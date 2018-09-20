Just In Time For A Fat Special Dividend: Paccar - A Due Diligence Dive

With a strong moat and management and a good margin of safety in the stock price, Paccar is ripe for the plucking.

Those who screen for yields of 3% or more miss Paccar due to the annual special dividend.

For those familiar with my generally lengthy and somewhat comprehensive articles, this piece will seem relatively succinct.

That is because an investment in Paccar (PCAR) is singularly simple:

The company has superb management.

Paccar has a considerable moat.

By several measures, the shares are trading with a margin of safety.

It has a solid financial foundation and ...

as the demand for trucks has reached unprecedented levels, Paccar has strong growth prospects.

Read on to dissect my buy thesis on Paccar.

First The Unprecedented Demand

Unprecedented?!

Perhaps the word "hyperbole" springs to mind?

Exaggerated?

Embellishment?

Think again.

Orders for North American Class 8 trucks hit an all-time high, in excess of 52,000 units in July.

Orders increased 25% month over month and 187% year over year.

Five of the 12 highest order months in the history of the industry were booked in the first seven months of 2018.

Monthly orders for heavy-duty trucks in North America

(Chart: FTR)

Viewed from a slightly different perspective, North American freight-haulers are projected to order 450,000 of the heavy-duty vehicles for the full year. This would exceed the previous record of 390,000 trucks manufactured in 2004.

Consequently, the backlog for truck orders now stretches to nine months versus the typical five months waiting period.

Not only is demand in general skyrocketing, but Paccar has increased the company’s market share in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Source: PCAR Q3 Investor Presentation

Moat

I’ll concede that Paccar doesn’t have the deepest, widest moat in the investing universe, but it is considerable nonetheless.

Simply put, Paccar arguably makes the best trucks. Paccar’s vehicles have an average lifespan of nine years, two years longer than the competition. This allows the company to price the trucks at a 10% premium. Despite the price differential, one could argue that the longevity of the product means Paccar offerings represent a lesser cost over the long term.

Paccar also markets their trucks heavily to owner/operators, providing a product with a “plusher” environment and one that provides a degree of pride in ownership. This buffers the company from the pricing pressures inherent in dealing with large corporations.

Well-engineered and designed, Paccar's trucks surpass the competition on a number of levels.

Paccar also has an extensive dealer network (2,100 worldwide as opposed to roughly 800 by Navistar) and competitive aftermarket products and services.

Management

A mark of the Paccar's superb management team is the company’s unrivaled (in this industry) ROIC over the last ten years.

I believe that much like Hormel (HRL), the strong presence of a family ownership/interest serves as a means to ensure the company works for the owners/shareholders rather than as a tool for the enrichment of board members.

Mark Pigott, the former Chairman and CEO (1997 through 2014) was recognized by Forbes as one of the top ten performing CEOs for four consecutive years. Although he has retired, I believe his legacy lives on in the current management.

I view Paccar's market share expansion in Europe, the U.S. and Canada, as well as the company’s record of 77 consecutive years of profitability as indicative of top flight management.

Debt

The company's long-term debt is rated A1/stable by Moody's and A+/stable by Standard & Poor's (investment grade). Paccar had cash and securities of $3.4 billion at the end of 3Q. The company’s total debt of $10.2 billion was exclusively linked to the Financial Services group.

Dividend Metrics

Paccar has a current yield of roughly 1.6%. However, that is a bit misleading as the company has traditionally paid a yearly special dividend. In December, Paccar will likely pay a special dividend of $1.20.

With a payout ratio of roughly 32% and a dividend coverage ratio of around 310%, Paccar’s dividend is secure. Paccar usually raises the dividend at a rate that exceeds inflation by a wide margin.

It is also reassuring to note that Paccar paid a regular or special dividend every year since 1941. Aside from 2009, a special dividend has been declared every year over the past 10 years.

Fair Value

I believe Paccar’s Price/Book, Price/Sales, and Price/Cash Flow, all indicate the company’s shares are trading with a margin of safety. I note the stock is currently trading at the lower end of the company’s historic PE of 10 to 18. With a forward PE of 11.66, I view $80 as the conservative end of the FV range.

Investor Concerns

Paccar is in a cyclical industry. A perusal of the company’s long term results indicate the stock’s performance is tied closely to the economy’s performance.

Youthful buy and hold investors should consider the implications of autonomous vehicles.

Conclusion

As I have matured as an investor, I have placed a much greater emphasis on the management, moat and financial position of prospective investments. When a company is strong in those areas, it can weather storms and compete effectively.

I might add that I have seen a significant improvement in the outcome of my articles targets (as witnessed by my one-year results) since I began to concentrate on these strengths.

Paccar possesses all of these attributes as well as a margin of safety in the stock’s price. As outlined in the piece, it also has good growth prospects.

Consequently, I entered a full position late last month when the shares were trading a hair above $68. I regret that I was unable to provide readers with my thesis before this date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.