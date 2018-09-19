General Electric: An Overblown Fear

One of the biggest fears investors appear to have regarding General Electric (GE) is the conglomerate’s significant pension liabilities. Like most of the large industrial giants that have survived the past several decades, General Electric, in its heyday, set up defined benefit pension plans in order to reward and take care of its loyal employees. Also, like some of the other major industrial firms of its day, the company is coming to realize that the pain caused by these plans is not immaterial. Truth be told, pension liabilities for General Electric, given their size, can be a real problem in the years to come, but what data we have today suggests that the picture on that front might be starting to improve.

My take on defined benefit plans

I remember learning about defined benefit plans back in college and, truth be told, it had been so long since I looked over that data (about 6 years) that I had to crack open my Intermediate Accounting book to refresh myself on the finer points of how the plans work. You see, unlike defined contribution plans, which rely on amounts actually contributed by the employee and that are often matched by the employer, defined benefit plans are based on a complicated (but sensible) methodology that begins with the individual pension equation and ends with adjustments being made to plan assets to meet the firm’s PBO (pension benefit obligation).

My thoughts today regarding defined benefit plans are the same as they were when I first learned about them: for employees, they are fantastic if the company can honor the commitments it incurs, but for companies, the exact opposite is true. The reason why they are so good for employees is that the employees will be paid from the time they retire until the day they die for the work they’ve done. Due to the uncertainty of various inputs (like assumed mortality rates, expected plan returns, and wage inflation to name a few) and due to the fact that companies don’t need to fully fund their pensions at any given time (which gives them the ability to allocate capital elsewhere and kick the can down the road), it’s common for pensions to remain underfunded, sometimes significantly so.

Enter General Electric. Of all the publicly-traded companies in the US, General Electric has, for the past couple of years now, had the largest underfunded pension plans. At the end of 2017, the conglomerate had total obligations of $100.29 billion. Set against this, it had assets allocated toward these pensions of $71.59 billion, leaving a hole of $28.70 billion. For the record, this excludes $5.488 billion that is underfunded, that’s associated with other post-retirement benefit plans that are not considered pensions, but that’s a story for a different day.

*Created by Author

The $28.70 billion figure, perhaps surprisingly, is actually lower than what it was in 2016 ($31.06 billion) by $2.36 billion. However, for four years in a row, the underfunded amount associated with these pensions was greater than $20 billion as the table above illustrates. If General Electric were doing well in terms of cash flow generation, this wouldn’t be much of a concern, but the fact of the matter is that poor performance in some key segments (like its Power segment) and investor pessimism regarding future prospects for the business have pushed shares down 51.1% from their 52-week high as of the time of this writing. This goes to illustrate the concerns market participants have about the conglomerate’s ability to create meaningful cash flow in the years to come.

The picture may start to improve

Earlier this year, in an attempt to stave off concerns about its pension obligations, management said that they intend to allocate $6 billion toward the firm’s plan. This far exceeds the $1.5 billion commitment required by ERISA for the year. Some of this likely be contributed from the company’s cash hoard, but the majority of it will doubtlessly be added as a result of increased debt for the firm. Already, General Electric has locked in a 4.6% interest chunk of debt to put toward its obligations, but I imagine that some of these proceeds will go toward the $445 million that is planned to go toward its other post-retirement benefit plans.

Cash brought in by debt will help to alleviate the problem until General Electric’s cash flow picture can improve, but at the end of the day, that’s just a bandaid. What isn’t, though, is the fact that interest rates are on the rise and, according to the company’s CFO, Jamie Miller, each 0.25% increase in interest rates will plug a $2.2 billion hole in the principal pension’s underfunded amount. Looking back at the Federal Reserve’s website, I found that twice already this year, once on March 22nd and the other on June 14th, the organization decided to raise rates by 0.25%. Assuming that Miller’s assessment is correct, this should positively impact the situation by $4.4 billion, bringing the gap’s size (assuming everything else for the year nets out) from $28.70 billion to $18.30 billion.

*Taken from Business Insider

This is great news, but it’s only the start of what might come. You see, as the image above illustrates, it looks possible that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates not one more time, but probably two more times this year. If this holds true, that would be another $4.4 billion hole plugged, but next year is looking upbeat as well with two to three rate increases of 0.25% each on the horizon. In all, it’s not impossible that, by the end of next year, the pension situation facing General Electric might grow from being significant to becoming a non-issue.

This doesn’t mean, though, that investors should write off the company’s pension concerns entirely. As I mentioned, one thing that makes defined benefit plans so dangerous is the fact that there are several factors that affect what the big picture ultimately looks like. If people suddenly begin to live much longer, for instance (or if management’s actuaries have been bad at estimating past life expectancies), the pensions could take a hit. A sudden change in asset performance is another risk factor. As the image below shows, 46% of the firm’s Principal Pension Plan assets (which comprise the lion’s share of its pension assets) were allocated toward global equities. 34% were allocated toward debt securities, and the remaining 20% were split between real estate (7%) and private equity and other investments (13%).

*Taken from General Electric

In the event that asset performance, which management forecasts moving forward at 6.75%, is weak, the conglomerate could be hit, but if asset performance is robust, it can help to plug the hole further. This brings me to economic considerations. The economy today appears strong, but continued fears over trade wars, for instance, could ultimately affect General Electric’s pension performance. In addition, a sudden reverse course taken by the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, for instance, if the economy begins to slow or even shrinks, should worsen the business’s pension situation.

Takeaway

Right now, there seems to be a lot of fear related to General Electric’s pensions. Truth be told, investors are right to be concerned over this, but to look at the size of its underfunded status without context is dangerous. Based on feedback from the company’s CFO, if the Federal Reserve continues course, a sizable amount of the problem could be solved through no actions of General Electric itself. That said, the Federal Reserve does have a recent history of growing rates at a slower pace than their predictions call out, plus there is always concern that other factors currently outside of our knowledge could come into play. All of this, when taken together, tells me that investors should be optimistic that the pension issues facing General Electric will slowly get resolved but that it’s important to keep an eye out for conditions that could cause that picture to change for the worst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.