New China Biotech ETF: Born To Be Wild

On August 16, 2018, Loncar Investments, together with Exchange Traded Concepts, launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) which will enable investors to become more actively involved in China’s booming biopharmaceutical sector. From the perspective of an ETF enthusiast (with a portfolio which also includes a small cap biotech companies), the new Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA; Fact Sheet) is of particular interest. The prospective benefits to other investors will, therefore, be considered here.

The initial question to be addressed, before detailing the specifics of CHNA, concerns the merits of China’s biotech sector, and there are both positives and negatives in relation to this.

China's pharmaceutical industry is already considerable and is set to continue expanding. According to the CNBC:

China was the world's second-largest national pharmaceutical market in 2017 — worth $122.6 billion. It was also the biggest emerging market for pharmaceuticals with growth tipped to reach $145 billion to $175 billion by 2022.”

This is an impressive achievement. What makes it even more notable is that China’s biotech sector has only recently come into existence in a meaningful way. For decades, China’s pharmaceutical sector was based on the manufacture of well-established or generic drugs. However, this is now changing and, as a result, investors may be part of something “new” and promising; albeit not without significant risks, which will be referred to later.

Another important point is that before recent changes, it was effectively impossible for biotech companies to have IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) because HKEX required three years of profitability in order to list shares. Invariably, biotech companies need to expend considerable amounts of money before they can bring products to the market. So, IPO on HKEX was not an option and IPO on Nasdaq was also basically impossible.

However, this all changed on April 24, 2018, when the Hong Kong Stock Exchange published its “Consultation Conclusions on a Listing Regime for Companies from Emerging and Innovative Sectors.” This document presents new Listing Rules, effective from the April 30, allowing the listing on HKEX to include two new categories of the company: firstly, pre-revenue biotech companies and, secondly, innovative and high-growth issuers which have weighted voting rights structures. This new rule is, therefore, arguably tailor-made for the biotech sector and is likely to pave the way for more biotech IPOs in the future.

However, the success of this new development is not entirely free from concern. The first company to pioneer the new rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 1 was Ascletis Pharma. The IPO was priced at HK$14 (with a range of HK$12-16), raising a welcome HK$400 million. However, the current (as of the middle of September 2018) price of Ascletis Pharma is only about HK$7.2, indicating a decline in market value of 50%. This figure may not necessarily be alarming, but clearly, the facility for biotech IPOs on HKEX does not guarantee their success. An element of risk remains, and any potential investor in these types of companies must take due care.

Biotech is a risky sector; the possibility of a company successfully completing the necessary trials to bring a product to the market is relatively small, depending on the type of disease (the possibility could vary from a few percents to few tens of percents). As previously stated, Chinese companies have gained a significant market share in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and generic drugs. However, it remains to be seen whether this can be done with more sophisticated drugs which present a different scenario. Currently, the Chinese government supports the idea, but this may not be the case in the future.

The situation is further exacerbated by recent scandals, such as in July 2018, when Changsheng Biotechnology was accused of falsifying data for a rabies vaccine and manufacturing an ineffective vaccine for babies. Although this is damaging for the sector as a whole, it could also be a reason to use an ETF. It is simply "safer" to have a bigger portfolio of companies, especially if we are talking about China and biotech.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF

Given that CHNA was launched very recently, the AUM is currently low, amounting to only a few million dollars, with a particularly low trading volume of several thousand shares per day, at best. However, this is not surprising given that there is no “big player” like iShares, Vanguard or SPDR behind this ETF; a rapid influx of money is hardly to be expected. On the other hand, if China’s biotech sector experiences a boom, it will surely attract new investors, and AUM will see growth. The TER is also relatively high at 0.79%. This is significant when compared to more established ETFs, although such a TER is not unusual with these types of ETFs, which are focused on a relatively unique sector.

Table 1: CHNA; source: Loncar

Fund Inception Date 08/14/2018 Net Assets $2,205,533.0 Primary Exchange NASDAQ Ticker CHNA Gross Expense Ratio 0.79% Rebalanced Semi-Annually Weighting Modified Equal-Weighted Number of Holdings 28 (+ cash)

The merit of presenting the price chart for an ETF with such a short history is questionable, but there is at least one in existence. As can be seen in Chart 1, CHNA has undergone big volatility since its inception. Within two weeks of its introduction, CHNA rose by almost 9%, yet, two weeks later, lost all profits and fell with a loss of 6%. This volatility is high and it was a pretty wild ride, even when compared to XBI or IBB (the most popular US biotech ETFs). At this early stage, it is probably too soon to draw conclusions. However, it seems logical to expect high volatility from this ETF, and this should be borne in mind. Moreover, as illustrated by Chart 2, using the Loncar China BioPharma Index (CHNA’s benchmark) with a longer track record, the conclusion may well be the same.

Chart 1: CHNA vs. XBI vs. IBB; source: Yahoo Finance, author's calculations

Char 2: Loncar China BioPharma Index vs. NASDAQ Biotechnology Index; source: Loncar, Morningstar, author's calculations

One advantage of the Loncar China BioPharma Index is its approach to weighting, using a modified equal weighting methodology. What does it mean?

All companies are given equal weight and then weighting factors are applied based on market capitalization categories. Companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 billion are given a weighting factor of 1.4, companies with a market capitalization between $1 billion and $10 billion are given a weighting factor of 1.0, and companies with a market capitalization between $200 million and $1 billion are given a weighting factor of 0.7.”

This means that large companies will have a large weight, but the difference between the weight of large caps as opposed to small caps will not be as big as with an index based on a classic market cap weighting methodology. Currently, the largest company has a weight of 6% and the smallest about 2.4% (not forgetting that accurate weights according to this methodology are valid only at the time of rebalancing on semi-annual bases; meanwhile, the difference between the smallest and largest company may be a bit higher, as can be seen presently).

There are, of course, some basic points that must be met before a company can be included in the Loncar China BioPhrama Index. Firstly, the company must be listed on Nasdaq or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its business must be focused on growing China's biopharma industry, defined as follows: “biopharma is a term that means innovative pharmaceutical or biotech medicines.” Secondly, companies are screened to verify that their roots are in China and that they will focus on this territory. "If a company's principal headquarters are not located in China, it must be determined by the Index Provider to have at least 51% of its product revenue and pipeline value tied directly to the Chinese market." Aside from this, there are another three important points to be noted:

The company’s market capitalization should exceed $200 million; The company's equity liquidity threshold must exceed $500,000 in average daily trading volume; The company must not be under investigation by a government or regulatory entity at the time of applying for inclusion in the Index.

The third point is of particular interest.

Currently, there are 28 companies included in the Loncar China BioPharma Index, as illustrated in Figure one. About 80% of these are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and about 20% on Nasdaq. (Presumably, companies listed on HKEX will remain dominant). It is fair to say that most of these 28 companies cannot, in effect, be considered “biotech.” This comes as no surprise, given that the biotech sector is new in China and, until recently, it was almost impossible to find a biotech company listed on HKEX. However, presumably, the composition of the Loncar China BioPharma Index will change over time as new biotech companies have their IPOs. This idea is also supported by recent developments. The Loncar China BioPharma Index is rebalanced semi-annually and was introduced at the beginning of the year (2018), so the first rebalance was on August 14. On this date, three companies were added (Ascletis Pharma, Austar Lifesciences, and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)) and five have been subtracted (BBI Life Sciences, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings (OTC:CRPNF), Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA), Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical (OTC:SHNXY), and Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical). This is not insignificant given that the index has only a few tens of components.

Figure 1: CHNA’s portfolio; source: Loncar

As of today, there is only one major competitor – the KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) – but with a key difference. KURE is tracking the more “famous” and less specialized MSCI All China Health Care Index 10/40 (these numbers indicating that it is using some caps according to the weight of companies). Currently, there are 58 components in this index, and the weight of biotech is only about 6%, based on the MSCI sector definition. Using the ETF Research Center's Overlap Analysis tool, it can be ascertained that these ETFs have only 33% of holdings in common by weight. They are clearly not the same, although a large correlation certainly exists between these two ETFs.

It now remains to consider what conclusions can be drawn. Regarding whether CHNA should be part of every investor's portfolio, the answer is definitely not, as it is not a “must buy.” However, if an investor were to answer “yes” to the three questions that follow, then the scenario would change: Is the investor dynamic? Does the investor regard China’s biotech sector as the “new big thing”? Is the investor able and willing to handle a large amount of volatility? If the answer to these questions is “yes,” then CHNA could be an interesting option for “spicing up” a portfolio. As always, however, and now especially, a potential investor should never forget to do a DD.

