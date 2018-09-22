Proximus: A 7.5% Dividend Yield, Thanks To A Greedy Government

Introduction

Just over four years ago, I called Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY) (OTCPK:BGAOF) (which was called Belgacom back then) ‘the government’s favorite cash cow’. The Belgian government owns almost 181 million shares of Proximus (representing a 53.51% stake) and gratefully accepts the 270M EUR in dividends it’s getting from Proximus. However, the same federal government is trying to pull a stunt by opening the market for a fourth player on the mobile cell phone market. This could create additional pricing pressure on the existing providers, and could thus reduce the net income and put the generous 7.5% dividend yield in jeopardy.

Source: finanzen.net

Proximus is part of the BEL 20 index on Euronext Brussels, and that’s by far the best trading place in terms of liquidity. The average daily volume in Brussels (ticker symbol PROX) is in excess of half a million shares per day, representing in excess of 10M EUR per day. The current share price is 20.52 EUR per share.

Proximus is also part of the iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) with a weight of 2.15% in the portfolio.

The cash flows are supporting the generous dividend - but for how much longer?

To figure out how interesting Proximus is as a dividend investment, we need to establish two things: A) is the current dividend covered by the income and free cash flow? And B) how does Proximus adapt to the changes on the telecom market to protect its position.

Source: company presentation

To find an answer to the first question, we obviously have to dig into the company’s filings and look beyond the headlines (which proudly announced a growth of postpaid mobile, TV and internet customers, but a drop in landlines and prepaid subscribers). Unfortunately Proximus has done a horrible job to make its financial results easy to navigate through, as it provides its results according to IAS 18, IFRS 15 and also restated its 2017 results according to IAS 18 all in one overview. I will use the IAS 18 results of Proximus to figure out how the company is doing.

Source: half-year report

The revenue increased by 1.2% to 2.87B EUR, and as Proximus was able to keep the operating expenses low (those expenses increased by just 0.2%), the operating income actually increased by 3.4% to 903M EUR for an EBITDA margin of 31.4% (compared to 30.8% in the first half of 2017). So the statement that ‘all European telecom companies are doing bad’ is a myth as Proximus increased its revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The net income actually increased by 3.8% to 264M EUR, which results in an EPS of 0.79 EUR per share. On a full-year basis, this would result in an EPS of 1.58 EUR per share, which means that based on the net income, the dividend appears to be covered. Barely covered, but that’s sufficient.

I also want to highlight the lower average tax rate Proximus incurred in the first half of this year. It paid just 96M EUR on a taxable income of 360M EUR (26.7%) compared to 111M EUR on a taxable income of 366M EUR (30.3%) in the first half of last year. A part of the difference could be explained by the new corporate tax system in Belgium, where the corporate tax for large enterprises will decrease from 33.99% to 29.58% this year, and to 25% from 2020 on. This should provide some additional breathing room.

Source: half-year report

Proximus’ cash flow statement also contains an overflow of information, but fortunately it’s relatively simple. The company’s operating cash flow (before changes in its working capital position) increased by 5.2% to 760M EUR. After deducting the 28M EUR payment to non-controlling interests (which will be much lower in the second half of the year), the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 732M EUR. Plenty of cash to fund the 540M EUR in capital expenditures (which are slightly higher than the 511M EUR depreciation charges). Note: according to the cash flow overview, Proximus has spent 540M EUR on capex, but in its presentation, it mentions it spent just 459M EUR on capital expenditures. I am using the numbers from the cash flow statement.

The verdict? A free cash flow result of 192M EUR, or 57 cents per share. Disappointing? Maybe. But keep in mind this includes the payment to non-controlling interests, and a capex that appears to be front-loaded into the first half of the year. Proximus confirmed its full-year guidance of spending 1B EUR on capex, which means the capital expenditures should be substantially lower in the second half of the year (460-500M EUR). Taking these two elements into consideration, the free cash flow result should be 475-500M EUR on a full-year basis.

The midpoint of this range would result in a free cash flow per share of 1.44 EUR, which would not be sufficient to cover the dividend. However, Proximus also owns 15.41M of its own shares, and these obviously don’t have an impact on the total dividend-related cash flow. Removing the own shares from the equation, the FCF/share comes in at 1.51 EUR per share. So, the dividend appears to be fully covered. Again, barely covered, but it’s covered.

Source: company website

Between a rock and a hard place: investing in the network, or pleasing the main shareholder?

With the Belgian government being Proximus’ main shareholder, Proximus is walking on the thin line between pleasing the government by maximizing the dividends (which helps to fill the Belgian budget deficit), but it also has to make sure it protects its position on a competitive market. In 2016, it announced the‘Fiber for Belgium’ program, which will result in an accelerated development of the fiber networks in the country. The company will spend 3B EUR over 10 years to roll out its fiber network, but back in 2017 it has been guiding for a stable company-wide capex of 1B EUR, which already includes these investments in the fiber network.

So despite Proximus investing in faster internet, I don’t expect the annual capex to increase to in excess of 1B EUR per year. Together with the investment announcement, Proximus also confirmed it would keep the dividend stable at 1.50 EUR per share for the 3 years in the 2017-2019 period.

Source: company website

In a perfect and normal world, Proximus should consider cutting its dividend when the FCF/share decreases to less than 1.50 EUR per share, but then it would upset its main shareholder. However, that same shareholder, the Belgian State, isn’t really helping out either, as it would like to see a 4 th mobile provider on the Belgian market to increase competition.

That’s probably good news for the consumer, but should a fourth player indeed enter the Belgian market, the three existing operators (Proximus, Orange Belgium and Telenet) would definitely see a negative impact on their client numbers, revenues and operating margins. So on one hand, the Belgian government expects a generous dividend to fill a gap in the budget, but on the other hand it’s opening the gates for a new player which could make the Proximus dividend unsustainable.

Investment thesis

I think Proximus will keep its promise and will pay its pre-announced 1.50 EUR annual dividend over its financial years 2018 and 2019, but I cannot exclude a dividend cut after 2019 should a fourth player indeed enter the Belgian market during the spectrum auction in Q3 2019.

I’m mentally preparing myself for a dividend cut in 2020, as cutting the dividend from 1.50 EUR per share to 1 EUR per share would reduce the annual cash outflow by in excess of 150M EUR, and this would bring the dividend more in line with the free cash flow after a fourth player enters the market. I think the market realizes this, and that’s why the share price has been sent back to the current levels.

I do have a long position in Proximus and have written additional put options as I do think the company does have a decent shot at doing well in the future. But I’m not counting on a continuous 1.50 EUR per share dividend from 2020 on unless A) no fourth player shows interest in the spectrum auction or B) Proximus starts to borrow money to cover the dividend to satisfy its majority shareholder.

Option A would be great. Option B would be great for dividend investors, but although Proximus has a very strong balance sheet with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of just 1.3, it would feel wrong to borrow money to fund the dividend plans, and that would be a reason for me to reduce my position.

But for now, I’m expecting at least two more years with a 1.50 EUR per share dividend ( 0.50 EUR is payable in December, the final 1 EUR per share usually gets paid in April) before the company brings its dividend in line with its cash flow expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGAOY.

