholder pockets, instead being dedicated to delevering the balance sheet.

Historically, this is a bit of a premium – but the company has come a long way. Altra Industrial Motion has rallied quite a bit from it early 2016 lows in the lower $20s per share. At the time, the company traded at ~9x trailing EBITDA expectations, so multiple compression is not out of the question. But I think this is really a reflection of sentiment and I think the view on whether the business will see its multiples compress back to those levels depends on whether you think the business has been fundamentally reshaped with this deal or not. At the time, commodities had tanked and anyone with any meaningful exposure was sold off precipitously. In my mind, this is balanced by the fact that these assets are coming from Fortive – an entity that has not trading below 14x EBITDA since its spin-off. While just a fraction of that business, the MPT assets at Fortive have always been held at high regard.

In my opinion, I see some value and like the business structure. However, I just want to see a bit more of a discount before I dip my toe in yet another beaten down roll-up play. Plenty of those to go around this year.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.