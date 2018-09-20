Gerdau Facing A Still-Challenging Brazil, But U.S. Margins Improving

An EV/EBITDA-based valuation approach can still support a fair value in the mid-$4 to $5 range, but sentiment toward emerging markets is weak and Brazil's election cycle is a risk.

Gerdau has been improving the margins in its U.S. operations, but they're still lackluster, particularly when compared to the industry leaders.

These are still challenging days to be a steel producer in Brazil. Pushing through price increases takes some effort and patience, and demand is still being hamstrung by soft infrastructure spending and tenuous consumer confidence. Even so, Gerdau (GGB) is back to nearly 20% EBITDA margins in its home country, while efforts to improve margins in the U.S. also seem to be producing some benefits.

Gerdau shares have fallen about 16% since I last wrote on the company (when I thought they looked a little pricey), with a weaker Brazilian real exacerbating a 6% decline in the local shares. I can't say that the shares are supremely undervalued today, and I think I'd rather take my chances with Ternium (TX) in Latin American steel, but the shares do appear to have upside from here and that upside could expand if and when confidence returns to Brazil and as the company makes more progress with U.S. margins.

U.S. Margins Still A Work In Progress

Gerdau is one of the largest steel producers in the U.S., but leveraging that scale has proven challenging for the company. Where Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) have recently been generating EBITDA margins in the high teens and mid-teens, respectively, Gerdau is still trying to break back into the double-digits.

Scale is perhaps still a bit of an issue; while Steel Dynamics is operating well above 90% capacity, Gerdau was at 80% in the second quarter. That's not bad compared to the industry average around the mid-70%'s, and it does leave some upside if volume growth stays healthy. Management has also pointed to favorable ongoing trends in spreads that should continue in the second half.

Other problems are more structural. Gerdau isn't as integrated as Steel Dynamics or Nucor and that's not something management is going to be able to change during this phase of the cycle. Gerdau also remains more leveraged to long products, which haven't enjoyed the same spread improvements as flat products. Selling some rebar assets has helped the mix, but management is going to have to invest more work into the U.S. ops to drive a better margin result, and this cycle is likely closer to the end than the beginning.

Gerdau Needs A Healthier Brazil

Conditions in Gerdau's home market remain challenging, and at least some of that shows in the share price performances for Brazilian rivals like CSN (NYSE:SID) and Usiminas (OTC:USNMY). While auto production has remained healthy, that has been driven by export markets and management seems concerned about the near-term demand in Brazil. Construction, far and away the largest market for steel in most countries, is mixed but generally not so helpful - while lower-income housing construction is performing well, civil construction (infrastructure) remains weak, and management expects lower overall steel demand in Brazil in the second half. With apparent consumption only up about 3% in July, Brazil's economy has yet to really turn the corner, and it will probably not get going until after the election.

With that challenging market backdrop, pricing actions have gotten a little weird. There is a delicate balancing act between the steel producers, the distributors, and the end users, the net result of which is that steel price hikes are being implemented months after they're announced, with new announcements often coinciding with the actual implementation of prior hikes. Even so, there have been two double-digit hikes in the last three months, which helps moderate weaker volumes.

Gerdau is operating its Brazilian plants at about 70% of capacity and really doesn't want to shrink that. While weaker demand is going to be an issue, international prices still make it profitable to export steel from Brazil, and Gerdau intends to keep its overall shipments stable on a qoq basis by sending more steel into the export market.

Operational Improvements Continue

Gerdau recently announced the sale of its Indian steel assets to an investor group for an enterprise value of $120 million. While the price was reasonable on an EV/EBITDA basis (around 5x-6x, I believe), the value per ton of capacity was not so strong. Nevertheless, this was non-core asset in a market that really didn't have a lot to offer Gerdau longer term. As such, I think the sale was a good move and reflects new management's greater focus on shareholder value.

I don't think there's a lot left for Gerdau to do in terms of asset sales, but further investments into technology seem likely. To the extent these investments can improve operating efficiency and distribution, I believe they are worthwhile long-term moves. It is also worth mentioning that Gerdau has driven its SG&A spending (as a percent of sales) to a historically low level.

The Opportunity

My overall outlook on Gerdau shares hasn't changed that much, though the company's cash flow generation in the second quarter was disappointing. I'm still expecting low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth, with much of that improvement tied to a recovery in Brazil as well as a soft landing from this upswing in the U.S. market (something that the tariffs should help facilitate).

The Bottom Line

A 7x multiple to next year's EBITDA can support a double-digit return from here, and I find the shares a little more appealing now. Emerging market economies have fallen out of favor recently and there is still risk in the Brazilian economic recovery, but I continue to believe that the country is past the worst and that Gerdau should be looking at improving demand in the years to come. If management can also drive meaningful improvement in the U.S. margins, there could be even more upside here than I presently expect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.