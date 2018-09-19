Euro Bulls Face Uphill Battle

(Image Source)

The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) has traded under bearish pressure for most of this year. The fund is heavily influenced by monetary policy moves at the European Central Bank, which has recently made subtle changes to its guidance. Bond purchases are now expected to come to an end during the final parts of this year, and there will be no interest rate hikes anticipated until next summer. Dovish sentiment prevails throughout the eurozone, and declines in the FXE ETF look set to continue as investors move into assets denominated in U.S. dollar on safe-haven inflows. Attractive yield differentials in other parts of the world will only add to the bearishness being directed at FXE and the ETF remains a sell on rallies.

Over the last year, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF has fallen victim to significant investor outflow activity. This has only grown in severity since the ECB has made its dovish policy intentions more clear. As a result, it has not been surprising to see more money moving out of the FXE ETF. The one-year fund outflow for FXE currently stands at $152.5 million. The underlying economic data largely fall in line with these investor decisions, and there is little reason to believe that these trends will be changing near term. As long as the ECB maintains its arguments for an on-hold interest rate policy, I will continue to maintain my bearish stance on the FXE ETF.

The long-term trends for the fund have been relatively clear since the middle of 2014. After hitting its highs that year near $137.50, the ETF fell off a cliff as persistent growth problems throughout the eurozone showed the disjointed nature of many of the regional economies. The latest ECB meeting shows that little has changed in the outlook, as the bank confirmed it will continue monthly bond purchases worth 15 billion euros from October onward. The deposit rate is the bank's primary tool for its interest rate controls, and it currently stands -0.4%. The main refinancing rate still stands at 0%. In other words, there is essentially no yield incentive to inspire higher valuations in FXE. This is being reflected in the fund's price charts, with the ETF falling to new near-term lows below $112.

The U.S. dollar is the most important counter-currency influencer in the FXE valuation, and the general price trends here can be best visualized through the EUR/USD forex pair. The EUR/USD is now trading firmly below its 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, after breaking important support levels near 1.1750. The U.S. dollar is benefitting from safe-haven inflows as heightened global trade tensions lead to global economic uncertainties. U.S. Treasury yields are rising on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rate in September and December, and this could be followed by two more interest rate hikes in 2019.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has consistently demonstrated the central bank's intentions to continue tightening policy measures in order to combat consumer inflation and prevent asset bubbles from forming in stock markets and real estate. These statements have increased despite hawkish policy criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump. Economic data largely support the need for higher interest rates in the U.S., however, as consumer prices continue to show expansion and non-farm payrolls continue to show impressive growth in labor markets. This is essentially the mirror opposite relative to what has been happening in the eurozone, and this provides traders with more fundamental reasons to explain the consistent sell-off that has been seen in FXE.

This is not to say that the picture is entirely negative for growth prospects in the eurozone. Currently, analysts expect high single-digit corporate earnings growth for the region, which places the outlook above what is seen in many emerging markets. But these economies have little influence on the broader trends in FXE, and this still pales in comparison to the 23.4% growth in earnings that is expected in the U.S. Since dollar-denominated assets still have the greatest impact on valuations in FXE, we can reasonably expect these factors to bring added pressure to the ETF.

The broad-based nature of these trend expectations can also be visualized in the relative performances of the Japanese yen, which continues to pressure the euro in its own right. The interest rate picture remains subdued in the Japanese economy, as well. So, the trends here are telling in terms of the forced weakness that is present for euro-denominated assets. Investors will need to see more progress in these areas before the FXE outlook will be ripe for a reassessment.

All combined, the recent declines in the FXE ETF look set to continue as investors move into assets denominated in U.S. dollars on safe-haven inflows and more attractive yield differentials in other parts of the world. Euro bulls face a clear uphill battle here, as there is little incentive to move into regional assets. FXE should remain under pressure over the next few months, and I would be wary of buying into these assets (even as these relatively depressed levels) until we see material changes in the fundamental outlook.

