A 9.2% Yielder With Interest Rate Protection

TOO is benefitting from strong oil prices and their business model is not susceptible to a trade war. Long term vessel contracts reduce risk.

The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once famously said "That which does not kill us, makes us stronger". Such is the story of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO). TOO hit an all time low of $1.66 on 6/22/2017. The 6% notes maturing on 7/30/2019 plunged to trade at only 75 cents on the dollar. Parent company Teekay Corporation (TK) also plunged on fears that they would be responsible for some of the TOO debt they had guaranteed.

So what was the problem and how was it resolved? Weak Q1 2017 results left TOO in a precarious and over-extended state. Petrobras (PBR) unexpectedly terminated a major contract for the Arendul Spirit. Significant near term debt maturities were looming. New equity capital was required and Teekay was not in a position to provide it. A white knight was needed and one was found. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) arrived to make a massive $640 million equity stake investment. This was in addition to other successful refinancing initiatives. TOO emerged as a far stronger company.

This article provides the top 10 reasons to consider the 9.2% yield offered by the TOO.PE cumulative preferred stock issue. TOO.PE has been paying tax advantaged return of capital dividends and the floating rate features offers interest rate protection. Risks are highlighted in the "What are the major risks" section of this article. I also compare TOO.PE to TOO.PA and TOO.PB.

What is TOO.PE?

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Cum Red Perp Pfd Registered Shs Series E (TOO.PE) is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an initial fixed rate coupon of 8.875%. Dividends are paid quarterly and TOO.PE now yields 9.2% at a recent price of $24.16. TOO.PE is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call TOO.PE at par anytime after 2/15/2025. If TOO.PE is not called, it will switch on 2/15/2025 to a floating rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 6.407%. Even though TOO is a partnership, investors will not receive a K-1. The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 28K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

How does TOO.PE compare to TOO.PA and TOO.PB?

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 7 1/4 % Cum Red Pfd Units Series A (TOO.PA) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Cum Red Pfd Units Series B (TOO.PB) are similar par $25 cumulative preferred issues that are equal in seniority to TOO-PE. I have focused this article on TOO.PE since it has the highest fixed rate coupon and the best call protection. TOO.PE is also the only one of the 3 issues to offer interest rate protection through a floating rate feature.

1. The floating rate feature offers interest rate protection

While interests rates are still relatively low, many investors are concerned that they may rise substantially over the next several years. The economy has been heating up and the federal government continues to run huge budget deficits. Rising interest rates are of particular concern for perpetual preferred stock investors. TOO.PA, TOO.PB and TOO.PE are all perpetual issues. The company is not required to call them. The dividends of TOO.PA and TOO.PB could become less attractive over time if interest rates were to rise. Rising interest rates are less of a concern for TOO.PE holders. If TOO.PE is not called by 2/15/2025 it will switch to a variable rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 6.407%.

2. The floating rate feature is not capped

There is no cap on the floating rate feature. In the unlikely event (but who knows what could happen by 2/15/2015?) that 3 month LIBOR hits 10%, TOO.PE would float to 16.407%

3. No trade war worries

Many shipping sector issues including the TOO common and preferred stock issues have sold off recently due to trade war concerns. President Trump plans to announce $200 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports. Trade tensions are hardly restricted to China. Most shipping companies are heavily dependent on global trade. Fortunately, TOO is far less dependent on global trade than most of its shipping peers. TOO vessels support the offshore oil exploration sector.

4. Strong oil prices help

Oil prices have rallied recently with November Brent oil futures now trading over $79 per barrel. TOO shuttle tankers are active in the North Sea area. BP P.L.C. (BP) recently estimated that their North Sea oil production costs had dropped to under $15 per barrel. Offshore oil fields typically have long production lives. Many TOO vessels are signed under long term contracts. Some vessel leases include profit sharing provisions that provide additional revenues when oil prices are strong. Strength in oil prices may lead to higher leasing rates for some vessels as their leases come up for renewal. As management commented on the Q2 earnings conference call:

"...we believe our current portfolio of existing assets provides upside to potential earnings from contract extensions, redeployment opportunities and improving markets."

5. Moderate credit risk with 1.9X preferred dividend coverage

The Q2 2018 earnings report included Total Cash Flow from Vessel Operations of $162 million with $53 million of maintenance related capital expenditures. Q2 interest expense was $50 million with $8 million of preferred stock dividend obligation including TOO.PA, TOO.PB and TOO.PE. Therefore (CFVO - maintenance capital expenditure) / (Interest Expense + Preferred Stock Dividend) was a solid 1.9X.

Bond trading is also a good indicator of credit risk. The TOO 8.5% bonds maturing on 7/15/2023 (CUSIP 87901BAB8) are rated as B by Standard & Poor's. The bonds are now trading at $103.02 with a 7.6% yield to maturity. The TOO 6% notes (CUSIP 87901BAA0) maturing on 7/30/2019 are trading at $99.34 with a yield to maturity of 6.8%. Bond trading indicates moderate credit risk.

It's also possible to look at the preferred dividends from a Distributable Cash Flow perspective. Q2 2018 DCF for the TOO common shares was $25.3 million after paying $8.0 million in preferred stock dividends. Therefore, the DCF coverage of the preferred stock dividends was (25.3 + 8.0) / 8.0 = 4.2X. I prefer the more conservative 1.9X multiple calculated above.

6. The dividend is tax advantaged

All TOO preferred stock dividends were classified as 100% return of capital distributions in 2017. ROC distributions lower your cost basis, but are not considered to be taxable income. This trend may continue in 2018. Many members of my Panick High Yield Report service are especially fond of the tax advantages provided by ROC dividends.

7. Majority insider ownership

TOO.PE is senior to the TOO common stock. It's always very comforting for preferred stock holders to see major insider holdings of the common stock. This is certainly the case for TOO. Insider ownership is detailed on page #79 of the 20-F annual report filed on 3/21/2018. BBU owns a 51% stake of the TK Offshore LLPGeneral Partner that manages TOO and also has a controlling 60% stake in TOO. TK owns a 49% stake in the General Partner as well as a 14% stake in TOO.

8. $350 million of liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for preferred stock investors. TOO reported a robust $350 million of pro forma liquidity in the Q2 2018 earnings report:

"As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership had total liquidity of $241.2 million. Pro forma for the Partnership’s $700 million bond offering, repayment of existing bonds and promissory note and various fees completed in July 2018, the Partnership’s total liquidity as of June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $350 million."

9. BBU is a far stronger parent company than TK

BBU nows owns 51% of the General partner as compared to 49% for TK. BBU is a far stronger company and more supportive parent company than TK. In fact TOO's $915 million equity market capitalization is now higher than the $575 million market capitalization of TK. The increased support that BBU can provide was illustrated recently when BBU purchased $300 million of TOO's recent bond offering. BBU has an equity market capitalization of $2.9 billion and held $1.9 billion in cash of Q2 2018. BBU is part of Brookfield Asset Management which manages about $285 billion in assets.

10. Debt maturities have been extended

The strong support from BBU was evident as they helped TOO to extend debt maturities. As noted in the Q2 2018 earning conference call:

“In July 2018, we refinanced our 2019 bond maturities and the $200 million promissory note due in 2022 with a new $700 million unsecured bond offering, which significantly improves the Partnership’s debt maturity profile and further highlights Brookfield’s continued strong support of the Partnership with $300 million of new capital provided by Brookfield towards this bond offering."

What are the major risks?

See pages 7 - 26 of the 2017 annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. Even with many long term contracts and low production costs for offshore oil fields, TOO would have some exposure (especially in the FPSO operating segment) if oil prices were to decline substantially for an extended period of time. For example the Voyageur Spirit FPSO lease expires in April 2020 and the Petrojarl Cidade de Rio das Ostras (Ostras) FPSO lease expires in November 2018. TOO operates primarily in smaller niche sectors of shipping such as shuttle tankers, towing oil platforms and providing specialized vessels for oil production and storage. There has been relatively less competition in these sectors than for larger shipping sectors such as dry bulk and oil tankers which have more competitors.

It's possible that competition may increase if competitors order additional vessels or new companies move into these niche sectors. TOO has 6 new shuttle tankers on order. It's possible that markets could weaken as these new ships are delivered. Like everything else in the high yield sector, TOO.PE should be monitored closely. I provide my Panick High Yield Report members with continued real time coverage.

Conclusions

The TOO common and preferred stock issues appear to have been punished unfairly due to broader shipping sector trade war concerns that do not apply to their business model. Since the arrival of BBU, TOO has successfully deleveraged its balance sheet and reduced credit risk. TOO.PE provides an attractive yield with some potential for capital gains if it appreciates towards par. TOO.PE is preferable to TOO.PA and TOO.PB due to its higher yield, superior call protection and attractive fixed / floating rate feature.

Author's note: My Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, exchange-traded debt issues, and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2 week free trial is now available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOO, TOO.PE, TK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.