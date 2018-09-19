Issuer Direct: A Cash-Generating Machine At A Decent Price

The stock took a hit due to the recent stock offering, and it is currently trading at an attractive but not cheap valuation.

Issuer Direct (ISDR) is a communications and compliance company that, among other things, helps companies manage their communication and compliance activities in relation to their shareholders and the public markets.

It provides press release distribution through Accesswire, webcast and other IR services, EDGAR or SEDAR filing-related services, AGM/proxy related services and stock transfer services. It bundles all of the above in its platform offering called Platform id.

The company looks like a very interesting opportunity due to the following factors:

Its business model and growth potential

Its stellar financial health

Heavy insider ownership

Depressed stock price

The Business Model

ISDR is the definition of a cash cow. It offers high margin services and is transforming into a software-as-a-service platform through its Platform id offering. It grows either organically or by acquiring customers by buying out smaller competitors. An example of this strategy was outlined on the company's Q2 earnings call by the CFO, Steve Knerr:

I would like to touch on our recent acquisition of FSCwire, which was completed on July 3. [...] Like our press release business, FSCwire has been experiencing growth which we hope to continue here by combing it with our Accesswire team. Albeit small, we expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to revenue, net income and EBITDA. We are also looking forward to partnering with our new customers and showing them how they can benefit from our single sourced consolidated disclosure and communication solution.

The company has currently 1,996 customers in its Platform & Technology segment and 567 customers in its Services segment. The company grew revenues by 16% year over year for the first six months of 2018, while it had grown just 4.7% from 2016 to 2017.

But even the 16% growth is at least a little deceptive. The company's two segments are not equally prosperous. The Platform & Technology segment (with the Accesswire service and the Platform id. offering) sported an 80% gross margin in the first half of 2018. It also accounted for 59% of the company's revenue and saw an increase of 19% in its sales compared to 2017.

On the other hand, the Services segment had a 60% gross margin for the first half of 2018, and its revenue was flat compared with the same period in 2017. This dual trend is expected to continue as the Services segment is mostly related to legacy declining services like converting and editing SEC documents and XBRL tagging, telecommunications services and print, fulfillment, and delivery of physical stock certificates, proxy materials or annual reports.

As the Platform & Technology segment grows to be a bigger and bigger part of the revenue composition, the company's financials will change to match more and more with the economics of this particular segment. This means a gross profit margin close to 80% and a revenue growth rate in the high-teens.

Financial Health

The company's financials confirm what we already discussed. In 2017, ISDR had a gross margin of 73% and an operating margin of 16%. It also had a Net Income to Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 67%.

All numbers in thousands As of Dec. 31st, 2017 Revenues $12,628 Gross Profits $9,233 Operating Profits $2,028 Net Income (amended look pg 3 of the annual report) $2,336 Operating Cash Flow $2,512 Free Cash Flow $1,567

Furthermore, the company has a pristine balance sheet with no debt, and after the stock offering it did a while ago, it should also have about $20 million in cash. This figure is the sum of the $13.3 million the company raised after fees and the $6.8 million it had by the end of Q2 2018.

Insider Ownership

In its August 2018 stock offering, the company issued about 927K of new shares. Adding this to the previously known count (~3,107K based on the last 10-Q), the company diluted shareholders by approximately 30% and now has about 4,034K shares outstanding. However, if we take a look at the tables below, we can only conclude that this money will be directed in some opportunity that we have yet to learn about.

And I say this because the company's CEO is the company's founder and largest shareholder. He was the one to be hit the hardest from the aforementioned dilution. It doesn't make any sense otherwise because the company had no liquidity issues that could otherwise force such a move. Also, Mr. Balbirnie has been paying himself a relatively modest salary, signaling that he is not one to loot the company at the expense of the other shareholders.

Depressed Stock Price

The stock has been under pressure since the summer and had a sharp drop after the offering was announced. Currently, the company has an EV of $36 million and an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 12.5 assuming 2018 EBITDA of $2.9 million. However, this doesn't say much. A more appropriate question is:

What the company will look like 3 years from now?

Well, let's use two basic assumptions. One that gross margin will be at about 78% as the platform segment will dominate revenue generation. And that the company overall will grow revenues 15% annually for 2018 and the next 3 years. This is what we get:

All numbers in thousands As of Dec 31st, 2022 Revenues $22,100 Gross Profits $17,238 EBITDA (22% of rev) $4,862

At a 12x multiple (like the current one), we get an EV of about $58 million for the company in 3 years' time. And since the company can fund expansion through operations, I think we can add to that number the company's cash of $20 million. This leads to a future market cap of about $78 million. This is 30% higher from its current market cap of $60 million.

However, if we use the 19x EV/EBITDA multiple the company had at its recent $20 top, the 3-year projected market cap rises to about $112 million.

12x EV/EBITDA multiple 19x EV/EBITDA multiple Enterprise value $58.3 million $92 million Market cap with cash $78 million $112 million Price per share $19.5 $28

Keep in mind that this is a very rough calculation as I do not factor in potential acquisitions or other productive uses for the $20 million in cash. I just want to point out that the company is decently priced right now. It's definitely not expensive, but not extremely cheap either.

In truth, things may play out way better if management does some good acquisitions with the $20 million they have at their disposal. Or things may play out quite more disappointingly if the company grows at a less rapid pace.

Issuer Direct's future as with many microcap stocks is mostly tied to management execution. This is a similar situation to Reed's (REED) that I profiled in a previous article. I don't feel confident enough about management, and the price is not cheap enough to protect me from mediocre execution.

The two ways I see myself investing in the stock are a 20%+ decline or some new info that will give me more confidence about management. In the meantime, it will be an excellent addition to my lengthy "to buy list".

