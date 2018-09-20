Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation

Guidewire's recurring revenue growth has also been slowing down, and a heavy mix of services revenue has weighed on gross margins.

While the company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom line in Q4, its outlook for FY19 implies just mid-teens revenue growth.

Much to my surprise, Guidewire Software (GWRE) - a vendor of vertical enterprise resource management software for property and casualty (P&C) insurers - has continued to march higher since last quarter. Investors initially balked at Guidewire's disappointing guidance for FY19, but it seems that concern was left in the dust as Guidewire's shares pushed higher.

Though a little-known stock with a fairly niche market, it would likely come as a surprise to some investors that Guidewire Software is one of the larger SaaS companies in the market (at an ~$8 billion market cap and ~$750 million annual revenue run rate), and it's also one of the best performers in the technology sector this year, with shares up 37% YTD:

GWRE data by YCharts

In my view, Guidewire Software has reached an obvious ceiling in its valuation. A 10.2x EV/FTM revenue multiple is simply too bloated for most investors to swallow, especially when considering Guidewire Software's low growth.

Weak guidance does nothing to justify valuation

Here's a glance at the forward-looking guidance that initially scared off Guidewire investors:

Figure 1. Guidewire FY19 guidance Source: Guidewire investor relations

Guidewire posted revenues of $661.1 million in FY18 (the fiscal year that just ended with Guidewire's most recent earnings release), so the company's FY19 revenue range of $740.5-752.5 million represents a growth range of just 12-14% y/y. Note that this guidance range fell far short of Wall Street's expectations for $779.6 million (+18% y/y).

Note one other disappointment with Guidewire's guidance: its revenue mix. I noted last quarter that Guidewire's particularly high and growing mix of low-margin services revenue has hurt its gross margins and profit expansion; that trend doesn't look any better in the FY19 guidance. Guidewire's range of $290-300 million in services revenues still represents a large 40% of the company's revenues, which means that Guidewire will likely continue to operate at a gross margin deficit to peers.

Of course, we were never very optimistic on this front. On last quarter's earnings call, Guidewire's CFO had noted that the company's pivot into cloud would cause "continued elevated services revenue as a percent of the total mix," and that "we do not expect to see operating margin expansion in 2019."

Against this backdrop, it's unclear why investors would pay such a rich valuation multiple for a so-so stock with its fair share of problems: low growth and deficient margins. Here's a comparison of how Guidewire trades relative to other SaaS stocks that are only growing in the 10-20% range:

GWRE EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

From this vantage point, it's fairly clear that Guidewire has ample headroom to fall.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Guidewire's Q4 and FY18 results:

Figure 2. Guidewire 4Q18 earnings results Source: Guidewire investor relations

Revenues grew 37% y/y to $248.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $238.9 million (+32% y/y) by a fairly respectable five-point margin. Note, however, that Guidewire's growth range has been rather lumpy over the past several quarters. Last quarter, Guidewire grew revenues at just 14% y/y, after 42% y/y growth in Q2. The company has blamed timing of payments for the lumpiness in revenue growth. This quarter, Guidewire's CFO continued to acknowledge that the timing of recurring payments has colored Q4 results:

As discussed last quarter, Q4 benefits from the very sizable recurring payment from one of our Tier 1 customers, which was recognized in Q3 last year, but recognized in Q4 in this and subsequent years."

Due to the lumpiness of Guidewire's revenues, this quarter's relatively faster growth rate is no reason to believe that Guidewire's FY19 revenue guidance for 12-14% y/y growth is too conservative. For FY18, Guidewire had guided to ~26% y/y revenue growth, and it ended up achieving only three points better than that.

Note also that Guidewire's revenue continues to clock in at an unfavorable mix. Services revenue of $77.0 million jumped 46% y/y (much faster than overall revenue growth) and comprised 31% of total revenues, two points higher than 29% in the year-ago quarter. This is the kind of growth we don't want to see, because as seen in the earnings tables above, services revenues actually produced a negative gross margin this quarter. For software companies, low-cost services are often offered to new customers as an incentive to get them to sign, but Guidewire leans on services far more than most SaaS vendors.

As such, Guidewire's gross profit margins continue to be weaker than most peer software companies. This quarter, gross margin clocked in at 63.1%, 530bps worse than 68.4% in the year-ago quarter. Q4 is typically a quarter in which Guidewire needs to make up for gross margin deficits throughout the year, so this five-point shift is a huge loss on Guidewire's part. For the full year FY18, Guidewire's gross margin dipped 700bps to 55.1%, from 62.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Guidewire's CFO also offered some downbeat commentary on gross margins going into FY19:

With respect to gross margin, we expect overall non-GAAP gross margin to decline by 1 to 3 points to 59% to 61% because of investments in cloud operations and the shift to ratable revenue recognition. We expect services non-GAAP gross margin to be between 17% and 18% this fiscal year"

Largely as a result of this gross margin compression, operating margins shrank as well, despite scale-downs on operating expenses (particularly sales and marketing). GAAP operating margins this quarter were 22.2%, 50bps worse than 22.7% in the year-ago quarter. This has been an ongoing trend all year as well - despite having notched a positive 5.2% operating margin in FY17, FY18 operating margins dipped to -1.1%.

Final thoughts

What I see in Guidewire is a company that is struggling to produce revenue growth as it progresses slowly and painfully through a cloud transition, while seeing deteriorating gross and operating margins. Software stocks need to distinguish themselves through either growth or cash flows, and Guidewire has neither - it's unclear to me why the stock trades at such an elevated double-digit revenue valuation.

Stay on the sidelines for this name - there are far better stocks to invest in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.