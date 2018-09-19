September 20 Natural Gas Storage Report: Nuclear Outages Remain Elevated

We anticipate to see an injection of 86 bcf, which is 10 bcf smaller than a year ago, but also 10 bcf larger vs 5-year average.

THE WEATHER

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) plunged by around 25% w-o-w, as cooling demand went down – particularly, in the Northeast and Southwest parts of the country – while heating demand was still too feeble across the country. However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days – TDDs) was no less than 15% above last year’s level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) are only starting to have an effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) are still more important, but their weight is diminishing. Seasonal trend calls for high, but declining number of CDDs, and for a rising, but low number of HDDs.

This week, the weather conditions heated up again. We estimate that the number of CDDs will rise by a whopping 32% w-o-w in the week ending September 21. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 10% above last year’s level. Next week, however, the weather conditions are expected to cool down again, but only slightly. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 5% w-o-w for the week ending September 28. At the same time, HDDs should jump by no less than 40% w-o-w. On balance, however, total energy demand is projected to weaken (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models are still showing above normal CDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (September 19-October 3), but projected CDDs are falling fast, while projected HDDs are rising only slowly. Consumption-wise, however, the weather is bringing bearish changes as rising number of HDDs cannot compensate for the declining number of CDDs. However, as we said in our previous article, natural gas consumption is supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as higher nuclear outages and low ng/coal spreads. Specifically, nuclear outages remain elevated. As of today, they were up some 700 MW to 14,300 MW, 56% above 5-year average (see the chart below).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

STORAGE

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 86 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 10 bcf larger vs. 5-year average and 10 bcf smaller than a year ago).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit by a total of 10 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 13 bcf.

The market’s EOS expectations were adjusted to the downside to 3,308 bcf. However, we currently expect slightly more than that. Our End-of-injection-season storage index currently stands at 3,317 bcf, 9 bcf above market expectations.

