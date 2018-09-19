Micron Earnings Preview: What I'm Watching For

Micron Technology (MU) has had quite the summer since its last earnings report. In the days after its last report, several major newspapers published stories of the theft of memory chip designs by workers at their Taiwanese operations that were working on behalf of Chinese memory startups. The company had certain products banned by China. There's also a laughable patent infringement case in Fujian province (oh, by the way, the Fujian province is an investor in the local DRAM company). Finally, there has been a recent spate of sell-side downgrades (though not all firms are downgrading - notably Credit Suisse, Bank of America, and JPMorgan suggesting that NAND memory prices are plunging faster than thought, with DRAM to follow soon). Recent pushouts of projects by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) suggest that the company is adjusting to falling memory prices.

There are a number of questions that I'll be listening for (and are hopefully asked) on the call. Ironically, almost none of them have to do with the current quarter's EPS (the company guided to $3.30, plus or minus $0.07), which many expect to be good. Most of the hangups have to do with calendar year 2019 and beyond, which affect the company's PE multiple (which will soon fall below 4x). There are also some product specific questions that I'll have that more relate to margins going forward.

Chinese theft and ramp of memory

The company actually hasn't had an earnings call since the Wall Street Journal and New York Times articles came out detailing the brazen theft of the company's memory IP. I wrote previously that even with stolen designs and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company claiming it will produce small amounts of lagging-edge 19 nm memory sometime next year (though that has been repeatedly pushed out), I'd like to hear management's take on the severity of the theft and what they expect from Chinese manufacturers in the coming years/decades. The theft also occurred under previous management, so I'd like to hear from Sanjay Mehrotra what kind of safeguards the company has in place to protect IP as well as prevent Chinese poaching company talent.

As I concluded in my previous piece, I don't believe Chinese production of lagging-edge memory in small amounts will be material to the memory industry for many years, if ever. In addition, Micron is advancing to new memory nodes at a faster pace than it ever has in its history. While it seems like forever ago, there actually hasn't been a conference call with the full management team since these news articles came out, so it would be good to get management's long-run take and specific counter-measures the company is now taking to prevent theft in the future.

The murky demand picture

Recently, several sell-side analysts downgraded Micron, predicting cratering memory prices as their "channel checks" (not sure with who) indicate increased inventory in the supply chain. This has actually been brought up on previous Samsung and Micron conference calls, and both were dismissed by each. Samsung indicated that the industry had an inventory shortage to start the year and is now catching up. Meanwhile, last conference call, Mehrotra pretty much denied any inventory build on the part of large customers:

We do not see trend of building or holding product. We don't see that. I mean we -- the demand in cloud applications has continued to increase. You have heard cloud operators, the major cloud operators increased their CapEx in Q1, calendar Q1 '18 over Q4 '17, by more than 20%. And on a year-over-year basis in calendar Q1, CapEx spend by major cloud holders increased by -- cloud operators increased by over 100%. So, this -- and of course meaningful part of that total cost CapEx from cloud operators is certainly going towards compute and storage and memory… So, if ever, there is any pause from any one of them, it doesn't overall matter because the total trend is one of continuous growth." Source: FY Q3 2018 Conference Call

But at a recent conference, CFO David Zinsner was rather cagey about inventories in the channel, saying that he couldn't comment on it due to a quiet period. He also hinted that some customers may say that they have a lot of inventory as a negotiating position, which I found interesting.

The demand picture is hard to gauge in the near term. I'm pretty confident of the long-run trends in artificial intelligence, cloud, IoT, and connected/self-driving vehicles growing strongly in the years ahead, but the threat of the U.S.-China trade war has caused some to wonder about near-term caution on the part of OEMs. There have also been reports that a shortage of Intel (INTC) CPUs may crimp production of PCs later this year. The PC market is becoming less important overall, however. We'll see if management says anything about near-term customer demand. I expect them to merely state the long-run demand picture is healthy, but one can hope for a more specific and near-term picture.

If demand is declining in one part of the market or another, I'd also like to know how the company is reacting. Management has touted its ability to shift production of certain types of memory according to pricing and demand (such as shifting away from storage component and to more managed NAND/ SSDs), especially after the company gained full control of Inotera in early 2017. So, if there is some change in the magnitude or mix of demand dynamics, what remedies does Micron have at its disposal in terms of agility?

What proportion of sales are 64-Layer NAND and 1x DRAM?

Even though memory prices appear to have peaked/are falling, Micron is on a continuous path of node transitions and has actually been accelerating its progress faster than the rest of the memory industry. The company achieved 64-layer NAND crossover in the last quarter (one quarter ahead of schedule), but the cost benefits haven't yet showed up because much of the new 64-layer production went into inventory rather than sales. Management said that customer qualifications were progressing well, so I think that there should be at least some meaningful contribution from 64-layer NAND this quarter. I'd also be curious to know what proportion of NAND sales in Q4 was on 64-layer. Much of the SBU segment last quarter was still on 32-layer (thus, the declining SBU margin last quarter).

The 1x DRAM story is probably more consequential though since the company makes over 70% of revenue and profits from DRAM. DRAM is very hard to ramp, and 1x has been ramping up the past few quarters, contributing to that segment's healthy profits.

Yet, even with all that contribution, Micron won't achieve bit crossover until the last part of this calendar year (so… relatively soon). I'd be curious on that progress as well as what proportion of this quarter's sales were on 1x DRAM. Management had attributed the strong margins last quarter mostly to the successful 1x product, even though it was apparently a minority of DRAM sales.

In addition, last quarter Micron disclosed very close customer engagements with the three largest cloud providers on 1x production DRAM. Strong cloud sales on 1x could very well insulate Micron's profits in the second half of this year and in 2019 even amid falling memory prices, so this will be hugely important. I'd also be curious to know the length of these cloud contracts - whether they are closer to the auto segment (which is much more stable, longer-life) or PCs (which are short, two-week contracts that change rapidly with spot prices). Cloud has been one of the key drivers for DRAM over the past 1.5 years or so, so any more detail on those negotiations would be helpful.

Capital allocation for FY 2019

As we all know, Micron is generating tons of cash and just initiated a $10 buyback program, which was announced at its May analyst day that should be starting now. We are all wondering if management will disclose if it has already been buying stock or not (and if so, how much), or if the team will defer to the next earnings call.

While we all would like to know (myself included) if management has begun buybacks during the recent share price swoon, I wouldn't blame management for not disclosing the specific amount they are buying back until the December call since it likely didn't occur last quarter and could have only started less than three weeks ago. We will probably know if the company retired enough convertible notes in order to start buying back the common, however.

I'm more curious about capex projections for FY 2019, however. At the analyst day, Micron also outlined a long-term target of roughly 30% of revenues going to capex. After spending $8 billion roughly in FY 2018, will this figure go to $10 billion (on roughly $30 billion in revenue in the past twelve months)? Would Micron spend that much even as memory prices are falling, and Samsung and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) are pushing back their wafer starts from 2018 into 2019? And when other NAND manufacturers have openly discussed curtailing their own capital spending next year amid cratering NAND prices?

Source: Micron Analyst Day Presentation

So, I'm very curious to hear the capex planning. While I understand the need to invest in the business and close the DRAM cost gap with Samsung, I also don't want the company spending a huge amount at the top of the cycle just to hit its capex % goal - especially when there is the opportunity to buy back stock at what appears to be a very low multiple. I'm basically hoping for capex number that is greater than $8 billion but less than $10 billion, but of course, management knows its business and am more curious about the qualitative commentary in that regard.

Conclusion

After an eventful quarter, I expect a long question and answer section of the call; however, the market seems to be waiting for trough earnings before it re-rates the company, so I wouldn't necessarily anticipate a huge movement in the stock price one way or the other. Of course, with the buyback in place, longer-term investors should be relatively sanguine about near-term stock price movements and focus on the qualitative factors of the memory business instead, so reading the tea leaves on the call - especially the Q&A - is where investors should focus.

