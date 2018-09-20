Fly Leasing Still Holding Below Fair Value

Fly Leasing has a riskier operating profile than AerCap, but I believe the 30% discount to book value is too large and the shares should trade into the high teens.

Engine issues with OEMs could disrupt future deliveries, but Fly Leasing has the opportunity to take advantage of a more robust market for older aircraft because of those disruptions.

Although Fly Leasing (FLY) is up a little from when I last wrote about the company, the performance over the last year still hasn’t been very compelling next to AerCap (AER) or Air Lease (AL), and the shares continue to underperform the S&P 500 over that span. At this point, there’s not much that management can do other than execute the plan in place and prove to the Street that the planes it will be acquiring from AirAsia will generate attractive returns. Fly Leasing deserves to trade at a discount to book value, but I believe a 30% discount is too large, and I think a fairer price is in the high teens today.

Emerging Market Concerns Seem To Be Weighing On Sentiment

There could be any number of reasons why investors are avoiding FLY (and I’m sure different investors have different reasons), but I believe the company’s exposure to emerging market airlines during a time of rising rates, rising oil prices, and weakening currencies is playing at least some role.

Roughly half of FLY’s net book value is leased to operators in Asia, and the company generates close to 60% of its revenue there, with another 15% leased to Africa and the Mideast, 3% to Latin America, and 3% to Turkey.

Over 20% of FLY’s net book exposure (and over 30% of revenue) is to India, where intense (if not insane) fare competition and very high fuel costs (exacerbated by local taxes) are crushing profits. While government-owned Air India’s obligations are backed by the government, that company is still struggling and Jet Airways (which leases three 737-800s from FLY) is in more serious shape, with the company looking to raise cash and renegotiate some of its lease obligations, and the shares down more than 50% over the past year. IndiGo is in better shape, but this is a tough market right now. Turkey, too, is having its problems, but FLY’s exposure to Turkey will be quite small (1.5%) after repossessing and reallocating two jets this year.

AirAsia, soon to be a major lessee for FLY, is having its struggles as well, with the shares near a 52-week low, with challenges across the business. AirAsia reported a Q2 operating loss in Thailand, India, and Indonesia, and a 60% decline in the Philippines, as well as a modest decline in Malaysia as part of an overall 18% yoy decline in operating profit. AirAsia is gaining share in this tough environment, though, and seems relatively better-placed to weather this period than many of its low-cost competitors.

I do believe the risks to FLY are perceived to be bigger than they really are. The market for aircraft is still strong and if Asian carriers have to back out of their lease commitments, I believe FLY can place those planes with other carriers relatively promptly and with tolerable disruption. That said, FLY’s operating model largely revolves around leasing to emerging market carriers, and moving planes from India to Brazil (as an example) may not really improve the company’s risk exposure in the eyes of many investors.

Will Engine Woes Make Much Of A Difference?

The problems that Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) are facing with their engine suppliers have been well chronicled in recent weeks and months, with Airbus having to pull back on its A320neo delivery projections because of the problems with its engines/engine suppliers. That’s potentially relevant to FLY, as part of the company’s agreement with AirAsia is to acquire 21 A320neos scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2021 and an option to acquire another 20 more.

I expect the problems to be solved and for deliveries to normalize in 2019, but I won’t say there is no risk here. And unlike the situation for AerCap, FLY doesn’t have quite as much flexibility with its fleet. On the other hand, like AerCap, this engine situation has been leading to improved demand for older planes, and management was already looking to sell some of the aircraft and lease exposure it was acquiring from AirAsia. Management is targeting to sell tranches of $150 million of A320-200 aircraft, and those sales may now generate better-than-expected gains as a result of the improved demand for A320neo alternatives. Along those lines, I’d also note that the company’s intention to sell those aircraft will help mitigate some of the increased exposure to AirAsia that the company is taking on with the sale-leaseback transaction (with management seemingly comfortable with a sub-20% exposure target).

Opportunities For Growth

Even with the expected AirAsia A320-200 sales, Fly Leasing is looking at an expanding fleet in the coming years and a lower average fleet age. Newer aircraft will likely depress yields, but the company should generate adjusted double-digit ROEs on these planes and double-digit earnings growth for the next couple of years. Along similar lines, I expect book value growth to accelerate into the double-digits.

Fly Leasing is heavily leveraged and leverage will likely peak close to 5x in the third quarter. Between greater lease revenue/income and future asset sales, I believe the company will steadily work that leverage down below 4x and towards 3.5x in around three years. Management isn’t prioritizing an investment-grade credit rating right now, and the company’s cost of debt is still noticeably higher than AerCap’s (around 60bp higher). That said, Fly Leasing’s credit rating and access to capital are still much, much better than that of its customers and I expect that will continue to be the case as rates head higher. This is an important factor for aircraft lessors and something that I believe will continue to serve the company well in the coming years.

While I believe management will be active with asset sales as it takes delivery of new A320neos in the coming years, I also see opportunities for aircraft acquisitions in a few years’ time. There has been a surge of new entrants into the aircraft leasing market (many based in China), and I expect many of those initial purchases could hit the market in 2020-2023, given Fly Leasing the option of acquiring mid-life assets at potentially attractive prices.

The Opportunity

Fly Leasing’s second quarter was better than I’d expected on lower operating costs, but I’m not making any significant changes to my model. I continue to expect double-digit earnings growth over the next five years, slowing to the mid-single-digits thereafter, as air traffic continues to grow (and particularly in emerging markets). I think meaningful capital returns to shareholders are still a long way off, but I do believe the earnings stream can support a high-teens fair value. Likewise, even with a 15% haircut to current book value, I believe these shares should trade closer to $18 or $19 now.

The Bottom Line

Obviously, the market does not agree with my assessment of Fly Leasing’s value. This is not a perfect story – not only is the company’s heavy emerging market exposure and leverage a risk, the external management arrangement with BBAM is a potential source of conflicts of interest. Still, all of that said, I believe the company’s recent asset sales support the underlying ongoing value of the fleet and I believe the market is giving no credit at all to management building any value from here. While this is a higher-risk story than AerCap, I do believe the discount to fair value to be too large.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.