A Clear And Big Win For Dominion Energy

The current share price indicates that a deal will go through, but almost certainly at more attractive terms.

This transaction has merits on both sides, but it's a clear and easy win for Dominion, while proving to be a net negative for Midstream's investors.

One thing that I think nobody can deny is that 2018 has been a wild ride for a lot of MLPs. After news broke that FERC intended to revise tax policies to eliminate what has effectively been a double deduction on taxes for some MLPs, shares of most of the players in the space tanked. Some of these declines were undeniably unjustifiable, while others made sense. One firm that was especially hard hit was Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM).

Now, in an effort to simplify matters and to potentially capture some value while the market is still skittish, the company’s parent, Dominion Energy (D), has stepped in and offered to buy the firm. This represents an interesting opportunity that could create value for investors, but most of that value potential likely lies with Dominion Energy, not Dominion Energy Midstream Partners.

A brief note

For simplicity’s sake in this article, I will refer to Dominion Energy as Dominion, while Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will be referred to as Midstream.

A complex structure made simpler

The MLP space is notorious for being incredibly complex. After all, the entire purpose of venturing into an MLP-type of entity is to reduce taxes on investors while enabling an entity to push out as much cash for those investors as possible. This often results in overly-difficult web-like structures. Case in point, we need only look at the image below, which lays out the relationship between Dominion, Midstream, and their subsidiaries.

*Taken from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP

Another part besides the tax implications that makes MLPs appealing relates to the ability of the parent company, sometimes called the sponsor, to engage in a drop-down transaction. In essence, the MLP will often be able to issue equity (or sometimes raise debt) at attractive valuations because of the high distributions they pay, so they will do so and acquire from the parent some asset or assets that they will then manage and generate additional cash from.

In addition to the valuation aspect involved in the drop-down, there’s also the fact that MLPs are tax-free entities at the corporate level, meaning that the taxes are passed down to shareholders. This is different from a C-Corp that wants to pay out high distributions, because it must pay a corporate tax rate, plus shareholders who receive dividends must then pay a tax too.

Up until the past few years, the MLP structure was considered appealing by investors, but this has become less so for a few reasons. In the case of Midstream, a lot of the problem appears to relate to FERC’s decision to eliminate a double deduction that MLPs enjoyed.

In another article, I did a pretty nice run-through of how this double deduction picture came about and what its changes mean, and I recommend you read it in detail, but the short version is that MLPs were able to factor in an assumed tax into some of their pricing but they never actually had to pay for said tax. A court then ruled that this didn’t make sense and it directed FERC to address the problem.

As a result of this change, investors feared that cash flow performance for MLPs would suffer materially and, as a result, the market sent shares of some companies operating in this space plummeting. On March 14th, for instance, the day prior to the announcement by FERC, shares of Midstream closed at $24.32 apiece. Immediately after the announcement, shares of the business began to tank and before long, they had declined to a low of just $12.55.

Part of the reason for the decline relates to the fact that, unlike some other MLPs, the management team at Midstream played coy regarding the ultimate impact of the FERC changes. In its press release on the issue, the firm stated that there shouldn’t be a material impact on guidance through 2020, but that the picture beyond that is uncertain.

Since bottoming out, shares of Midstream have roared back some, rising 43.8% to the $18.05 apiece that they are trading for right now, but that’s still 25.8% below where they were on March 14th. Nevertheless, that rise is great news for investors who got in near the bottom, but it does little for investors who have been in the company for longer. This brings us to Dominion’s current rationale pertaining to the transaction.

This is a great deal for Dominion

As pointed out by another Seeking Alpha contributor, Dominion’s CFO announced that the drop-down of Dominion’s Cove Point assets would not take place this year as previously planned. This is because, at the end of the day, Midstream believes that its shares are not being appropriately valued by the market. Given its current share price of $18.05 per share, Midstream is worth around $2.35 billion. This assumes that the Series A preferred units and the Subordinated units convert on a one-for-one basis as they have been structured to be able to do.

Based on current terms, and assuming the transaction goes through as planned, common units for investors may actually decrease in price. This is because the deal currently calls for Midstream’s investors to receive 0.2468 shares of Dominion for each share of Midstream that they own. This implies, given Dominion’s current share price of $70.62, a merger price of $17.43. The fact that shares have risen higher suggests not only that market participants expect the deal to go through, it suggests also that they expect a better deal to be made before everything is said and done.

Even if Midstream’s buyout price rises to the current share price, that’s remarkably cheap for Dominion. As you can see in the graph below, Midstream has a nice history over the past three years of robust financial performance. Not only has revenue risen nicely from 2015 (its first complete year as a standalone entity) through 2017, its income attributable to partners has grown, as has operating cash flow and distributable cash flow.

So far this year (and this isn’t shown on the graph), that history of growth has continued. In the first half of 2018, distributable cash flow came in 19.6% higher than the same two quarters of last year, and operating cash flow is higher by 80.5%.

*Created by Author

Since 2018 is still in progress and, as a result, can change, let’s stick with 2017. Right now, with shares where they are, the company is currently trading for 13.2 times distributable cash flow. Though this isn’t in value territory, for a high-quality cash generator with a 7.8% yield, that’s fairly attractive. On an operating cash flow basis, shares are even cheaper with a trading multiple of 8.3. That’s starting to venture into real value territory even if the rest of this year happened to be a wash and figures matched last year’s.

A note of caution

I must confess that I am not a tax expert, but over the past year, I have learned a decent amount about MLPs and there’s one risk that investors should at least watch out for. You see, as a general rule of thumb, whenever MLP investors receive a cash distribution, that distribution works to reduce their basis in the company’s stock, essentially serving to defer gains until the stock is sold.

As an example, if you have a $20 stock that you paid $15 for and it has paid out $7 that counts towards basis reduction, your effective basis on the stock is now $8. If you sell the stock, unlike in non-MLPs where you would owe taxes on the gain received ($20 - $15 = $5), you would actually owe taxes as if you paid only $8 for the stock.

Fortunately, for owners of Midstream, who could only have owned it since 2014, the risk associated with this is slim because shares have actually really only declined since then. The worst-case scenario here that I’m aware of is one where the loss you can book on the shares is smaller than you might have expected because of the basis difference. This is significantly different, then, than it was for Kinder Morgan (KMI) when it absorbed its MLP.

Back then, a lot of investors got burned by the deal’s tax implications. One source I found indicated that Kinder could have actually avoided hitting their investors with the tax penalty by simply setting up a new C-Corp to acquire its MLP, but management wanted the step-up in basis that would allow the C-Corp to write off taxes for years. No matter what, though, make sure you talk with a tax professional regarding all of these matters and any others that might come up that's associated with the deal.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Midstream is interesting. The management team at Dominion is trying to take advantage of the low multiples shares are trading for. In essence, their goal is likely to buy the company up on the cheap now that they can’t use its equity to essentially funnel capital toward the parent.

Should MLPs become attractive again, it’s not unreasonable to expect management to consider spinning out the entity again, but even if they don’t, the cash being brought in by the firm is attractive relative to the price being paid and because the MLP will now be absorbed by and umbrellaed under the much-larger C-Corp, current investors under the MLP will benefit from a reduction in volatility.

At the end of the day, because of the low multiples being paid for shares, I see this as a definite win for Dominion. For Midstream, there are benefits to the transaction, but the higher price already being asked for by markets should be pushed for.

