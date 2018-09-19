Technically Speaking For September 19

I'm traveling tomorrow.

Because it's located -- literally -- on the other side of the globe, we tend to overlook Australia as an economic player. However, it's overall structure is unique: it's a developed economy that is heavily dependent on natural resource exports for national income. This makes the Australians very sensitive to international economic developments. It also means that we should pay attention to how their central bank's meeting minutes describe the international environment:

Members commenced their discussion of the global economy by noting that GDP growth in most of Australia's major trading partners had remained above trend. Monetary policy settings had continued to be accommodative in most economies, although a few central banks had become less accommodative as spare capacity was absorbed and inflationary pressures had become more apparent. Growth in global industrial production had been robust, particularly in the United States, euro area and smaller east Asian economies (that is, excluding Japan and China). Growth in global merchandise trade had eased to around its decade average. Growth in euro area exports, particularly to China, had declined since mid 2017, while export growth had remained strong in smaller east Asian economies.

Despite all the self-inflicted wounds since the first of the year, things seem to be OK. This has been reflected in the various Markit PMIs over the last few months, which have registered a modest decline in sentiment and activity but which also show an overall expansion.

There's been more and more talk about a Chinese slowdown. OK -- it seems like there's always talk of a Chinese slowdown. For the last few years, every so often a series of articles will pop up that says China simply can't maintain it's current pace of expansion, or that there is something wrong with the economy, or that growth is slowing -- you get the picture. This isn't to say there aren't issues -- especially with debt. Their economy is still a bit opaque, so I'm not really sure where people are getting their numbers from -- or if I entirely trust them. But, regardless of who you read in this area (I'm an FT subscriber), the debt level continues to escalate. And, Chinese equity prices are definitely saying "Houston, we have a problem:"

The FXI -- the largest Chinese ETF -- has dropped from an absolute high of 53.29 to an absolute low of 29.82 -- a drop of 44%, which definitely qualifies as a bear market situation. Equity markets are leading indicators, which doesn't bode well for China, does it?

Finally, today's housing permits number was concerning. I'll have more on this in my Turning Points weekly newsletter. But, we had another M/M decline -- this time by 5.7%. The overall trend has been lower all year:

It's starting to look like this data series is topping out. This is a leading indicator, so, assuming I'm correct, we may be moving into yellow-alert territory for the leading numbers.

Let's turn to the markets

The markets just can't seem to get a winning streak in, can they? The DIAs were up .58. But that's it. All the other averages were, meh. This is compared to the strong day we had yesterday. Instead of follow-through, we get this:

Prices traded right above yesterday's close all day long. They simply moved sideways, which is reflected in the 200-minute EMA.

Take a close look at the 200-minute EMA for the IWMs -- it's moving lower over that period.

Ultimately, we're left with these charts:

My complaint with the SPYs still stands. Small bars, weak volume, not a lot to get excited about going forward.

And then we have the QQQs, where support has now become resistance for the index. Prices above are in a slight, short-term downtrend.

Boy is it hard writing something insightful about a meandering, somewhat directionless market. But that's where we've been for awhile now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.