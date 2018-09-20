Apple: What To Do When The Music Stops

The bull market could be losing steam soon. Invest in Apple to help to protect your portfolio.

Investment Thesis

While Apple's (AAPL) is the most expensive company in the world, many investors question how much further Apple can actually go. And my answer to that question is to reverse that question, and question what are you actually buying when you buy Apple. My argument here is that investors are buying a tremendous free cash flow-generating business, led by top capital allocators.

The Newest iPhones

News of the new iPhones makes a splash in the financial press in one way or another around this time every year. Inevitably, investors look for clues in the reviews as to which direction the stock is likely to go in the short term. However, I argue that this investment style is dangerous, as it builds the wrong sort of temperament among investors, which leads to suboptimal results.

Safety First - Cash

My number one concern when investing is not to lose capital. Consequently, it is not about moonshot returns - it is about the preservation of capital.

Therefore, we should remember that Apple was after accounting for all its debt and commercial paper a net cash position of $130 billion, allows for much to go wrong and Apple will still easily be able to weather any upcoming storm.

Presently, Apple has a share repurchase program to the tune of $100 billion. The Q3 2018 quarter initiated $10 billion in buyback from its newest $100 billion programs. Given that a further $10 billion was used from the previous buyback program, we can assume that CFO Maestri is looking to buy back roughly $20 billion per quarter. Furthermore, given that Maestri spoke out during Apple's earnings call that the company would be headed for a net cash neutral position over time, we can assume that together with its annual free cash flow of approximately $50-55 billion, it will at a minimum deploy $80 billion per year in buybacks. In other words, from buybacks alone Apple will return to shareholders an 8% yield.

Next, onto dividends. Presently the company's dividend yield is roughly 1.34%, which, when combined with its share repurchase program of 8%, makes its return of capital to investors just over 9%. Thus, without any share price rise, investors are set to get a 9% return from investing in Apple.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, Morningstar

The table above highlights P/Cash Flows (from operations - GAAP). I use this metric for a bird's-eye view of a company's ability to generate cash, before capex or capitalization. A "dirty" version of cash generation, if you will.

And as the table above puts a spotlight on, in the tech sector Apple is the cheapest peer, when there is no legitimate reason for it to trade so cheaply.

Currently, although Apple and Amazon (AMZN) have very different operations, slowly and over time the overlap in these two competing tech titans will increasingly cross over. We can already observe this in Apple's investments into original content, which looks to compete with Amazon Prime.

Many companies with hefty financial resources have recognized the tremendous opportunity to increase the stickiness of their ecosystems by having original content on their platforms. Accordingly, given that Amazon and Apple will overlap in some of their offerings, it is only right that investors value one company as high as the other. However, that does not seem to be the case, with Apple's cash flows (P/Cash Flow: 15.2X) being valued at approximately a third of Amazon's (P/Cash Flow: 43.4X). Note, this is not to say that Apple should be valued at 43 times - I'm simply highlighting that Apple is somewhat undervalued when compared to Amazon.

Moving on, I have included Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) in the table, as these two compete in some areas, such as mobile phone operating systems, with Alphabet's Android competing with Apple's iOS. And while Alphabet derives most of its revenue from advertising, with north of 80% being derived from this single source. Apple, on the other hand, has a slightly more diverse revenue stream; for instance, iPhone sales only accounted for roughly 56% of Apple's revenue in Q3 2018. Yet, as the above table shows, investors are presently valuing Alphabet's concentrated revenue stream significantly higher than Apple's more diversified operations.

Next, Microsoft (MSFT) obviously overlaps with Apple in many products and services. However, it appears to be growing at a nudge slower than Apple. Microsoft 3-year CAGR stands at 5.7%, compared with Apple's 3-year CAGR of 7.8%. Yet, as evidenced in the above table, investors are paying close to 20X for Microsoft's cash stream, compared with only 15.2X for Apple's. Once again implying that Apple appears to be trading at a discount to what it should trade for.

Upcoming Catalyst For Apple

The longer you can extend your time horizon the less competitive the game becomes, because most of the world is engaged over a very short time frame.



- William Browne

Apple is arguably the most followed stock in the world. Every investor and analyst is attempting to poke and analyze every little scrap of data and transform it into an informational edge.

I strongly argue for the opposite approach. I firmly believe that investing today and doing nothing for 2-3 years can offer investors a tremendous return.

Risks To This Investment

The obvious risk of investing in Apple is that its iPhone sales, which account for 56% of total revenue, need to find growth in a stagnant smartphone market. The way that the company has so far succeeded in doing this is by increasing its average sale price of each iPhone. However, there is an obvious limit to how much consumers are willing to pay for small iterations of new iPhones. Presently, the average selling iPhone is around $724; however, many consumers find this price slightly too punchy, when there are much cheaper alternatives.

Given that iPhones are consumers' main gateway to Apple's Services, any decline in iPhone units would have a knock-on effect on the company's Services segment, creating a significant amount of negative pressure on Apple's top line.

Takeaway

It’s waiting that helps you as an investor, and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait.



- Charlie Munger

I contend that investors buying Apple today are protected on the downside by not paying a large multiple for its stock. That instead of playing the short-term game, shareholders will benefit from a long-term horizon, while Apple makes strong and recurring free cash flows and uses this cash to repurchase its own shares.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.