Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage

As of today, GAIN is likely "oversold", and I have recently purchased shares of GAINL and GAINM for many reasons, including some discussed in this article.

Monthly dividends are mostly supported by interest and fee income from debt investments while semiannual dividends are generally supported by capital gains and dividend income from equity investments.

GAIN continues to focus on equity participation primarily responsible for growing its NAV per share and "recurring non-recurring" dividend income, that contribute to the growing amount of undistributed NII.

Earlier this year, I initiated active coverage of Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and its preferred stocks (GAINM) and the recently issued (NASDAQ:GAINL). As shown below, GAIN continues to outperform the S&P 500, UBS ETRACS Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) and UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL). However, as mentioned in "14.5% Yielding ETN: Time To Buy Or Take Profits?" BDCL and BDCS should not be used as a longer-term investment for the BDC sector as they continually underperform the sector even after including distributions.

Preferred Stocks "GAINL" and "GAINM"

I have recently purchased shares of GAINL and GAINM and will be discussing the reasons in upcoming articles.

On August 22, 2018, GAIN announced the closing of its offering of 2.99 million shares of 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $72.1 million. The shares began trading on August 23, 2018, under the symbol "GAINL" and are mandatorily redeemable on August 31, 2025, at $25.00 per share. The company used the net proceeds from this offering, plus borrowings under its credit facility, as necessary, to redeem all outstanding shares of its 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock and its 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock and for other general corporate purposes. NMFC is required to redeem the preferred at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends upon the occurrence of a change of control or if they fail to maintain an asset coverage ratio of 200% and will be 150% effective 4/10/2019.

As shown below, GAINM typically trades between $25 and $26 providing investors with relative price stability while collecting monthly dividends, typically yielding between 6.1% and 6.4% annually.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

One of the metrics used to analyze the safety of a debt position is the "Interest Expense Coverage" ratio which measures the ability to pay current borrowing expenses.

Discussion from Investopedia:

"The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how easily a company can pay their interest expenses on outstanding debt. The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company's interest expenses for the same period. The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense. When a company's interest coverage ratio is only 1.5 or lower, its ability to meet interest expenses may be questionable." "The ratio measures how many times over a company could pay its outstanding debts using its earnings. This can be thought of as a margin of safety for the company's creditors should the company run into financial difficulty down the road. The ability to service its debt obligations is a key factor in determining a company's solvency and is an important statistic for shareholders and prospective investors."

I have included the "Interest Expense Coverage" ratio in the Leverage Analysis below using net investment income ("NII") before interest expense dividend by interest and debt expenses for each quarter. GAIN has a historical ratio between 2.4 and 3.3 and projected to be between 2.4 and 2.8 in the coming quarters.

GAIN Dividend Coverage Discussion

Monthly dividends are mostly supported by interest and fee income from debt investments, while semiannual dividends are generally supported by capital gains and dividend income from equity investments. I'm expecting continued dividend growth and/or semiannual dividends due to $0.47 per share of undistributed income and net realized gains. Currently, around 11% of GAIN's distributions for 2018 are considered capital gains as discussed below.

"As of June 30, 2018, undistributed income and net realized gains totaled $15 million or $0.47 per common share. We continue to actively manage our undistributed income and net realized gains with the goal to cover and over time increase distributions to our shareholders. For the current calendar year at June 30, 2018, we estimate the capital gains portion of our distribution was about 11%. That's going to change most likely before we get to March of 2019, but any way you can get a little bit of capital gains in there, which is a little helpful to those who pay taxes."

Source: GAIN Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, GAIN reported between my base and best case projections mostly due to higher portfolio yield and portfolio growth covering its dividend by 100%. As with most other BDCs, the increase in portfolio yield was partially due to rising LIBOR:

Q. "It looks like the portfolio yield has trended up sequentially and year over year. Is that a mix shift on spreads in the portfolio? Or is that more of a - you guys are starting to see the benefit of rising rates in your portfolio?" A. "It's a mix of those two. It's definitely the LIBOR component is kicking in now as most of our loans are above the set floor."

Source: GAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Realized and unrealized gains were partially offset by the accrual of $6.5 million, or $0.20 per share, of capital gains-based incentive fees "accrued under U.S. GAAP, the payment of which is not contractually due under the terms of the investment advisory agreement." As mentioned in previous articles, I exclude capital gains-based incentive fees when calculating recurring dividend coverage similar to most companies:

Source: Earnings Call Slides

GAIN issued 168,824 shares under its at-the-market ("ATM") program at a weighted-average net price of $10.87 per share (compared to previous NAV of $10.85), resulting in net proceeds of $1.8 million.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

As shown in the Lower Yield Leverage Analysis, the company will likely earn at least $0.20 per share each quarter covering 101% of its current dividend which is basically "math" driven by an annual hurdle rate of 7% on equity before paying incentive fees to management.

"The income-based incentive fee rewards the Adviser if our quarterly net investment income (before giving effect to any incentive fee) exceeds 1.75% (quarterly) of our net assets, adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period (the "Hurdle Rate"). The income-based incentive fee with respect to our pre-incentive fee net investment income is payable quarterly to the Adviser and is computed as follows:"

No incentive fee in any calendar quarter in which our pre-incentive fee net investment income does not exceed the Hurdle Rate (7.0% annualized).

Source: SEC Filings

It's also important to understand that this calculation is based on "net assets" per share which has continued to grow, driving a higher amount of "pre-incentive fee net investment income" per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the analysis below, the company continues to increase the dividend as NAV grows and increases the "Minimum Dividend Coverage":

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

The following table shows six different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 13.0% and a lower yield of 12.4% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management and incentive fees. It's important to note that this analysis is dependent on average dividend and other income of $2 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

This analysis implies that the current dividend is stable even with lower portfolio yields. As of June 30, 2018, undistributed income and net realized gains totaled approximately $15 million, or $0.47 per share. "We continue to actively manage our undistributed income and net realized gains with the goal to cover an overtime increase or distributions to stockholders."

GAIN has consistently raised regular monthly distributions to shareholders, having never missed a monthly distribution since its IPO in 2005. The regular distribution was increased to $0.80/share annual run‐rate in April 2018. In addition to regular distributions, GAIN also seeks to pay supplemental distributions to shareholders, consisting of realized capital gains from portfolio company exits and other income.

Expect supplemental distributions to continue being a contributor of shareholder returns, subject to board approval.

In June 2018, paid a $0.06 supplemental distribution.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

The board approved the modified asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, effective April 10, 2019. Historically, the company has consistently maintained its leverage over the last two years with a debt to equity ratio between 0.60 and 0.71. As mentioned earlier, the company recently reduced its borrowing rates and started to position the company for the reduced coverage ratio including the recently-issued preferred stock GAINL and its amended credit facility that I have taken into account with the updated projections.

GAIN Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

As of June 30, 2018, 97% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest-rate floors and around 42% of borrowings were also at variable rates. I consider GAIN to have average positioning for rising interest rates.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

GAIN Risk Profile Update

I have not included GAIN in the "Risk Averse" portfolio due to having 50% of the portfolio in second-lien debt and equity investments. However, equity participation is partially responsible for growing its net asset value ("NAV") per share as well as "recurring non-recurring" dividend income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual dividends.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

It should be noted that GAIN's target portfolio is around 25% equity investments, similar to Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) but is currently 34% and partially due to continued appreciation, including the most recent quarter with NAV growth of 6.6%:

"We do have a differentiated investment strategy and a business model, in that our investments consist of the majority of equity and the debt capital in our buyouts. These companies generally have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, EBITDA as we call it, generally between $3 million and $20 million. And the structure we use for funding these buyouts consists of a direct equity investment for a significant ownership position, in combination with secured first or second lien debt in any one particular investment. And this definitely differentiates us from a traditional credit-oriented BDC, in that the proportion of equity to debt for the investments in our portfolio could be around 25-or-greater percent of equity to 75% debt at cost. And this compares to most of the credit-oriented BDCs, where in their portfolios, you'll typically see around 10% equity and about 90% debt."

Source: GAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Earnings Call Slides

There was a meaningful change in portfolio credit quality due to PSI Molded Plastics, Inc., The Mountain Corporation, and B-Dry, LLC being added to non-accrual status with a cost basis of $55.1 million, or 9.2% of the cost basis of the portfolio, and fair value of $33.8 million, or 5.4% of the fair value of the portfolio. As discussed in previous articles, Alloy Die Casting Corp. also is an investment held by Gladstone Capital (GLAD) was expected to "become a performing asset" and placed back on accrual status in calendar Q2 2018.

My primary concern is PSI Molded Plastics that's still marked at 100% of cost but recently marked down by around $3 million. It should be noted that the equity positions in all of these companies have been marked down to zero fair value. If these non-accruals were completely written off, it would impact net asset value ("NAV") per share by around $1.03 or almost 9%, reducing it to around $10.54 per share. However, management mentioned "I'm not too concerned about where we are with these (non-accruals)." In July 2018, GAIN exited its investment in NDLI, Inc. and recorded a realized loss of $3.6 million.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

"Certain loans to three of our portfolio companies that are nonaccrual this quarter, representing about 8% of the fair value of our total debt investments. We are actively working with these companies in an effort to improve operating performance and liquidity." Q. "And then just on the nonaccruals in the quarter, are you seeing any industry-specific weakness? Were these sort of one-off company issues? And just give us a little bit of color on both the inflows and outflows to nonaccruals in the quarter?" A. "I'd say it's more company specific for a variety of reasons, whether it be a - little management issues that we are having to work through, but nothing that I would say certainly is either damaging to the portfolio. We've worked through these things as we talk from time to time and then we'll continue to do so. So I'm not too concerned about where we are with these."

Source: GAIN Earnings Call Transcript

From previous 10-K: "In November 2017, one of our portfolio companies, GI Plastek, Inc. ("GI Plastek") merged with another one of our portfolio companies, Precision Southeast, Inc. ("Precision"), into a new company, PSI Molded Plastics, Inc. ("PSI Molded"). As a result of this transaction, our debt investments in GI Plastek and Precision, which totaled $15.0 million and $9.6 million, respectively, at principal and cost, were assumed by PSI Molded and combined into a new secured second lien term loan totaling $24.6 million. Our preferred equity investment in GI Plastek, with a cost basis of $5.2 million, and our preferred and common equity investments in Precision, with a combined cost basis of $3.8 million, were converted into a preferred equity investment in PSI Molded with the same cost basis."

For calendar Q2 2018, NAV per share increased by another 6.6% (from $10.85 to $11.57), and there were realized gains of $14.1 million, or $0.43 per share, primarily due to the sale of Drew Foam Companies, Inc., (included success fee income of $0.2 million) and $18.2 million, or $0.56 per share, of net unrealized appreciation, "principally resulting from improved performance and an increase in comparable multiples used to estimate the fair value of certain portfolio companies." Cambridge Sound Management, Nth Degree, Brunswick Bowling Products, and Galaxy Tool Holding Corporation were among the largest markups during the recent quarter, as shown in the table below:

"During this quarter, we realized a gain of $14.1 million, which was primarily the result of Drew Foam, and we recorded net unrealized appreciation of $18.1 million, predominantly due to improved operating performance and an increasing comparable multiples of certain portfolio companies."

Source: GAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filing

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last two months have been growing their book value/NAV per share over the last two years while paying special dividends, including:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz.com

Other BDCs with NAV per share growth (or at least stable) but have not recently paid special dividends include Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have previously cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), THL Credit (TCRD), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), Apollo Investment (AINV), FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV.

Also, management members of BDCs often discuss the wide range of variables that can be used to value "Level 3" assets (defined as unobservable inputs for which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions) even when using a "third party." Typically, BDCs with a conservative valuation history and/or higher credit quality usually trade near or above NAV.

Reasons to Purchase GAIN

GAIN continues to focus on equity participation which is primarily responsible for growing its NAV per share and "recurring non-recurring" dividend income that contribute to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual dividends. Currently, around 11% of GAIN's distributions for 2018 are considered capital gains and will likely have favorable tax treatment.

GAIN will likely earn at least $0.20 per share each quarter covering 101% of its monthly dividend driven by its an annual hurdle rate of 7% on equity before paying incentive fees to management.

The company recently reduced its borrowing rates and is positioning the balance sheet to support higher leverage and hopefully returns to shareholders.

However, given the recent increase in non-accruals, I will likely be waiting until after the company reports calendar Q3 2018 earnings (est. November 1, 2018) before making additional purchases.

GAIN's relative strength index ("RSI") has dipped under 30 today (currently 27) indicating potentially oversold conditions and historically a buying point as shown in the following chart:

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

