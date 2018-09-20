Wall Street Breakfast: Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction

Economy

China is planning to cut the average tariff rates on imports from the majority of its trading partners as soon as next month - including the U.S. - fulfilling a previous pledge as a tariff war bites into trade. Premier Li Keqiang further said his government wouldn't devalue its currency to boost exports. We "must uphold multilateralism, the rules of free trade... If there are problems, negotiation is needed to solve them."

Denuclearization negotiations with North Korea will be completed by January 2021, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "We welcome... the permanent dismantlement of all facilities at Yongbyon and the Tongchang-ri site in the presence of U.S. and international inspectors. On the basis of these important commitments, the U.S. is prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform U.S.-DPRK relations."

Response to China's Belt and Road Initiative? The EU has launched a new "Connectivity Strategy" linking Europe and Asia that focuses on "sustainable, comprehensive and rules-based" networks. While it didn't delve into specifics, the bloc said it will build on its experience of regulating connectivity and creating cross-border transport, energy, human and digital links. "All regions and all sectors are important in their own ways."

Theresa May cautioned EU leaders on Wednesday night that their plan to create a customs border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland was "not credible," as the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker warned that a Brexit deal remained "far away." "It's important to be clear there will not be a second referendum in the U.K.," she announced at an informal Brexit summit in Salzburg, Austria. "The U.K. will leave on March 29 next year."

There's more trouble in Argentina as GDP contracted 4.2% in Q2 of 2018. A drought at the beginning of the year slammed soybean and corn production, which account for a big part of exports, while more bad news followed suit. A selloff of the peso in May forced President Mauricio Macri to seek help from the IMF as the government agreed to cut spending as part of a $50B bailout.

U.S. companies repatriated $169.5B in foreign profits in the second quarter - more than in recent periods but marking a decline from a revised $294.9B in Q1, the three months after Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul. The legislation ended that practice of taxing foreign profits only as companies transferred them to a U.S. parent, instead imposing a one-time tax on accumulated foreign profits.

Former Federal Reserve economist, Nellie Liang, has been nominated to a seat on the central bank's board of governors. She's known for a strong background on financial and monetary stability, including crisis response, and established the bank's Division of Financial Stability in 2010. Today, that operation is as large as the Fed's long-dominant division of monetary affairs.