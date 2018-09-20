Your Cancer Highlight: Tocagen Moves To Finish Up A Trial Long In The Making

However, faster-than-expected enrollment in this study indicates serious urgency on the part of the company.

In oncology, there are a few forms of cancer that get regarded for their grave prognoses. Not that you ever want to get any kind of cancer, but certain tumors have been particularly resistant to treatment advances over the years. Glioblastoma is a hallmark of this class of "difficult-to-treat" tumors, in part because of the unique challenges of treating cancer in the brain, in addition to the aggressive growth and spread that makes it resistant to surgery and radiation.

Even when you lay on the most advanced and promising treatment approaches for glioblastoma, you still only end up with a median survival short of two years. Some patients will live longer, but there is a clear need for more treatment options.

This is the disease being tackled by Tocagen (TOCA), a small cap specializing in the development of retroviral replication vectors, which are designed to infiltrate the tumor and deliver genes that make cells more amenable to being recognized and attacked by the immune system or other methods.

The flagship for TOCA is Toca 511, which uses this mechanism to deliver a trojan horse of sorts to the cancer cell. The virus is preferentially taken up by rapidly dividing cells, and it is programmed to encode a specific enzyme called cytosine deaminase. Then, the doctor can treat the patient with 5-FC, a "prodrug" that is converted into the chemotherapy 5-fluorouracil in cells expressing the cytosine deaminase.

In this way, the thinking is that cancer cells will essentially make their own poison, which would also cause the chemotherapy to be delivered to other nearby cancer cells that do not become infected with the virus. This clever approach is currently being investigated in two clinical trials: the phase 1b Toca 6 study in solid tumor and lymphoma, and the phase 3 Toca 5 study in recurrent glioblastoma.

The news

TOCA announced that it has completed enrollment in Toca 5 a full 3 months in advance of the anticipated completion period. This follows an August announcement where the company guided that the trial could continue unmodified.

TOCA intends to complete a second interim analysis of the trial in the first half of 2019, although it is not likely that we'll see results from this interim look, unless it happens to gain unambiguously good results that would trigger its Independent Data Monitoring Committee to recommend terminating the trial due to efficacy. While it's possible we get a data readout sooner (it being an open-label study), more likely, we'll see data after the study completes later in 2019.

The completion of trial enrollment also triggered a $2 million milestone payment from TOCA's partner in China, ApolloBio.

Looking forward

Completing accrual of any clinical trial for cancer in adults is difficult in the best of circumstances, such that many trials fail due to lack of enrollment. It really speaks to the urgency of the disease that it was actually able to complete this enrollment early.

Speed is going to be a crucial virtue for TOCA to maintain as it tries to navigate toward the finish line in glioblastoma. It maintains around $79.4 million in cash and equivalents and marketable securities as of the last quarterly filing.

This is a respectable cash position, but the company operates at a quarterly loss of around $16 million, which is not going to be assuaged much by the $2 million milestone payment (although every little bit helps). With a full year at least seeming likely before we know the likely prospects of this program, I would be cautiously optimistic that it has enough to work from.

Of course, there is the possibility of a significant licensing deal for TOCA, which would handle the cash concerns. However, I am not a fan of relying on that, as we cannot predict the terms or timing of such a deal.

Not to mention that we've seen a number of high-profile failures in some highly anticipated studies over the years. We've seen slam-dunk treatment options like nivolumab fail to make a dent. We've seen companies like Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) go basically to dust on the back of a surprising failure.

This is the environment that glioblastoma breeds, and TOCA may not be able attract a lucrative investor before it gets a major positive result. So it's definitely racing against the clock.

TOCA presents a rather interesting, promising investment thesis with an as-yet unproven novel approach to cancer therapy. If it can show some kind of benefit in glioblastoma, then that will be the punch of a fast-lane ticket to approval for the company. But it's risky, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if it finds that it has to dip into the dilution well. Those currently sitting on the sidelines for TOCA should be aware that this is a potential threat, and it could depress shareholder sentiment.

However, beyond those risks, the news we're discussing here highlights the ability of TOCA to move on an accelerated timeline, which indicates its sense of urgency and execution, which may well translate into urgency if the company sees positive results sometime next year. I would definitely consider taking a deeper look at this company for investment.

