Ra Medical Systems Files Proposed Terms For IPO

RMED has slowing sales as the firm transitions its focus to its DABRA system.

The firm is commercializing a new vascular treatment system for Peripheral Artery Disease.

Ra Medical intends to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Ra Medical Systems (RMED) intends to raise $50 million in an IPO from the sale of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed excimer laser treatment systems for various skin conditions.

RMED is transitioning to its DABRA treatment system for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Revenues are dropping sharply so management faces an uphill climb to produce positive results.

Company and Technology

The Carlsbad, California-based medical device company was founded in 2002 to design, develop, and commercialize excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Co-President, CTO, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and CEO Dean Irwin who has been with the firm since inception and was previously VP of Research and Development at PhotoMedex.

Ra Medical has developed DABRA and Pharos, two laser systems designed to treat vascular and dermatology diseases, respectively. DABRA is used to treat complex and diffuse arterial blockages in the lower vessels.

Pharos is a painless, non-thermal treatment of chronic dermatology diseases, such as psoriasis and vitiligo. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which causes abnormal skin, typically red-colored, itchy and scaly. Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition which causes patches of skin to lose its pigments, turning it white.

Below is a brief overview video of Ra Medical’s DABRA system:

(Source: Ra Medical)

Ra Medical raised at least $23 million in equity investment through a number of financing rounds.

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Future, the PAD market is expected to reach $3.47 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The main factors driving market growth are the increased number of people suffering from obesity and diabetes.

North America has the largest market share due to an increase in obese and diabetic patients, while the Asia-Pacific region registered the highest growth for the market.

Major competitors that are operating in the peripheral artery disease market include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Medtronic (MDT)

Sanofi (SNY)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

Merck (MRK)

Customer Acquisition

RMED sells its products mainly through its sales force of 15 people. The team is divided into regions with each being managed by a sales manager. The company plans to expand its sales team to increase adoption of its products.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total net revenue have been increasing sharply as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through June 30, 2018 465.0% 2017 254.6% 2016 89.0%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Financial Performance

RMED’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing topline revenue

Decreasing gross profit

Decreasing gross margin

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Ra Medical S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Through Q2 2018: $2.2 million, 16.6% decrease vs. prior

2017: $5.9 million, 1.7% decrease vs. prior

2016: $6.0 million

Gross Profit ($)

Through Q2 2018: $479,000

2017: $1.7 million

2016: $2.8 million

Gross Margin (%)

Through Q2 2018: 21.2%

2017: 28.8%

2016: 46.7%

Cash Used in Operations ($)

Through Q2 2018: ($6.0 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($5.5 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($1.9 million) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $6.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

RMED intends to sell 3.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $161.5 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $21 million for the expansion of our direct sales force and marketing of our products; approximately $14 million to support clinical studies for new products and product enhancements including for expanded indications; and the balance of the proceeds may be used to support other research and development activities, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Jaffray, Cantor, Nomura, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Maxim Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 26, 2018.

