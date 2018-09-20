Dividend Champion Spotlight: Medtronic Plc

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock seems expensive on an FCF basis, but 19X earnings seems fair for a company expecting 8% annual earnings growth (and high-quality earnings at that).

The company has made large acquisitions and divestitures over the past several years as it reshapes its business for the future. Some operational metrics have declined, but will likely rebound.

The list of dividend champions contains a handful of healthcare companies, and for good reason. Healthcare is a basic societal need that has seen increasing demand as populations grow, modernize, and require new technologies born from innovation. Today's spotlight is Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), whose dividend streak spans 41 years. The company's portfolio of medical devices is honed on growth niches within healthcare that has the company's future looking very lucrative for investors.

Medtronic designs, manufactures, and sells medical devices. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company generates approximately $30 billion in annual revenues across four segments: Cardiac and Vascular, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Restorative Therapies, and Diabetes.

(Source: Annual Report SEC Form 10K - Fiscal Year 2018)

Financial Performance

(Source: YCharts)

Medtronic has been all over the place in recent years with aggressive reshuffling of its business. The company completely remodeled itself by absorbing Covidien in a massive deal in 2014 worth more than $42 billion. Today, Medtronic is a larger, more diversified in its products, and globalized company. It remained active, with a 2017 deal that saw Medtronic sell its Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses to Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) for $6.1 billion. The funds were used primarily to deleverage the balance sheet. To get a sense of the revenue and earnings curve moving forward, management has forecasted that long-term targets will be approximately 4% revenue growth and 8% EPS growth per annum.

Diving into the actual financial efficiencies of Medtronic, the first thing I look for is profitability and cash flow generation. When looking at this, I am specifically looking for consistent operating margins (expanding margins are even better) and a high conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. I specifically set this conversion rate benchmark at 10% or better. When a company can throw off healthy cash flow, it enables the company to grow its dividend, buyback stock, and stockpile cash that can be used to invest in growth/acquisitions.

(Source: YCharts)

We see mixed results here. While a 12% FCF conversion rate meets our standard, both operating margins and FCF conversion have materially declined since the closure of the Covidien merger. This could improve as synergies and cost savings take hold (which often take years with such a large marriage between companies). It could also be possible that Medtronic's collective business is simply less profitable with the addition of Covidien. Only a few years removed from a massive merger, and one year from its divestment of three businesses to Cardinal Health, it would be wise to give Medtronic some additional time before coming to conclusions regarding its exact profitability and cash flow metrics.

The next metric I look at is the cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great indicator of management's effectiveness with the resources that it deploys. It is also a solid indicator of a company's "moat". A company with a strong CROCI is typically highly profitable and non-capital intensive. A look for the CROCI to be sustained in the low teens or higher.

(Source: YCharts)

Once again, we have to keep an open mind with these results. The massive flow of capital to make a $42 billion transaction and divest another $6.1 billion in assets drastically skews this metric. We can see that up to the Covidien acquisition, Medtronic maintained a healthy CROCI of about 15%. I am willing to allot time for this metric to "recalibrate". I find that the odds are nil that the quality of Medtronic's business fell through the floor all of a sudden.

(Source: YCharts)

Management has been wise to stay on top of its balance sheet following the Covidien deal. Leverage shot up to more than 4X EBITDA following the merger, which is well past the 2.5X threshold I set as my "warning sign". Since the deal, Medtronic has used cash and proceeds from its Cardinal Health deal to pay down the debt to just over 3X EBITDA. While the company has further to go, the balance sheet is trending in the right direction. I don't see anything to be alarmed about here.

Dividend Outlook

Medtronic has raised its dividend every year for the past 41 years. The dividend is paid quarterly, totaling an annual payout of $2.00 per share. The dividend yields 2.06% on the current stock price. With 10-year US treasuries yielding 3%, Medtronic may not appeal to investors who prioritize income.

(Source: YCharts)

The company's dividend has seen strong growth, easily outpacing inflation. It has grown at a CAGR of 14.2% over the past 10 years. This has been partially inflated by a monstrous dividend increase of almost 25% in 2015, but even removing that, the raises have been high-single digit raises. The dividend is well-funded at almost 56% of cash flow.

Investors can probably count on some slight deceleration of the dividend growth over the coming years. The company is still deleveraging its balance sheet, and the payout ratio has drastically expanded in recent years. Given management's growth goals, a CAGR of 6-8% seems feasible moving forward.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Medtronic is very cognizant of where growth opportunities exist in the market, both product-wise and geographically.

(Source: Medtronic Investor Day presentation, June 5, 2018)

Innovation is a high spending priority at Medtronic, with 7-10% of annual revenues being spent on R&D. Product development helps the company penetrate and grab market share in developing product niches such as robotic surgery and new developments in diabetes monitoring.

Perhaps an even larger opportunity for the company is the expected growth of medical technology in emerging markets. The vast majority of the global population resides in emerging markets, where healthcare is in the process of modernizing and medical technologies don't have as deep a penetration.

(Source: Medtronic Investor Day presentation, June 5, 2018)

Greater China is Medtronic's largest market in the emerging markets group, but the MEA (Middle East/Africa) and India markets are lightly penetrated and represent especially great opportunities for the company moving forward. Medtronic has also taken a direct-to-consumer approach in strategic areas (52% in Latin America, 44% in Asia-Pacific, and 44% in Europe/Middle East/Africa) to accelerate penetration of its technologies.

In addition to all of this, an unfortunate trend of worldwide obesity should mean more opportunity for the company moving forward. Obesity causes health problems such as diabetes and heart disease - niches that Medtronic operates in.

(Source: Vox)

There are some risks to the company's business that should always be on an investor's radar. 40% of Medtronic's sales in emerging markets are generated in China. As the US and China exchange tariffs, the company could suffer from this if the tariffs begin to include products that it produces. While the company's principal HQ is in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic's operational HQ is in Minneapolis, and the company operates various US manufacturing facilities.

Additionally, there has been political activity around a push for a single-payer healthcare system in the United States. Any regulation that would control or mandate price cuts for medical services and products could have a negative impact on Medtronic's business.

Valuation

MDT stock has been hot, trading right up against its 52-week high at almost $97 per share. Analysts are projecting Medtronic to earn approximately $5.12 per share for full fiscal year 2019. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of just under 19X. This is a 10% discount to its 10-year median earnings multiple of 21X.

Next, we take a look at Medtronic's yield on free cash flow. Free cash flow is a great organic indicator of value. While earnings can be impacted by various factors, cash is what ultimately drives a company. By maximizing the amount of cash you receive per dollar invested, you can put yourself in a great position for strong returns on your investment. I generally look for an FCF yield in the high single digits (or more).

(Source: YCharts)

We can see that Medtronic's FCF yield is actually near its decade lows at 3.46%. Earlier we discussed the company's reduced free cash flow generation, and this looks to have impaired the yield a bit. While the stock could cool off some (due to it being at 52-week highs), its earnings multiple seems very reasonable. If Medtronic can regain traction in its FCF generation, the yield will likely move higher - as long as the share price doesn't continue to appreciate with it.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, Medtronic seems about fairly valued to me, despite being near 52-week highs. The long-term growth forecast of 4% revenue and 8% earnings growth seems very solid, but achievable considering the growth avenues available to the company.

I like a bit of a margin of safety, so I would probably wait until the stock cooled off some from its recent run (20% gains in the past 6 months). Once shares are acquired though, Medtronic is a solid medical device company that should perform even better as it continues to digests the blockbuster deals it has made in the past few years.

