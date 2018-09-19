Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Files To Raise Capital In U.S. IPO

OSMT has produced uneven financial results due to impairment write-offs and needs additional capital to gain regulatory approvals for its treatment pipeline.

The firm sells generic drugs, has proprietary controlled release technologies, and is developing two branded drug treatments for FDA approval.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals aims to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products.

OSMT is at a critical stage of its transition from generic products to the next generation of products that may take it to a higher valuation and insulate it from the intense competition in the generic space.

Company & Technology

Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Osmotica was founded in 1986 and develops, manufactures, and sells specialty products using its controlled release technologies; it is also developing branded treatments for muscle spasticity and droopy eyelid.

Management is headed by CEO Brian Markison, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Fougera Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica develops drugs using its proprietary Osmodex controlled release drug delivery system.

The firm is developing two NDA candidates in Phase 3 clinical trials - Ontinua ER for muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients, and RVL-1201 for blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

As of June 30, 2018, the company has five commercialized products: M-72 (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets, 72 mg), Lorzone (chlorzoxazone scored tablets) and ConZip (tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsules) in specialty neurology; and OB Complete, our family of prescription prenatal dietary supplements, and Divigel (estradiol gel, 0.1%) in women's health.

The company acquires customers through its specialized neurology and women's health sales teams.

Sales, General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating with a downward trend as revenues have increased in recent periods, as the table below indicates:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q2 2018 25.7% 2017 23.2% 2016 30.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the total controlled release (osmotic) drug delivery market is projected to grow to $90.2 billion by 2025, representing a strong CAGR of 13.8% between 2014 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for alternative therapies and benefits offered by these technologies over conventional forms of drug delivery.

Osmotic drug delivery is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to its ability to not be affected by various factors such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility.

Competitors that provide controlled release products include:

Depomed

Coating Place

Corium International

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Alkermes

Pfizer (PFE)

Orbis Biosciences

Capsugel

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Aradigm

Financial Performance

OSMT's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Growth in gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Highly fluctuating cash flow

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: OSMT S-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $131.7 million, 13.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $245.7 million, 12.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $218.5 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $64.5 million

2017: $120.6 million

2016: $92.8 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 49.0%

2017: 49.1%

2016: 42.5%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($2.2 million) cash used in operations

2017: $57.8 million cash flow

2016: ($44.8 million) cash used

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $28.4 million in cash and $438.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($2.2 million).

IPO Details

OSMT intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in this offering to repay approximately [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness under our senior secured credit facilities. Currently, the term loans bear interest at a rate of [an as-yet-undisclosed %] per annum and mature on December 21, 2022.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Barclays, and RBC Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

