Allegiant: Stopped Descending?

I see the appeal, yet believe that this is a tricky business with some elevated risks, making that I lack conviction to buy in size.

I believe that expectations have come down, and while current earnings multiples look highly appealing, they might not represent normal earnings power over a cycle.

Allegiant has seen headwinds in recent times, driven by softer pricing, higher fuel costs, an accelerated shift to the Airbus fleet and a painful 60-minutes report.

Allegiant (ALGT) has been a name I have followed with interest in the past, as shares have now been trading near their lows amidst controversy highlighted in a 60-minutes documentary. Rising oil prices and increased supply (which limits price power) by the industry at large have not been helpful either.

Back in April of 2017 I was cautious on the shares, already then trading around the $150-mark. My caution was based on intensifying margin pressure and elevated capital spending needs. This caution has served me well, with shares down 20% in the roughly one and a half years that followed which makes that it is time to revisit the thesis.

Concerns Have Become Reality

The story and appeal of Allegiant are that of a low-cost airline (which in itself is not that rare these days). The real differentiating factor is the focus on non-competitive routes, a strategy which worked in recent years but now sees pressure amidst higher maintenance costs, labour cost inflation, rapidly rising fuel prices and to some extent, increasing competition as well.

With the airline sector at large having been very competitive for a long time, making it a traditional graveyard for equity investors, consolidation has changed the dynamics in a structural way. Bankruptcies and associated consolidating M&A actions during the crisis have played a major role in this.

The Recent Investor Update

Earlier this month the company held an investor presentation actually making some interesting comments about the airline model, stressing the need to have a direct-to-consumer business model, by cutting out the middleman.

The company continues to focus on offering routes between small and medium-sized cities towards leisure destinations, with the company even building its own resort. By focusing on these underserved routes directly, the company can operate without too much competition, allowing for reasonable margins.

A while ago the company outlined plans to replace its older fleet of MD80s with A319 and A320s, with associated capital spending seen at a cumulative $1.2 billion in 2017-2019. Being more than halfway during this time period, a great deal of this capital spending has already been incurred, as the heavy lifting has been done already.

The All-Important Numbers

Allegiant reported sales of $1.50 billion in 2017, a more than 10% increase in sales compared to the year before. That marks a continuation of growth; after all, sales were just $360 million back in 2007.

So far the good news, as operating profits were down by 39% to $227 million. While the fall in earnings is large in terms of percentages, margins still total 15% of sales, down from 27% in the year before. It should be said that adjusted margins came in at 16.5% as the company incurred some charges relating to its fleet renewal initiative. Amidst a slightly lower tax rate, the company managed to limit the fall in adjusted earnings per share to 28%, with earnings totalling $9.55 per share.

On the back of a lower tax rate, the company expected earnings to come in between $10 and $12 per share in 2018. Free cash flows remain pressured as the company outlined plans to retire all the MD80s in an accelerated way, with capital spending seen at $290 million, offset by just $125 million in depreciation expenses.

Investments made into fleet renewal efforts made that net debt has been on the increase. Allegiant ended 2017 with $491 million in cash and $1.16 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $674 million. This compares to $394 million in adjusted EBITDA being generated in 2017, for a 1.7 times leverage ratio.

Solid 2018 Numbers

In April, Allegiant reported solid first-quarter results with revenues up 12%. Despite a small decline in operating margins (from 19.4% in Q1 of 2017 to 18.8%), earnings benefited handsomely from tax reform. Earnings per share jumped by 35% to $3.42 per share. Despite slightly higher than anticipated fuel costs, the company maintained the earnings guidance thanks to a slightly lower expected tax rate.

Trends changed a bit in the second quarter on the back of rapidly rising oil prices and related to that higher fuel costs. Sales were up by 8.7%, yet operating margins dropped by 430 basis points to 17.0% of sales, resulting in a fall in operating earnings. This was more or less compensated by a lower tax rate, as earnings per share were still up 4% to $3.10 per share.

As the company hiked the fuel costs per gallon outlook from $2.20 to $2.35, it cut the full-year earnings guidance to $9-10 per share. With fuel consumption running at an annualised 200 million gallons or more, a 15 cent movement adds up to $30 million ahead of taxes, or roughly $23 million after taxes. This quantifies the impact to $1.50 per share, fully explaining the cut in the guidance from a midpoint of $11 to $9.50 per share.

The Concerns

Lower earnings power is weighing a bit on shares. Based on the latest guidance, net earnings are seen at $150 million. After adding back an interest of $50-60 million and a 20% tax rate, EBIT runs at nearly $250 million, for an EBITDA number of $370 million. This works out to a 1.9 times leverage ratio with net debt at $708 million.

The only good news is that oil prices to date in the third quarter have been rather stable, not creating additional headwinds in terms of earnings. Another headwind is of course the fact that free cash flows remain negative with annualised capital spending of $300 million outpacing depreciation charges by $180 million, more than current earnings power. The good news is that capital spending is set to fall in the coming year/years.

The other concerning factor is the 60-minutes report from April in which Allegiant is described as a very dangerous airline, with documentary makers pointing towards high numbers of aborted takeoffs, emergency landings and unscheduled landings. Besides the risk of receiving fines, or far worse being involved in a serious accident, I do not rule out that increased scrutiny makes that policies will have to be adjusted. This could easily result in higher operating costs on a sustainable basis going forward.

All About Average Margins

Allegiant is on track to become a $1.7-billion business this year and excluding wild cards, the company should be able to enjoy continued growth in the years ahead. The question is what margin picture is realistic on those sales. Margins of +20% seen in recent years were driven by a perfect set of circumstances including solid demand, great supply of staff/pilots, and low fuel prices, as this combination was not really sustainable.

Tighter labour markets and wage inflation, fierce competition, and perhaps a review of operational procedures might pressure margins in a big way. We should give the company some credit for delivering on higher margins than peers in each year in recent times, although it is hard to disentangle which portion really originates from structural outperformance.

A 10% average margin assumption works down to $170 million in EBIT and perhaps $120 million in earnings before taxes, or $90-95 million on the bottom line, equivalent to roughly $5.50-6.00 per share. That is still a decent earnings number but the very cheap stock currently at 13 times earnings would be valued at 20-22 times earnings based on this earnings number at its current price of $120 per share.

Worse, leverage ratios would shoot up if margins retreat further, although Allegiant is still growing and has ample cash holdings. For now, I believe that margins might still surpass the 10% mark in part because of the relentless focus on costs.

Consequently, I see shares trading at levels appealing enough to buy small, as I lack conviction to buy the dip in size, in part because the wider sector has seen a sell-off from the highs in recent years as well.

