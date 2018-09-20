Samsung Electronics: A Long-Term Buy

This is not an easy stock to invest in, and at the end of the article, you find some viable options.

Samsung deserves a discount, but I still believe this is a good stock to own for the long term (I own it).

Substantially cheaper valuation than, for example, Apple and Intel. P/E is about 8 excluding cash.

The company carries a lot of excess cash on the balance sheet (partially being returned to shareholders).

Summary

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) is among the most well-known brands in the world. Management has done an impressive job of building a first-class portfolio of businesses and made it one of the biggest tech companies in the world. However, a very complex ownership structure values Samsung substantially cheaper than peers. Some of the enormous cash pile is being returned to shareholders in order to please them.

The controlling Lee family has managed to grow the share price at an impressive CAGR of 12% since year 2000 (in won), substantially more than the S&P 500 (about 7%).

I conclude Samsung Electronics is a good stock to own for the long term despite its negative ownership structure (and all the scandals). The controlling Lee family has proved it can create long-term value. Any P/E expansion because of changes in the ownership structure comes as an additional bonus.

The business

Samsung Electronics is part of the Samsung Group, a South-Korean chaebol. A chaebol is a family-owned business conglomerate. Samsung's origins can be traced all the way back to 1938, when it was a production and distribution company of groceries set up by Lee Byung-Chul. Later business involved noodles (1940), sugar refining (1950), wool mill (1954), insurance and securities (1956), TV production/electronics (1960s) and construction and shipbuilding (1970s). Lee was the CEO until his death in 1987.

In 1990 the chaebol was divided into four groups, and Samsung Group was one of them (the others were Shinsegae, CJ Group and Hansol). The latter three are independent, and they are not part of or connected to the Samsung Group. Today, the Samsung Group is a very diverse group of different companies where Samsung Electronics is the most famous company and accounts for about two-thirds of the market value. As of June 30th, 2018, the group had 62 domestic affiliates, of which 16 are listed on the exchange (Source: Company half-year report 2018). The most well-known listed companies are Samsung SDI (lithium batteries), Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Samsung Card (credit cards), Samsung SDS (consulting), Samsung C&T (engineering and construction) and Samsung Securities (financial services). Samsung Group even has an amusement park, the world's 16th-most attended in 2016.

Samsung Electronics has four business segments:

The Consumer Electrics Segment (TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, printers, monitors, etc). TV is the main product, and Samsung has a 29% market share and has been the market leader since 2006.

TV is the main product, and Samsung has a 29% market share and has been the market leader since 2006. The Information Technology & Mobile Communications Segment (computers, smartphones, cameras, etc). Samsung Electronics claims it has an 18.1% market share in 2017 of handheld products (HHP), slightly down from 2016. It has been number one in sales for smartphones since 2011.

Samsung Electronics claims it has an 18.1% market share in 2017 of handheld products (HHP), slightly down from 2016. It has been number one in sales for smartphones since 2011. The Device Solutions Segment (semiconductors, display, DRAMs, LCDs, etc). Samsung Electronics surpassed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in 2017 as the the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer. For memory chips, it has held that position for many years. This is the company's most profitable segment.

Samsung Electronics surpassed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in 2017 as the the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer. For memory chips, it has held that position for many years. This is the company's most profitable segment. Harman (Harman International Industries and subsidiaries, which produces automotive and audio electronics components). This division was established in 2017 as a result of the $8 billion acquisition of NYSE-listed Harman (the ticker was HAR). Samsung Electronics looks at this as a strategic priority and expects this division to grow fast in the coming years. Harman is the market leader in connected car solutions, with more than 30 million vehicles currently equipped with its connected car and audio systems.

All the segments are somewhat interconnected: Samsung Electronics is the largest smartphone and television manufacturer in the world, which helps provide demand for its components businesses, such as memory chips and displays, where it is also the largest in the world.

Ownership and management

As part of a South-Korean chaebol, it means the ownership structure is very complex with a lot of cross-ownership. The Samsung chaebol is controlled by the Lee family through an intricate ownership. Some years ago, Credit Suisse made a chart of the company's ownership structure:

This is, of course, impossible to understand unless you spend a lot of time on it. But the bottom line is that one family is in control through cross-ownership, even though their direct ownership in Samsung Electronics is tiny. The ownership structure is under pressure from investors, the local SEC and the local Fair Trade Commission.

Samsung Electronics has two types of registered equity securities: 1) common stock and 2) non-voting and non-cumulative preferred stock.

At the end of 2017, the common stock distribution was as depicted in the chart below:

The common stock has voting rights, but currently, the Lee family is in control. The preferred shares have, in the past, sold for a discount to the regular ones, but they are also much less liquid.

The Lee family says the structure is vital for long-term growth to withstand short-term investment decisions. Obviously, the structure is negative for the valuation, but on the other hand, this is a Korean company based on different cultural values. Despite the low valuation, the share price has gained 12% CAGR since 2000, much better than the S&P 500. The Lee family has proved over 3 decades they can deliver good returns and create shareholder value.

Income and balance sheet

The company’s net revenue by division as of June 30th, 2018, is as follows:

Total sales by region in the first half of 2018:

Major customers include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF), Hong Kong Techtronics, Huawei and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Sales to the five major customers accounted for approximately 11% of the total.

The sales figure is about $220 billion, basically the same as Apple. On average, 12.4% of every dollar in sales ends up as free cash flow (average over the past 5 years). CAPEX-to-sales is 12%. The numbers for Apple are 27% and 5%, respectively. Personally, I like a high cash conversion ratio because it enables organic growth instead of risky M&A and debt. Samsung Electronics has no history of big M&A. I value this positively.

The operating margin has gradually increased:

This has led to a nice increase in earnings per share (in won), although it's a little bit erratic:

CAGR in EPS is 17% since 2008.

Samsung Electronics is based in South Korea and reports in won (KRW). To my knowledge about 30% of the employees are based in South Korea, while 10% of sales are domestic. Hence, when costs are settled in local won but sales are in foreign currency, a depreciation in the won can have a positive impact on earnings.

The chart below shows KRW has depreciated over the long term. The Asian crisis in 1997 and the financial crisis in 2008/09 had a huge impact on the value of the currency. I suspect investors sell KRW and buy, for example, CHF/USD. This means EPS most likely gets support from KRW depreciation the next time a crisis hits. In 2009, Samsung Electronics reported a gain in EPS.

The company's balance sheet is rock-solid. As of June 30th, 2018, 10% of assets consists of cash and cash equivalents. An additional $45 billion is short-term financial instruments. That means 25% of the balance sheet consists of liquid assets.

If I exclude the cash not needed for daily operations, "excess" cash is about 9% of current share price (current assets minus cash, deduct current liabilities and subtract long-term debt). This is cash that can be returned to shareholders or invested for future income (see more about capital allocation below). In USD, the excess cash amounts to about $27 billion.

Long-term debt is negligible. Liabilities-to-assets is at 30%.

Return on invested capital is also decent with values between 10% and 20%. A comparable figure for Apple is about 25%.

Both Moody's and S&P rate Samsung Electronics' debt as investment grade, i.e., a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments.

Dividend and capital allocation

Samsung Electronics has for decades disappointed investors with very little return of capital to shareholders. Unfortunately, Korean culture is not as shareholder-friendly as the Anglo-Saxon. However, in October 2017, the company released its plan about the Shareholder Return Program for 2018-2020. The main take is this:

Dividends in 2017 increased by 20%. This will be followed by a 100% (!) hike in 2018. The 2019 and 2020 dividends will be kept at the same level as 2018. This amounts to about $25 billion in dividends for the 2018-2020 period. Future M&A investments will not be deducted from free cash flow. The portion of cash flow allocated for shareholder returns will be set at minimum 50 percent over the three-year period. After dividend payouts, any remaining portion of the 50 percent of free cash flow available for shareholder returns will be used either for additional cash dividends or share buybacks as deemed appropriate.

For 2015, 2016 and 2017, Samsung Electronics paid about $9 billion in dividends and $18 billion in buybacks. In April 2017, 50 percent of its treasury shares worth approximately $18 billion were cancelled.

In 2017, the London-based GDR/ADR of Samsung Electronics paid out 21.5 USD per share in dividends in four payments (twice in May, followed by payments in August and November). Dividend yield for last year's payments is 2.1% based on the current price of 1068 USD per share. Hence, according to the Shareholder Return Program, a yield of about 4% can be expected for 2018. There is a distribution fee by the custodian, but according to my calculations, it amounts to less than 0.5% of the dividend.

The Korean withholding tax is 22%.

As of June 30th, 2018, Samsung Electronics holds 449,542,150 shares of common stock and 80,742,300 shares of preferred stock as treasury shares. These shares are subject to cancellation in 2018 following a resolution of the Board.

Competitive advantage

I believe Samsung Electronics has some distinct competitive advantages:

The company is very good at reading consumer sentiment and what its competitors are doing.

It has a high level of flexibility and a history of adapting to changes in the external business environment.

Samsung has managed to develop a well-known brand. For example, Inc.com values Samsung as the 4th-most valuable brand.

It has been the 2 nd largest patent holder in the US since 2006 (Samsung's own claim). CAPEX is higher (relative to sales) than that of its competitors, and it has build 36 R&D centers all over the world.

largest patent holder in the US since 2006 (Samsung's own claim). CAPEX is higher (relative to sales) than that of its competitors, and it has build 36 R&D centers all over the world. Samsung makes many of the components that go into its smartphones, giving the company a cost advantage and allowing it to be much more flexible in terms of what it produces and when.

Valuation

Considering its massive brand and size, Samsung Electronics is really cheap: its current P/E is about 9. If we exclude idle cash, the valuation is less than 8.

Unfortunately, history suggests that this is a normal valuation:

Based on the above graph it seems fairly valued today. But obviously the remarkable achievements of Samsung Electronics are not being properly reflected in the valuation because of the ownership structure. Valuation is less than half its international peers.

Samsung Electronics is trying to unlock shareholder value by returning cash to shareholders, but in order to unlock more they need to address the ownership and organizational structure. At present this looks like it's not going to happen, but the external pressure keeps adding both via shareholders and the local population. As a result of the scandals the sentiment in South Korea has turned a lot more hostile.

Worth mentioning is that current prices value the company at 1.6 of book value. That is pretty low for a technology firm. Almost all of the balance sheet is tangible assets, as goodwill and intangibles amount to just 5%.

Conclusion

The historical operational performance is very good, and Samsung Electronics has proven itself over the past three decades. I see no reason why its operational performance will not continue, and this should give 10-15% return going forward, mainly in the form of capital appreciation. Hence, I believe this is a very good stock to own despite the negatives mentioned in this article.

The company is clearly undervalued compared to its international peers, but the question remains as to whether any P/E expansion will materialize. However, I consider this as just a bonus.

I have been a shareholder in Samsung Electronics for about three years. I own it as one of my "forever" holdings, via GDR in London. So far, it has been a fantastic investment, and I have no plans of selling my position.

How to invest in Samsung Electronics

While Samsung is a hugely popular brand, owning its shares has never been easy for US investors. As far as I understand, it's illegal (!) for US residents to own GDRs (some SEC rule, I believe - correct me if I'm wrong). Here are some options:

If you are not a US investor, you can buy ticker SMSN in London (GDR), where it is quite liquid. For example, via Interactive Brokers, this is just some clicks. It's traded in USD, and dividends are received in USD. Use a local South Korean broker. This is, of course, a lot of hassle. The major US banks usually have an option for international exchanges. Invest via OTC in the US (but there's hardly any liquidity at all). Invest indirectly via EWY, the ETF for South Korea. Samsung has a 22% weight in this index.

