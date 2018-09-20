Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: Will This ASCO Winner Repeat At ESMO?

As the company is well-capitalized and ESMO approaches, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and buying the dips.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) have essentially doubled from the IPO price point of $17 (took place in late September of last year). So far in 2018 the stock has risen by about 55%.

For what it's worth, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), a front-runner in the same space, was a recommendation of mine which even after the pullback has done quite well.

On several occasions the smaller competitor has popped up on my scans and for some reason I never followed up, despite my long-time interest in valuation gap ideas.

Figure 1: DCPH daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: DCPH 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a significant rise at the beginning of the year followed by some months of consolidation and then June's gap-up as the company emerged a winner from ASCO. From there, the stock has continued to trade in a range as it awaits further material catalysts for the next leg up. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see some weakness in the past few days which is likely related to sector volatility.

Overview

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stands out considering its deep management team (hailing from the likes of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Shire (OTCPK:SHPGF) (NASDAQ:SHPG), Merck (NYSE:MRK), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), etc.) and several interesting assets in the pipeline.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

With important data due at ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) in October and other updates in the medium term, I'm looking forward to what we may uncover here.

Recent Developments

On January 4, the company got the year started off in the right direction as it announced initiation of the phase 3 INVICTUS trial evaluating safety and efficacy of pan-KIT and PDGFRalpha inhibitor DCC-2618 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal (GIST) tumors. Management chose to move forward in this manner as a result of promising data from a phase 1 study displayed at ESMO in September of 2017, in which heavily pretreated GIST patients experienced durable disease control when treated with the drug candidate. The new trial utilizes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design and will recruit patients (internationally) whose prior therapies include sunitinib, regorafenib and imatinib. These patients will be randomized 2 to 1 to receive 150mg once daily of DCC-2618 or placebo, with the primary endpoint being progression-free survival (PFS) and key secondary endpoints, including objective response rate, overall survival and time to tumor progression.

In late May, noteworthy green flags were identified with strengthening of the management team and the board of directors. Steven L Hoerter (Chief Commercial Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)) was elected to the Board and Stephen Ruddy was appointed as CTO (served prior as VP of Pharmaceutical Development at Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO)). Flash forward to September 18 where Daniel Martin was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer (served prior as Senior VP of Commercial at Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)) and we can start to appreciate the firm's efforts to add top-notch professionals to steer it in the right direction.

The company (and its stock) was clearly a winner at ASCO in June when it presented updated data from the ongoing phase 1 study evaluating DCC-2618 in GIST patients. ORR of 24% and 3-month DCR of 80% in 2nd and 3rd line settings easily bested results from currently approved therapies, where ORR is in the mid-single-digits and DCR ranges between 50% and 63%. Also of interest, mutational profiling data demonstrated a range of KIT mutations in GIST and the ability of the drug candidate to reduce MAF (mutant allele frequency) by over 50%.

Figure 4: Preliminary data in 2nd/3rd line GIST shows improvement as compared to approved agents (Source: corporate presentation)

Shares of its larger competitor Blueprint Medicines came under pressure after it was announced that 6 of 10 patients with KIT-driven GIST who previously received avapritinib achieved stable disease as best response. 5 patients were still on the study as of April 18 and 3 had received the drug candidate for over 6 months (of which one with progressive disease dropped out of the study).

Management also telegraphed its plans in regards to initiation of a phase 3 study in 2nd line GIST patients, to be dubbed "INTRIGUE," which will enroll 350 patients to be randomized to receive either DCC-2618 or sunitinib (standard of care) with PFS as the primary endpoint.

On the strength of its ASCO performance, management wisely chose to access funding via a secondary offering in which 4.3 million shares were sold at a price point of $40 per share (gross proceeds of $172 million).

In mid-June, the company also benefitted from Blueprint Medicines' strong showing at the EHA meeting where drug candidate BLU-285 demonstrated promising efficacy in SM (Systemic Mastocytosis). Overall response rate was 83% with observed duration of response reaching upwards of 22 months. Investors took this as a sign that Deciphera's own early-stage efforts were likely to pay off considering the similarities of the companies' two drug candidates in addressing GIST patients.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $346.5 million while net loss essentially doubled to $21.7 million. Research and development expenses rose significantly to $18 million, while G&A costs rose to $4.5 million.

As for future catalysts of note, the principal one to look forward to is the oral presentation of additional results from the phase 1 DCC-2618 trial in ESMO (October 19 through the 23). Later this year we can also look forward to initiation of the phase 3 INTRIGUE study in 2nd line GIST (and to a lesser extent initiation of a phase 1b study evaluating rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors). Turning the page to 2019, we can expect initial data from the pivotal trial evaluating DCC-2618 in 4th line GIST and phase 1 expansion results. Data from the previously mentioned combination study incorporating rebastinib should also be available.

Figure 5: Estimated market opportunity broken down (Source: corporate presentation)

Readers interested in this story should listen to the August presentation at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. A few nuggets that stood out to me included the following:

For the first phase 3 program, CEO Michael Taylor states the company is pleased with the pace of enrollment and while currently guiding for data in 2019, updated guidance will be issued in the next few months as enrollment finishes up. Much as we've seen with other companies whose trials are enrolling patients with high unmet need, accelerated enrollment is a good sign of patient and physician interest and would bode well.

As for efforts in Systemic mastocytosis, Taylor stated the company doesn't intend to present data at ASH as there's a lot of competition for enrollment but we can expect results in the first half of 2019. Due to Blueprint Medicines' promising data, SM remains a high priority for the company and Taylor states that DCC-2618's profile (from preclinical and ex-vivo data) could point to an efficacy advantage in very complicated SM cases (needs to be confirmed by data).

Taylor appears upbeat as far as what we could see in regards to combination results next year for CSF1R inhibitor DCC-3014 and points out its selectivity (100 to 1000 fold) and potential advantages in terms of tolerability. In the same area, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche are accelerating their investments and when they choose to unveil data it should help smaller firms such as Deciphera decide which tumors/settings to pursue and potentially aid in partnering efforts. Some top-line data is expected by the end of the year, although it won't be at a major medical meeting.

As ASCO data was received very well and resulted in a big move upward for the stock, it wouldn't be surprising to see the ESMO update meet a similar fate. Based on data generated, Taylor states that the INVICTUS trial appears significantly derisked. At ESMO, having longer follow up should allow us to get a better idea of durability benefit and efficacy in a higher number of patients.

Taylor states that for DCC-2618 the plan is to go it alone in the US and seek an ex-US partner (currently in discussions). As for DCC-3014, eventually the plan would be to find an I-O partner given complexities of such combination studies. Lastly, for rebastinib the plan is to progress the asset further before shifting focus to partnering efforts.

As for institutional investors of note, New Leaf Ventures owns over 4 million shares and Orbimed Advisors owns just over 2 million shares, adding significantly to its stake in the previous quarter. Opaleye also has amassed a decent stake.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, an investment at current levels appears significantly derisked with key catalysts coming up, namely the oral presentation at ESMO for which there are several reasons to be optimistic.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating pilot positions in the near term and accumulating on weakness.

Risks include disappointing data and competition in certain areas being targeted, especially from larger competitor Blueprint Medicines. It appears that dilution in the near term is no longer a risk considering the bolstered cash position. Setbacks in the clinic and delayed timelines would also weigh on shares. A "sell the news reaction" on positive data is also a possible outcome, as was observed recently with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (SPPI) poziotinib.

