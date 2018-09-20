Red Hat: Staying Hopeful

However, Red Hat remains a cash flow king within the SaaS space, and its valuation now looks attractive after several months of pulling back.

It's been a rough couple of months for Red Hat (RHT). The well-known vendor of enterprise Linux software has been battered by a swift succession of disappointing earnings quarters, interrupting a long winning streak for the stock. Red Hat's trading pattern over the last few months is illustrative of what happens to a SaaS company as its growth hits a plateau and begins decelerating: growth investors begin to dump the stock, and it's difficult to revive that momentum.

Yet I believe Red Hat is attractive as a value stock as well, especially after the recent pullback. The stock is now down nearly 25% from its all-time highs, with the Q2 earnings knocking another 5% from the stock price. At the same time, Red Hat's valuations have also cruised down to a ~7x forward revenue multiple and a ~25x forward EBITDA multiple.

RHT data by YCharts

The reason Red Hat is still immensely appealing as a growth play is due to the fact that it has far richer operating and cash flow margins than many of its peers in the SaaS sector. Ignore Red Hat's P/E ratio - its OCF is the better barometer of its earnings power. In FY18, Red Hat generated operating cash flow margins of 36% - among the highest in the sector. Yes, growth may be slowing down noticeably, but (with the exception of this quarter) Red Hat is also making major strides in bottom-line expansion.

And unlike most value names, Red Hat is still dabbling in relatively new businesses that are generating faster growth than its core Linux segment. In addition, though the company is far less acquisitive than most of its peers in large-cap software (Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Workday (WDAY) rely in large part on headliner M&A deals in order to drive revenue growth)), it has a substantial $2.26 billion cash war chest ($1.74 billion in net cash, after subtracting out debt) with which to pursue accretive deals. As a rule of thumb, high-growth SaaS companies typically sell for ~10x revenues, so Red Hat could afford to tack on up to ~$200 million (~6% of revenues) via M&A.

Is the sudden slowdown in Red Hat's growth disappointing? Absolutely. However, the long-term thesis for Red Hat is virtually unchanged. The company has essentially no serious competition and is a critical part of many IT infrastructures. In my view, the cooldown in Red Hat shares is an excellent time to pick up shares in a perennial investor favorite at a substantial discount.

Q2 download: Hurt by one large failed renewal

Here's a look at Red Hat's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Red Hat 2Q19 results

Source: Red Hat investor relations

At issue is Red Hat's pace of revenue deceleration. Total revenues grew just 14% y/y to $822.7 million this quarter, which is underwhelming against Wall Street's expectations for $816.0 million (+13% y/y). Perhaps more important than the one-point miss to consensus expectations is the fact that Red Hat's revenue growth decelerated, yet again, by six points from last quarter's growth rate of 20% y/y (though only three points on a constant-currency basis). That Q1 growth rate, in turn, was a three-point deceleration over 23% y/y growth in Q4.

To the judgmental eye, it seems that Red Hat is falling into a steep deceleration curve. Here's a further breakdown of revenue growth by product segment:

Figure 2. Red Hat 2Q19 revenue detail

Source: Red Hat investor relations

Particularly hurting the company this quarter is a steep decline in infrastructure-related subscriptions, which is Red Hat's flagship Linux line of business and the source of >60% of the company's revenue. Note that this is the first time that Linux revenues have slipped into the single digits. In addition, the company's "emerging technologies", including JBoss, OpenShift and application development products, also decelerated and were unable to cover the shortfall in Linux.

Red Hat's supplementary bookings data adds further color to the shortfall this quarter:

Figure 3. Red Hat deal metrics

Source: Red Hat investor relations

As can be seen above, Red Hat failed to renew one of its Top 25 deals - the first time the company has failed to do so in the past year. This brought its renewal rate to just over 100%, hurting revenue growth. Jim Whitehurst, Red Hat's CEO, noted the following on the earnings call:

"The one deal that did not renew is a rare competitive loss to a legacy on-premise provider based on pricing. We are actively pursuing future business with this customer as they evaluate additional technologies, such as adopting OpenShift as a multi-cloud platform for the digital transformation of their business. Removing the one lost deal and using the next largest deal that did renew, the adjusted top 25 deals for the quarter would have renewed at an aggregate value of approximately 115% of their previous value."

It's not pretty when a SaaS company loses one of its top clients, as investors count on a fairly steady recurring revenue base to produce consistent growth. This miss on the top line trickled down into operating income expansion as well, thwarting a recent trend of margin improvements.

On the bright side, Red Hat was able to boost gross margins by 40bps on a pro forma basis to a sky-high 86.8%, helped by both stronger subscription gross margins as well as services gross margins. This is despite the fact that the company's largest deal in the quarter was a >$5 million services deal (services carry margins in the mid-30s, substantially lower than subscription margins - so any large services deals will eat into overall margins).

A 20% y/y jump in sales and marketing expenses to $334.4 million (41% of revenues, up three points from 38% of revenues in 2Q18), however, ate away most of these gains. Pro forma operating margins fell to 23.9% in the quarter, down 250bps from 2Q18. Fortunately, Red Hat's pro forma EPS of $0.85 was still able to squeak past Wall Street's expectations of $0.82.

Key takeaways

From management's commentary on the earnings call, we can largely infer that Red Hat was not expecting to lose such a large client, and a majority of the miss this quarter can be attributed to that loss. However, one client does not make or break a company. The strength of Red Hat's franchise has allowed it to continue expanding within its installed base, and the company will be able to put this loss in the rearview mirror relatively quickly.

I'm intrigued by the opportunity to purchase shares of Red Hat at a discount, especially when most companies in the tech-sector are flirting with all-time highs. Keep watching this name and be prepared to buy on any continued selling pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RHT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.