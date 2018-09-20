Ep 79: Some Frank Investing Talk With Frank Curzio

This week we're joined by long-time friend Frank Curzio of Curzio Research and the host of the Wall Street Unplugged Podcast. Both of the Cocktail Investing Podcast mixologists, Lenore Hawkins and Chris Versace, have been on Frank's podcast in recent weeks and on today's episode, we return the favor.

It's one of those great conversations that pulls the tarp back on not just investing but some strategies that are used to uncover opportunities, especially ones that have been beaten up. We also talk about tariffs and trade, why Frank is optimistic about the market over the coming year and share some of our own mistakes along the way so listeners can benefit without the pain.

While today he's at his own firm, Frank made his bones working for Jim Cramer and several prominent investment newsletter houses in which he examined thousands of stocks. It's the kind of perspective and insight that one gets from being in the business for a long time, and like a fine wine, Frank is getting better with age.