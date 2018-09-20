AGNC Investment And Orchid Island Capital: MBS Pricing For Q3 2018 (Recent Cautionary Trend)

My current BV projection (BV as of 9/14/2018), buy/sell/hold recommendation, and current price target for AGNC and ORC are in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article also provides my projected valuation changes within AGNC’s and ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios through 9/14/2018.

When compared to earlier in the quarter, a more “negative” relationship has developed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018).

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Following continued requests by readers, this article analyzes fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018).

Focus Of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings.

Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AGNC’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AGNC’s and ORC’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 9/14/2018).

This quarter, I wanted to provide AGNC’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q3 2018 (Through 9/14/2018):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2018; Through 9/14/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table.

Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2018. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (0.43), (0.46), (0.48), and (0.42) to settle its price at 96.70, 98.92, 100.69, and 102.14, respectively.

As such, a modest price decrease occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5% and 4.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/14/2018, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements across the four coupons.

When compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) had taken a more “wait and see” attitude during the first three quarters of 2017. This positively impacted fixed-rate agency MBS prices (especially lower coupons).

However, with the FOMC’s increase in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate in December 2017 and then likely several increases in 2018, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) “reversed course” and net decreased during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This is due to the fact MBS prices typically decrease when there is an increase in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship). Since fixed-rate agency MBS typically have higher durations versus most other types of investments, these types of securities have experienced more severe valuation decreases.

Still, it should be noted the severity of the decreases experienced during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018) have been less severe when compared to the first quarter of 2018 and more in-line with decreases experienced during the prior quarter. Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2018; Through 9/14/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings.

As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2018. For example, during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (0.97), (0.90), (0.81), and (0.86) to settle its price at 95.80, 98.58, 101.11, and 103.23, respectively.

As such, a notable price decrease occurred on the 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/14/2018, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements across the four coupons.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AGNC and ORC.

AGNC And ORC Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017. A minor-modest negative relationship occurred during the fourth quarter of 2017.

As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a very negative relationship had begun to develop which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. In particular, I correctly pointed out to readers in last quarter’s MBS pricing article both AGNC and ORC were going to report a minor (less than 5%) decrease in each company’s quarterly BV during the second quarter of 2018.

I also correctly stated AGNC would slightly outperform its agency mREIT peers when it came to BV fluctuations while ORC would basically match its agency peers. This projection mainly stemmed from the composition of AGNC’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios heading into the second quarter of 2018.

For instance, AGNC had the following investment/MBS and derivative portfolio characteristics at the beginning and/or during the second quarter of 2018: 1) higher proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency maturities versus most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018 (less severe valuation decrease), 2) increased net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position towards the end of the quarter (less severe valuation decrease as MBS prices net increased during the second half), and 3) maintained an above average hedging coverage ratio versus the mREIT sector average (including all fixed-rate agency peers except ORC; more enhanced valuation increase).

AGNC reported a (1.8%) decrease in quarterly non-tangible BV which was slightly better versus an agency mREIT average of (3.0%). AGNC’s less severe BV decrease outperformed all the agency mREIT peers I currently cover with the exception of NLY who had a quarterly BV decrease of (1.7%).

ORC had the following investment/MBS and derivative portfolio characteristics at the beginning and/or during the second quarter of 2018: 1) higher proportion of higher coupon MBS versus most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018 (less severe valuation decrease), 2) higher portion of specified pools versus most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (slightly more severe valuation decrease), 3) reduced proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS (ultimately reduced valuation gains sustained during the second half), and 4) increased an already above average hedging coverage ratio versus the mREIT sector average (including all fixed-rate agency peers; more enhanced valuation increase). ORC reported a (2.8%) decrease in quarterly BV which was a near match versus an agency mREIT average of (3.0%).

Now, switching gears to the current quarter, a muted-slightly more positive relationship first developed which has recently changed to a more negative relationship. Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AGNC’s and ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – AGNC and ORC Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q3 2018; Through 9/14/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018) versus the prior quarter regarding AGNC’s and ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, during the second quarter of 2018 I projected AGNC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($10) million.

This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AGNC’s investment/MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. Now using the top left-hand portion, as of 9/14/2018 I am projecting AGNC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($180) million. Simply put, mainly due to the anticipation of the FOMC’s 25 basis point (“bp”) increase to the Fed Funds Rate later this month, a more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has recently developed.

Some new readers of my articles may wonder how close my previous projections have been when compared to actual results within the mREIT sector. As such, I will provide some quick “projected versus actual” results when it comes to AGNC’s valuation fluctuations. AGNC reported a combined investment/MBS and derivatives valuation gain (loss) of $212, ($15), ($408), and ($15) million during the third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018, and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

In comparison, I projected (within quarterly mREIT articles) AGNC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain (loss) of $180, $30, ($324), and ($10) million, respectively. As such, I believe all four projections were close-very close to AGNC’s reported results (only a $32, $45, $84, and $5 million variance, respectively). During this timeframe, AGNC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a fair market value (“FMV”) of $53-$58 billion and a notional balance of $60-$69 billion, respectively. Simply put, each quarter’s variance was very small-small.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, during the second quarter of 2018 I projected ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($19) million. This net valuation change is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC’s investment/MBS (including specified pool considerations and the company’s “premium lost due to paydowns” figure) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts.

Now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 9/14/2018 I am projecting ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($20) million. Unlike AGNC, I would point out this fluctuation is basically the same when compared to the prior quarter (still a negative relationship though).

ORC reported a combined investment/MBS and derivatives valuation loss of ($8), ($30), ($38), and ($18) million during the third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018, and second quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, I projected ORC’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($9), ($30), ($29), and ($19) million, respectively. As such, I believe all four projections were either very close or an identical match to ORC’s reported results (only a $1, $0, $9, and $1 million variance, respectively).

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2018.

This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC’s more hawkish stance on future monetary policy (potential additional Fed Funds Rate increase during 2018). In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the “knee-jerk” reaction in markets (quick, notable “true-up” in rates/yields).

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 9/14/2018). After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a less negative/more muted relationship occurred during the second quarter of 2018. This trend persisted during the first two months of the third quarter of 2018.

However, mainly due to the anticipation of the FOMC’s 25 basis point (“bp”) increase to the Fed Funds Rate later this month and the recent “trade war” between the U.S. and China regarding tariffs, a more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has recently developed. Readers should be aware of this recent more “cautious”/negative trend.

I believe AGNC will match-slightly outperform the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers during the third quarter of 2018 when it comes to BV fluctuations. I believe ORC will slightly underperform-perform when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers during the third quarter of 2018.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s and ORC’s non-tangible BV and BV as of 9/14/2018 was approximately $19.15 and $7.60 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes AGNC’s and ORC’s $0.18 and $0.08 per common share dividend for September 2018, respectively (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

I recently projected within a Seeking Alpha “StockTalk” AGNC’s tangible BV as of 8/31/2018 would be $18.15 per common share. In comparison, AGNC subsequently reported the company’s tangible BV as of 8/31/2018 was $18.09 per share. When calculated, this was a $0.06 per share variance which was well within my projected range.

My BUY, SELL, Or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/14/2018; $19.15 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately 1.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLDsince the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.15 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.70 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/14/2018; $7.60 per share), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV.

These ranges are a minor decrease when compared to my last “primary ticker” ORC article (approximately six months ago). This decrease is mainly due to ORC’s material dividend decrease during 2018 (which I correctly anticipated back in 2017) due to a decrease in quarterly net spread income/estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a HOLD. My current price target for ORC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $7.05 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements, 2) projected future derivative valuations, and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates.

This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share which excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share.

On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. On 10/12/2018-10/14/2018, I selectively sold the remaining portion of my AGNCB position at a weighted average sales price of $25.915 per share. When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average sales price of $26.324 per share. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%. Each CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of August 2018, I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics).

The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real-time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ORC, AGNCB, AI, ARR, CIM, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, NLY, NYMT, REM, or WMC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.