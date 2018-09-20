Micron: Is The Catbird Seat Shaking?

Micron (MU) reports quarterly earnings Thursday after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $8.25 billion and EPS of $3.34. The revenue estimate implies over 30% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Exceptional Top-Line Growth

Micron has shown strong quarterly revenue growth for about two years. The global economy appears to be on a good footing for now, and the industry's demand/supply dynamics have also held up. Given Micron's size (nearly $8 billion in quarterly revenue), 30% revenue growth sounds gaudy. Last quarter the company's revenue was up about 40% on the continued delivery of products in the cloud server, enterprise server, and mobile markets.

Micron is making a shift from components and focusing on providing high-end solutions for clients. Such solutions include DRAM products for the mobile space, Managed NAND and SSDs for the cloud. Revenue from the Compute & Networking Business Unit ("CNBU") was up 67% to nearly $4.0 billion. CNBU is its largest operating segment at over 50% of total revenue. The segment saw broad-based demand for memory solutions, with sales related to cloud servers and graphics memory doubling Y/Y.

Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") sales are primarily related to mobile LPDRAM and managed NAND. Its revenue was up 55% Y/Y on the strength of high-value managed NAND products. Storage Business Unit ("SBU") sales of Trade NAND products fell by double-digits due to a reallocation of supply to mobile and embedded markets. Meanwhile, Embedded Business Unit ("EBU") sales grew 28% on strong demand from consumer, industrial and automotive markets.

It is difficult to argue with 40% revenue growth. However, SBU is being cannibalized and still represents 15% of total revenue. What happens if Micron reallocates more supply from SBU and experiences a decline in pricing power from other segments? This phenomenon could create headwinds going forward.

Is The Catbird Seat Shaking?

Micron is sitting in the proverbial catbird seat. From Salesforce (CRM) to Oracle (ORCL) to IBM (IBM), large technology companies are driving out-sized demand for cloud services. As product demand has increased, so have prices for DRAM - Micron's largest product. DRAM represented over 71% of Micron's revenue and it grew over 50% Y/Y. NAND represented 25% of revenue and its revenue was up 14%.

NAND average selling price ("asp") declined slightly last quarter, while DRAM asp was up in the mid-to-upper single-digit percentage range. Rising demand and asp for DRAM have created a major tailwind for its revenue over the past few quarters. That could change, however. Per DRAMeXchange, DRAM prices are expected to soften for the rest of 2018 and could decline by double-digits next year:

DRAMeXchange expects that the quotations of DRAM products have an increasing chance to grow weak in 4Q18, although the industries previously expected a flat price trend. This weak quotation is mainly due to increasing supply yet fairly limited growth in demand. With regard to the 3Q18 contract prices, PC DRAM and server DRAM products have shown a 1~2% hike QoQ, mobile DRAM and specialty DRAM applications have witnessed a flat price trend, while graphics DRAM has started to experience a price drop. On the other hand, the spot prices have been sliding since the beginning of this year and then dropped to a level lower than contract prices at the end of June, which has become an early indicator of the possible DRAM price decline in general.

Given the demand for DRAM, an increase in supply was bound to happen. The question remains, "What does that mean for MU?" Micron is particularly vulnerable to a fall in DRAM prices, given the large percentage of total sales derived from DRAM. I believe the company will be fine, but the stock could suffer.

If scale falls, the company is also vulnerable to falling gross margins. Margins were in the 60% range last quarter. They fell below 20% in mid-2016 when the company was dependent upon sales into the mobile and personal computer markets, and competitors were increasing supply. I am not suggesting margins will fall to those levels; however, it would not be unrealistic for margins to fall to the 40% to 50% range next year if DRAM prices decline as some suggested. The double effect of falling revenue and falling margins could devastate earnings.

Conclusion

Micron has nearly $7 billion of cash on hand and generates strong cash flow. It has enough liquidity to survive a downturn in DRAM and NAND prices. That doesn't mean the stock is not headed for a fall. I expect another strong quarter but questions over DRAM prices and industry supply growth could weigh. MU is up 25% Y/Y but has likely peaked. MU remains a Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.