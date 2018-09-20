Weekly Oil Storage Report: Stellar Demand Will Push Product Storage Lower

The physical oil market is showing that there's no glut left, so the cap on $80/bbl Brent won't remain for much longer.

US crude exports moved materially higher this week and will trend higher into Q4 with a possible average of 2.25 million b/d.

Implied total petroleum product demand suggests that once refinery throughput decreases, we should see sizable storage drawdowns in gasoline and other products.

This week's report was bullish across the board with crude storage declining 2.057 million bbls. Total petroleum product exports rebounded back to the 2018 average this week, while product imports remain higher than normal. Total petroleum net imports moved materially lower w-o-w.

In our last 2 weekly oil storage reports, we said that higher than normal refinery throughput and a jump in total petroleum product imports and a drop in exports resulted in the product builds we saw. This week's data confirmed that with net imports of total petroleum product trending back to the 2018 average, we should start to see draws across the board.

But refinery throughput remains materially higher than seasonal averages:

Refinery throughput is expected to keep decreasing in the weeks ahead, so the crude storage draws are expected to taper back, while product storage continues to draw.

The key reason why we believe product storage will keep drawing is that of the stellar demand we are seeing across the board:

Implied demand for petroleum products is at an all-time high and there are no signs of a major slowdown just yet. Seasonally speaking, we are supposed to see total product demand trend lower, but we are not seeing that yet.

Breaking the demand into the different products, we see that other than distillate fuel oil, which is slightly under 2017 demand, all the other variables are all higher than last year. Concerns about a gasoline glut are also massively overblown, given that implied demand trended counter-seasonally higher.

Once refinery throughput dials back, we should see gasoline storage draw materially if demand remains strong.

This week also saw a surge in US crude exports to 2.367 million b/d.

As our title from last week's weekly oil storage report suggests, US crude exports are set to rocket higher. With Brent-WTI spreads just under $9/bbl, we expect US crude exports to start averaging around 2 million b/d with the potential for a 2.25 million b/d average in Q4.

This would provide a big tailwind on crude storage draws into year-end.

Conclusion

Overall, with WTI now past $70/bbl again, our oil market fundamental analysis suggests the green lights are right ahead. Global floating storage is at the lowest level since 2014, signaling to the world that there's no surplus storage left. With Iranian exports still dropping and its floating storage building, the $80/bbl cap on Brent may not last much longer. We continue to forecast $80+/bbl WTI by year-end.

