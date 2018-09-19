Micron Seeing Unusual Options Activity

Cyclicality of DRAM and NAND are dramatically overstated, the demand range has narrowed and is rising.

Noun: oligopoly; plural noun: oligopolies

A state of limited competition, in which a market is shared by a small number of producers or sellers.

The defining characteristic of oligopolies is that pricing power is concentrated with few suppliers of the good or service. This is the case with the DRAM semiconductor market.

Three companies dominate the DRAM market: Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix and Micron (MU). These companies account for slightly more than 90% off all global DRAM supplied.

As a result of only three companies controlling production of DRAM, the supply only increases slowly and marginally. The demand on the other hand is in a secular bull market with only periodic pauses in demand increases.

The old cyclicality for DRAM when supply was more agile and demand would ebb and flow is much less pronounced now. The narrative being told by bears, traders and average (or worse) analysts that a cyclical bear market in memory chips will crush prices of both comoanies and share price is fake analysis.

Micron derives approximately 70% of its profits from DRAM. While there are two short-term headwinds in the DRAM space, the extremely low valuation for Micron overcompensates for even the worst-case scenarios in the next few years. I rate Micron a buy and recommend accumulation in the near term. The call options market seems to agree with me.

Short-Term Softness in DRAM

I want to set the stage here with a short discussion about memory.

A supercycle has been driving DRAM prices upward for a few years now. According to TrendForce, server DRAM module prices stalled in August, holding at $317.40 and $169.20 for 32GB and 16GB DDR4 RDIMMs. Checking Memory.net verifies that prices remain about the same today and in fact are just a bit firmer.

The stall in price increases is coming for reasons that bears fail to explain are transitory. None are particularly damaging to the intermediate or long-term outlook for DRAM.

Over the past couple quarters supply fulfillment rates for DRAM have risen to 98%. That notwithstanding, all three companies are at or near capacity through the end of the year which will prevent any deep discounting.

DRAM buyers are seasonally slow in the first half the year though and will be seeking some discounts in pricing for H1 2019. Those discounts will likely be extremely mild as aggregate demand is still firm enough that supply cannot overtake for any long period. To put simply, the odds of a price war in the oligopoly is slim, as none of the producers has spare capacity with which to steal market share from the others. There's an effective detente.

Also in the short term, a shortage of Intel (INTC) CPU for notebooks is causing more pressure on DRAM. Total notebook shipments are anticipated to be down about .2% YoY according to TrendForce. There's a roughly 5% supply gap for notebook CPUs which in turn impacts DRAM demand.

The CPU shortage is likely to be short lived as Intel ramps up production of its Whiskey Lake CPUs. By late H1 2019, it's likely that CPU production is once again sufficient and that gaps are filled, resulting in a bump for both CPU and DRAM sales in H2 2019.

NAND suppliers are more vulnerable to the slowdowns affecting CPUs as there are roughly a dozen significant suppliers of NAND. Samsung did however switch some of its production from NAND to DRAM as demand remained more brisk and margins wider.

Micron does get about 30% of their revenue, though the percentage is slowly shrinking, from NAND. So, Micron is not immune to the pressures in NAND and DRAM, however, as I'll note below, the valuation more than compensates.

The trade war pressures on DRAM are not to be ignored, but not overstated either. DRAM suppliers are very exposed to China. However, China is very reliant on DRAM suppliers as well.

Micron already has been banned from selling certain types of DRAM and NAND in China, likely in retaliation for President Trump's ongoing tariffs against China. However, Micron reports that the impact to the bottom line is only about a 1% reduction.

Overall, NAND, which has thinner profit margins to begin with, is a minor story for Micron. As well, the short-term flatness in DRAM pricing is not a problem of extreme cyclicality, rather, it's a normalization within a secular trend of greater demand for DRAM. The takeaway investors should have is that there will likely be some consolidation in the NAND space which will firm those prices up within a year or two.

A key point to remember for DRAM is that as data is stored, demand for DRAM rises. IHS Markit estimates that the global data center market for server DRAM will maintain a growth rate of more than 10% per year for the foreseeable future.

In addition, as autonomous vehicles and other smart goods hit the market, the demand for DRAM will continue to increase for an extended period until those markets are past the halfway point toward saturation - much like smartphones are today that now rely on replacement cycles.

Taken together, the previous cyclical boom and bust history of DRAM is no longer a reality. Today, in the early innings of the buildout of the "smart everything world" that includes Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and various Internet of Things technology, DRAM prices will be far less impacted than in previous cycles. A secular trend is supporting DRAM and cyclicality is only a minor concern in the coming decade.

Despite very near-term flatness in the DRAM market and a minor shakeout likely to occur in NAND, the long term looks strong as the smart everything world is built. Micron is well positioned with their DRAM, NAND and now X-Point product lines.

Buying Micron on dips, especially when considering the announced share buyback policy, is a must for savvy intermediate and long-term investors.

Micron's Valuation Mismatch and the Buyback

As stated, Micron is one of the three DRAM producers that control the global market. Samsung has a small amount of excess capacity, Hynix has even less excess capacity and Micron is nearly sold out through year-end.

Current sentiment for Micron stock is weak based upon very short-term headwinds. I believe this sentiment is wrong and presents an opportunity to enter Micron at attractive prices under $50 per share.

Micron trades at a price to earnings ratio of 4.5. The most bearish estimates by analysts see an earnings reduction of about 30% in 2019. That would equate to a forward PE of a shade under 7.

A forward PE of 7 even if the most bearish scenarios play out is ludicrous. A 30% reduction in earnings at Micron would equate to EPS about $7. With long-term, double-digit growth rates under the most bearish scenarios, that results in a forward PEG ratio well under 1. A deep value price for a high-growth stock. A Peter Lynch dream.

In addition to the oversold condition of Micron even under the tightest memory market conditions forecast, the company is loaded for bear on the buyback front. The company has authorized $10 billion in buybacks and a return of free cash flow of 50%.

Free cash flow reached $1.85 billion in the last quarter. With similar free cash flow and a market cap of $52 billion now, the company can buy back a very significant percentage of its shares in coming years. Let's suppose the share price hovers around $45-50 for an extended period. Under that scenario, Micron would buy back about 20% of its shares, utilizing the current $10 billion authorization.

My summary analysis is that:

Demand for DRAM will remain firm long term with a double-digit growth rate, even if there's a minor short-term correction.

Micron's valuation is extremely low even if the worst memory market scenarios play out.

Micron's buyback program removes much of the downside risk as it can support share prices for an extended period.

David Tepper of Appaloosa Management agrees with my assessment and has made Micron his largest holding by far. His purchases have removed 40.5 million of Micron shares from trading which makes for an interesting short squeeze possibility. Said Tepper: “The demand side is going to be good for a long time. Servers, cloud and if you have smart cars. I mean there is just a great future for this stuff (memory chips)...” according to CNBC.

To my way of thinking, this is a low-risk stock based on the oligopoly status and buyback. The upside is limited only by how fast the DRAM market grows as the "smart everything world" is built out, which is likely a double-digit growth rate for a decade or more.

The Options Are Calling

Sometimes the options markets can tell us something about what the smart money is thinking. Today, October calls for Micron exploded on my option activity screener.

The October $50 calls traded 5,491 contracts on Tuesday. $52.50 and $55 calls both traded over 3,600 contracts. There's nearly a quarter million contracts outstanding on those three strike prices for October. Prices for these options all rose around 40% on the day. This implies very strong bullish sentiment building beneath the recent market bearishness.

Other telltale signs that bullish pressure is building beneath the surface is that RSI dipped below 30 in the past week while various measures of money flow rose. This divergence often means a reversal is being set up. Today's strong price action could be the first confirmation.

If volume is prodded to pick up in a bullish direction in the next several days, Micron will approach its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Currently, Micron is in danger of a death cross if prices would continue to fall. If Micron's share price rises past $51-ish on the week in the coming weeks however, expect a breakout.

Of note is that the low $40s on Micron has been an area of support two previous tests. I believe that is the case again and that a breakout in Q4 is very likely. I reiterate buy Micron shares and continue to scale in after earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor -https://BluemoundAM.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.