Seadrill Gets Contract From Equinor

The day rate is undisclosed, but recent fixtures show that it should be somewhere near the $300,000 mark.

West Hercules

The contract news flow is accelerating in the offshore drilling space. Just recently, we discussed Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM). Today, more news has arrived: Seadrill (SDRL) has been awarded a contract for drilling two exploration wells for Equinor (EQNR) in the Barents Sea. The contract will be performed by harsh-environment semi-sub West Hercules.

Currently, the rig is warm stacked in Norway, according to the Bassoe Offshore database, and is waiting to start drilling for Equinor this fall. The new contract is scheduled to start in the spring of 2019 in continuation of the current work. Importantly, the contract includes options for drilling nine additional wells, so West Hercules may have plenty of work to perform if all goes well. At this point, the day rate remains undisclosed.

As if we needed more evidence, the floater harsh-environment segment is booming. While the day rate for West Hercules is undisclosed, it is likely around $300,000. Such a day rate will be in line with Bassoe Offshore's estimates for 6th generation harsh-environment semi-subs as well as the above-mentioned contract secured by Seadrill Partners:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The development is certainly beneficial to Seadrill since it’s always good to keep a rig employed at a cash-flow-positive day rate. Seadrill itself looks optimistic, judging by recent CEO comments regarding potential acquisitions. Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ), once out of bankruptcy (you can read my latest update on the bankruptcy process here), looks like a natural acquisition candidate, but just like in the case of Transocean’s (RIG) acquisition of Ocean Rig (ORIG), everything will depend on the details of such a deal.

There’s a lot of talk regarding the upcoming rebound in the offshore drilling market, and we see first signs of better contracting activity as well as a successful rebound of the harsh-environment market segment. However, in monetary terms, things are still tough out there as highlighted by the following slide from a recent Seadrill presentation:

Source: Seadrill presentation

The picture is titled “Upstream spending is increasing…” while in fact, it shows that offshore spending continues to decrease this year. In these circumstances, jumping the gun in terms of risky acquisitions may be just as risky as sitting on the sidelines for too long and missing out on the recovery. I have originally stated that Seadrill exited bankruptcy with too much leverage, and I maintain this view. This does not mean that the stock would not have upside if the situation in the offshore drilling improves, but at the same time, it means that reckless financial decisions may put long-term pressure on the company. Seadrill’s balance sheet is not pristine by any means.

Recently, shares of Seadrill have seen some upside following a wave of pessimism in August. My opinion is that it is a normal volatility following the company’s emergence from bankruptcy. Currently, it looks like market participants are building their positions in offshore drilling stocks in expectation that Brent oil (BNO) will be able to break through $80 level, thanks to geopolitical developments, namely sanctions on Iran and disorder in Venezuela.

If this will indeed be the case, more leveraged bets like Seadrill may see substantial short-term upside. In case oil fails to go higher, I’d expect a significant sell-off. In the longer term, Seadrill looks fairly valued around current levels, as potential improvements in the offshore drilling market have not yet been materialized in concrete contract fixtures and day rate in almost every segment outside harsh-environment floaters.

