Disney: Why I Bought Disney

The last few years have not been kind to Disney's stock due to an uncertain future in a streaming world.

Thesis

Disney (DIS) is a Buy. In the last few years, the market has punished Disney for ESPN’s exposure to cable cord-cutting and the uncertainty that surrounds the Disney business model as it prepares for a streaming strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). Others believe that the recent Fox acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) by Disney is a mistake.

But investors would be wise to buy Disney here. I did. I see limited potential downside with a stock in the ~$110 range. As was the case in the 1990s when Disney acquired ABC and ESPN, the recent Fox acquisition comes at a pivotal time for the company as consumer viewing habits change. But with a Studio Film division and Parks division performing well, the smart bet is to assume that Disney will figure out streaming and that the company will strengthen its Media Networks performance in a changing market and that will result in growth that will drive market-beating returns for shareholders.

A Streaming Future - Movies/Shows

Disney plans to launch its streaming service in late 2019. Disney’s service will exclusively offer Disney- and Fox-branded content. There is mystery to exactly how the company will do this, but CEO Bob Iger has stated that this streaming approach is a measured one and that Disney will not play the volume game of packing as much content onto its platform as possible. To support streaming, the company won’t be acquiring content from content development competitors the way Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) do. Disney will bake its own bread. As a result, Disney will have fewer shows and movies to offer on its platform than its streaming competitors.

But the difference between Disney’s service and competitors will be quality. This emphasis was made by Ricky Strauss, the Disney executive who has creative oversight of the impending streaming service. The new streaming service may not have the volume of content of Netflix or Amazon, but the quality will be undeniable. And the quality will be enough of a value proposition (will cost less than Netflix) to get people to subscribe. This thirst for quality was also shared by FX's John Landgraf, who will be creating shows for Disney as he remains the head of FX, which was acquired in the Fox deal.

I don’t want to take over the world, I just want to make good television shows." - John Landgraf, CEO of FX.

I believe the amount of streaming content hosted by Disney will grow over time. But Disney will do it at a protracted pace in the name of quality. The beauty of Disney is the valuable intellectual property the company owns that it can tap into at any point to create new shows and movies. This advantage is now bolstered through its acquisition of Fox assets, which include “Avatar,” the “X-Men” movies, “Titanic,” great Oscar-worthy films by Fox Searchlight, and TV shows like “The Simpsons,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo,” and a slew of other great award-winning shows being produced by FX.

One of the most exciting aspects of our Fox acquisition is that it will allow us to greatly accelerate our direct-to-consumer strategy. We believe creating a direct-to-consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media businesses, and it’s our highest priority.” - Disney CEO Bob Iger.

That said, there will be stiff competition for talent and talent won’t come cheap. This year, Disney has lost talent like Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris to Netflix and bidding wars for talent will become a mainstay. Still, I like Disney’s chances of cultivating and attracting talent itself in the coming years. In February, the company signed Games of Thrones showrunners to develop new Star Wars movies.

The Future of ESPN and Cable Cord Cutting

When Disney acquired Capital Cities ABC in the 1990s, it acquired a stable source of revenue that was able to offset the unpredictability of the movie studio business.

Today, that tide has switched. With Disney’s movie studio success built on tent pole films with strong brands, it’s the movie business that has become a beacon of stability while ESPN has struggled as cable cord-cutters have led to a continual shrinkage of the number of subscribers paying for ESPN (88M last year vs. 99M five years ago). A Business Insider graphic published last year shows the ESPN subscriber trend since the early 1980s:

To combat cord-cutting, the company launched an ESPN+ streaming app earlier this year. On the recent earnings call, Iger said he was pleased with the success of ESPN+, but didn’t offer specifics on subscriber numbers.

We had relatively modest expectations. I'm not going to be specific on numbers. We're just not ready to get into that. But as it related to what kind of subscribers we would ultimately achieve from the beginning in part because of the nature of the product offering, but actually we've added nicely to that product offering.” - CEO Bob Iger, Q3 2018 earnings call.

It will be interesting to see how ESPN plays the ESPN+ app strategy and how it decides what live sports to include with the $5 monthly subscription.

I recently scanned the upcoming ESPN+ schedule and none of the major college football games (ranked teams) on Sept. 22 will be available on ESPN+. You still have to be a cable subscriber to view those top-tier college football games. So the amount of premium live sports viewing on ESPN+ is limited at this time.

...It's a marathon; it's not a sprint. The product (ESPN+) seems to be working well technologically. It's quite stable from a streaming perspective, and we feel great about it.” - CEO Bob Iger, Q3 2018 earnings call.

If the company expands the live sports options on ESPN+, a price increase would almost certainly follow. Analysts have suggested that ESPN would have to charge over $30 a month for a standalone ESPN offering that included all live sports currently included with a cable subscription.

Over the next decade, I believe consumers will subscribe to ESPN in a variety of ways that largely mirror the trends we're seeing today. ESPN will come as part of some sort of bundled package, even if it is separate from cable and comes in the form of Sling TV, YouTube TV, or something else. ESPN+ may be expanded content-wise, but a price increase would likely follow. Regardless of the subscription mix, Disney will find a way to keep the ESPN money rolling in to justify its investment in sports broadcasting rights. Additionally, ESPN will likely continue to negotiate higher carriage fees with cable companies to offset subscriber losses.

The Price of Uncertainty

Disney's stock price has gotten hammered the last few years, thanks to uncertainty about the future of ESPN due to cord cutting and uncertainty about the company’s movies/shows streaming strategy. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin since late 2014:

I view market skepticism about Disney’s future as a buying opportunity. Today, Disney's stock trades at a trailing P/E of 14 vs. the S&P 500’s 25. In Disney, you have a company with a strong brand and a long history of outperforming the market. Below is a snapshot of Disney's stock performance vs. the S&P 500 since acquiring Capital Cities/ABC in 1995 (even after the last miserable four years):

Disney also pays a dividend that has a consistent history of growth. The Fox acquisition is dilutive to Disney shareholders and Disney had to also borrow money to pay for the deal, which dramatically increases the company's debt ratio, but I believe both of those points will prove mute in the long run.

Conclusion

There are a lot of unknowns about what will happen with Disney. It’s a guess as to what the future holds and how the streaming strategy will play out. I’m betting that Disney will figure it out. I believe I will look back in 5-10 years and feel good about taking a position at ~$110. Time will tell. There are not a lot of great companies in the world. Disney is one of them. If you can accept uncertainty, now is the time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.