Is SurveyMonkey IPO Price Fair? Part 2: Valuation

Given the valuation, and even accounting for uncertainty through the Monte Carlo simulation, the IPO is better avoided.

With plans to grow its international footprint, the company will need to invest much in infrastructure and software.

While being a loss-making business, it is on track to operating profitability and is expected to reach a level of about 19%.

SurveyMonkey is an old, loss-making company, having grown at a relatively paltry rate of 11% from 2016 to 2017.

Having set the stage in part 1 (analysis), the current article will focus on the valuation aspect of SurveyMonkey (SVMK) IPO.

Valuation

SurveyMonkey is an almost 20-year-old, loss-making company with barely double-digit user and revenue growth rates operating in an online survey industry, which is expected to grow at a relatively modest rate of 11%. While being well on its track to profitability, the company, with its plan to grow international business (currently, at 35%), will need considerable investments in equipment as well as software in order to comply with stringent data protection laws (such as those in Europe). This is the narrative that will drive the valuation and, hence, the key assumptions used in valuing SVMK.

- As mentioned in part 1, the global online survey software market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2017 to $6.93 billion in 2022 (a 5-year CAGR of 11.26%), which is virtually in line with SVMK's most recent revenue growth rate of 11.4%. On this occasion, expecting growth rates significantly higher than 11% for an almost 20-year-old company would be too optimistic, and even aggressive. Consequently, a 5.3% market share ($214 million in FY’17 revenues / $4,065 million industry size) will be applied to an about $8 billion overall market size (year 2022 figure of $6.93 billion augmented until 2027 at the risk-free rate of 2.99% - a 10-year risk-free rate). This will translate into an around 7.8% 5-year growth rate for SVMK. Profitability - With only two years of financial statement data, the table below is an excerpt of the common-size P&L statement:

As can be seen, SurveyMonkey is still a loss-making business, despite its long operating history. Nevertheless, it is improving and, thanks to scalability of its platform and the economies of scale, profitability should increase noticeably in the future. The improvement, however, will be limited by a low revenue growth rate. As a result, it is expected that the target operating margin will be about 19% (to compare, an average profit margin of global online software companies in 2017 has been about 25%);

Reinvestment - To support its growth plans in the markets outside the US, SurveyMonkey will need to make substantial investments into infrastructure and software. As a consequence, it is assumed that for every $1.5 of additional sales, as much as $1 will be spent on reinvestment activities to underpin future growth.

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.99% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 8.24% (which assumes the company will not have any competitive advantage in the long term due to high competition and will not achieve returns in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.99% / 8.24% = 36.29%;

Risk - Using market values of equity and debt (as well as capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 75.6% 24.4% 100% Component cost 11.47% 4.92% 9.88%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.99%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.61% and a levered bottom-up beta of 1.51 (based on an unlevered global online software industry beta of 1.22). The pre-tax cost of debt of 6.47% was computed as the weighted average of effective interest rates of the outstanding debt:

Consequently, the 5-year transitional WACC of 9.88% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% - a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, the following has been applied in the model as well:

Share count of 134.54 million, which includes 103.89 million shares of existing stockholders, 13.5 million offered in the IPO to the public, 4 million to be sold in the private placement to Salesforce Ventures, 2.025 million of over-allotment option (S-1/A, p.12) as well as 11.13 million of RSUs (S-1/A, p.F26-27 and p.12).

Marginal tax rate of 24% (21% statutory US tax rate plus 3% in federal and local taxes) and worldwide tax rate (used in the valuation) of about 25%.

Value of debt of $419 million. Note that even though the book value of debt is $410 million, the company has off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (S-1/A, p.F-30), which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 6.47%.

Value of options of $79.9 million, based on 18.4 million shares underlying options (17.01 million outstanding in June 2018 [S-1/A, p.F-26] and 1.39 million granted afterwards [S-1/A, p.12]), weighted average strike price of $14.4, average maturity of 7.8 and standard deviation of 50% (S-1/A, p.F-26).

Loss carryforwards of $15.5 million (S-1/A, p.F-33), which will reduce the taxable base once the company becomes profitable.

Net IPO proceeds of $176.4 million, which assumes a mid-range IPO offer price of $10 and an exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

The table below presents the model results:

At the mid-range IPO offer price of $10, the computed value per share of $1.1 seems to be overly low. It is because of these outcomes that the Monte Carlo simulation is as important as ever. As a result, the simulation of 100K trials has been conducted with the following parameters:

Revenue growth rate - Uniform distribution, with the upper boundary being set at an aggressive 35%, an arbitrary value to boost revenues to a whopping level (given the currently low one) of more than $2 billion 10 years from now;

Operating margin - Triangular distribution with ±10 percentage points around the base-case value of 19%, based on:

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 9.88% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.84%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

As can be seen, despite making an overstretched distribution assumption for revenue growth (uniform type choice and high upper limit), the median value is still a long distance from the low-range IPO offer price of $9. To put the full range into perspective, based on the percentiles tables above, there is only a 9% chance the IPO offer price of $9 is undervalued and a 5% chance of it being undervalued at $11. Unless there is something substantial missing or compromised in this valuation, the current IPO offer price level seems to be excessively unjustified, and the SVMK IPO is better avoided to see how things develop (perhaps until the next quarterly reporting at least).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.