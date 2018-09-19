Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, Cohen & Steers closed-end funds declared their regular distributions. Neither one of the funds has changed its monthly dividend:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: cefconnect.com - LDP Distribution Chart

Source: cefconnect.com -PSF Distribution Chart

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF), bounced back from its low point of $37.10 per share. On Monday, the index opened $0.05 higher and continued to its daily high of $37.22 per share. The rest of the week was calm for the ETF. On a weekly basis, the benchmark added $0.19 to its price.

Source: tradingview.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

From the other side, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has continued its downtrend over the past week. On a weekly basis, the ETF has dropped with $0.62. The benchmark started promising on the first trading day of the week, closing at a price of $119.57 per share, which is a $0.40 gain on a daily basis. Unfortunately, the rest of the week was a nightmare for those who had their money invested in the index. On Friday, the bidders in TLT showed up and pushed the ETF to a daily high of $118.91, but by the closing bell, the fund closed lower. Somewhere here is the support line of TLT, and I am eager to see if it is going to bounce back with the start of the new trading session.

Source: tradingview.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

As we look at the 10-year treasury rate beneath, we can understand TLT's behaviour, and I think that it is pretty normal. On Friday, the 10-year rate hit the terrifying 3.00%.

Source: cnbc.com - U.S. 10 Year Treasury

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

When we take a look at the table above, we can say that the sector's current condition is quite stable and 'balanced'. What I mean is that the CEFs with negative Z-scores are as much as the ones with positive scores. For me, this is the best scenario that we could wish for. Since we have so many undervalued and overvalued funds as well, we could take "Long" and "Short" positions. We could also make hedging reaction if necessary.

The gold medalist this week is the JH Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) with a positive Z-score of 2.10:

Source: cefconnect.com - HPS Price/NAV Chart (1 year)

As we can easily see from the 1-year chart, the fund has been trading at a wide discount on a regular basis during this time frame. Currently, the fund is trading at a premium of 1.07%:

Source: cefconnect.com - HPS Price/NAV Chart (5 year)

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

The other two 'brothers' from the John Hancock family could be probable "Sell" candidates as they are statistically overvalued as well.

The Nuveen closed-end funds continue to be a tempting trade in my opinion, as they can be found still at the bottom of the table. I am eager to see when the 'bulls' are going to push these CEFs to the moon.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

Without a doubt, the return on NAV is one of the most important metrics that one should look before investing in any closed-end fund. From the table above, we could see what return on the net asset value, has delivered each and every fund to its investors over the 5-year time frame. Frankly speaking, these results are delightful, and this shows that the sector is stable and reliable. Of course, we should mention that this metric is not a guarantee of future performance. The average return on NAV for the last 5 years is 9.50%.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

This week, there is a lack of big shifts between the different funds. On a regular basis, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) is at a high premium, and it is still the leader judging by this metric. However, if we take a look on the right, we would find that the CEF is still with a Z-score below 1.00.

My first "Buy" candidate would be the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF). Compared to last week, the fund has now widened its discount with over a percent, and it has turned a negative Z-score below -1.00. This is how the CEF's performance looks like:

Source: barchart.com - FPF Daily Chart (6 months)

The fund is also hovering around its all-time low of -8.40% discount:

Source: cefconnect.com

My second pick would be the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC) which hit its 52-week low on the last trading day of the week:

Source: barchart.com - FFC Daily Chart (6 months)

Clearly, the fund has been selling a lot, and on Friday, it has reached its support level of $18.30 per share:

Source: cefconnect.com - FFC Price/NAV (1 year)

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the average leverage in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Conclusion

As we can see, the sector is improving, and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/16/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.