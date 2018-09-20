Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value

ROE and book value growth still look healthy, and AerCap can benefit from higher rates while also being well-positioned to manage the challenges of engine-related delays for new aircraft.

AerCap is moving through a window where a shift from asset sales to portfolio/fleet growth is likely to pressure earnings and redirect cash flow away from buybacks.

Aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has done relatively well this year, with the shares slightly ahead of the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis and slightly behind on a trailing 12-month comparison. The company has also continued to outperform its peers, with the shares outperforming Air Lease (NYSE:AL), Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) and Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) over the past year. Air traffic growth remains healthy on a global basis, oil prices are not yet at problematic levels for airlines, and rate increases give investment grade-rated AerCap an ongoing opportunity to take advantage of its better access to capital.

I continue to believe AerCap shares are undervalued, though the environment over the next couple of quarters may not be as conducive to outperformance. A shift away from significant asset sales is going to weigh on reported earnings, and a shift back toward portfolio growth is going to redirect capital away from share buybacks for a time. Even with that turbulence, though, I believe these shares are undervalued below the low-to-mid $60s.

Rates Remain An Opportunity

AerCap saw a slight increase in its interest costs in the second quarter, with its average cost of debt increasing about 20bp yoy and 10bp qoq. Roughly two-thirds of its debt is fixed, with the remainder covered by swaps and caps, all of which helps mitigate some of the impact of higher rates. I would also note that the company’s forward lease placements all have interest rate adjusters in place.

Higher rates should be a net benefit for AerCap, as higher interest rates increase the attractiveness of leasing versus buying. The company has an investment-grade rating for its debt, while the majority of airlines (and a larger percentage of AerCap’s core customer base) do not. With that, its access to capital on more attractive terms becomes a strategic advantage during periods of higher rates.

Engine Problems Look Like A Manageable Challenge

One of the ongoing issues in the aircraft/airline industry is the trouble that both Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) are having with their engine suppliers. Air Lease chairman Steven Udvar-Házy has been quoted as saying the issue with Boeing’s 787 Rolls Royce engine is having “a huge impact”, while problems with the United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and CFM (a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF)) engines for the Airbus A320neo have led Airbus to announce it will miss its original A320neo production/delivery goals for the year.

I continue to view this as a manageable issue for AerCap. The bulk of the company’s exposure to 787s is with planes that are already owned, leased, and operating. With 18 deliveries of 787s scheduled for 2018 and 2019, there is some risk of delivery disruption, but not a large one, in my view. As for the A320neos, that is a more potentially significant issue given that AerCap is expecting to take delivery of 76 new planes in 2018 and 2019 (with the company adding 15 in the second quarter).

Here again, though, I see manageable risk. First, AerCap’s large order book gives it a relatively privileged place in production/delivery queues; airline manufacturers are going to work harder to accommodate the companies which reliably buy more of their planes. Second, while ongoing issues that impact deliveries will eventually hurt the company, in the meantime it has increased the demand for older aircraft that can substitute for the A320neo - meaning that AerCap may have an opportunity to sell older planes at better prices to frustrated A320neo customers who can’t get their deliveries, while AerCap itself is able to take deliveries of what A320neos Airbus can manufacture.

Some Bumps With A Shift In The Model

Ever since the large transaction with AIG, AerCap has been a net seller of aircraft and has used the proceeds of those transactions to help fund an extensive share buyback program - a process that has reduced the share count by about a third over the past few years.

The company is transitioning into a different phase now - one that I believe can still create value, but will represent a change. As it brings more new planes into the fold, the net spread margin will decline in 2018-2020 due to lower yields on the new aircraft. This will be offset by lower depreciation costs, but some investors may not bother to look that far. AerCap is also likely to book lower gains on sales of aircraft, as the company will have fewer older planes to sell. At the same time, share buyback activity will likely decline as the company reallocates capital toward the $14 billion-plus in new deliveries it expects over the next two and a half years.

There are also still possibilities of intermittent operating disruptions. The Monarch and Air Berlin bankruptcies had a modest impact on second-quarter results, with lower lease revenue, slightly higher expenses, and weaker operating cash flow, as the company had to re-lease those planes. The company handled this efficiently, but it has had a small impact on utilization and profits, and similar events cannot be ruled out in the future.

The Opportunity

AerCap is likely to see its earnings decline between now and 2020/2021, but I expect a return to growth at that point. I do expect the company to continue to increase book value, though, and likely at a low-double digit rate, during that time. Longer term, I believe that AerCap can, and will, generate a return on equity in excess of its cost of capital, which means the shares should trade at least slightly above book value. Discounting the adjusted earnings stream I forecast over the next decade, I continue to believe that AerCap shares should trade in the low-to-mid $60s, and that’s with only a low-single digit long-term growth rate for those earnings.

The Bottom Line

AerCap has had a pretty good run, and the combination of engine-related delivery delay concerns, declining net spreads, weaker reported earnings, and lower share buybacks may well argue for a pause in the upward trajectory of the shares. I believe this is a company and stock that rewards patience, though, and I continue to believe that high-quality air lessors add value and have a long-term place in the airline/aircraft sector. With that, I’d be inclined to sit tight if not think about adding shares.

