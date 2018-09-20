Cleveland-Cliffs: Next Target $15.00

Further upside may be fueled either by an increase in analysts' earnings estimates or by market's increased desire to put money into value plays.

Finally, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares have been able to reach the $12 level, my recent price target which I set in "Cleveland-Cliffs: Next Target $12.00". Now that this target has been met, it's time for an update. I will look at the status of key catalysts and lay out my views on Cliffs' share price dynamics in the shorter and longer terms.

So, why has the market finally paid attention to Cliffs? In my opinion, this happened because it has realized that tariffs that support the domestic steel industry (as well as strong demand) are here to stay with the latest U.S. moves on the China front.

The spread between the U.S. steel price and the rest of the world price has been a source of worry for some market observers who argued that this gap might be closed - not by the rest of the world price going up, but by the U.S. price going down. Clearly, this won't be the case in the foreseeable future. Unless something bad happens with the U.S. economy or the U.S. changes its political course regarding the protection of domestic industries, stronger prices are here to stay. They may pull back, but this pullback won't bring them back to previous levels.

The analyst community has also realized this fact and has been routinely increasing earnings estimates or Cliffs. As a reminder, Cliffs earned $0.72 per share in the first half of this year, selling 7.6 million tons of pellets. Current guidance calls for 13.4 million tons of pellets to be sold in the second half of the year, which is always stronger for Cliffs.

Current estimate implies earnings of $1.80 per share for full-year 2018, so $1.08 per share for the second half of the year. Thus, current estimate implies earnings increase of 50% in the second half of the year compared to the first half of the year while sales are expected to increase by 76% and the pricing stays strong. In my opinion, there may be some more room for estimate upside, but it will depend on the company's ability to report strong third-quarter earnings.

Currently, the stock trades at roughly 8 forward P/E. It's always a bit of an art to try and estimate what kind of valuation can the market sustain, but I'd think that 10 forward P/E will be sustainable, especially if the company initiates a dividend. At current earnings estimates, it leads to a roughly $15.00 price target for Cliffs which I believe is a reasonable target.

A word of caution: throughout its turnaround, Cliffs stock has been a very difficult buy on breakouts and a good buy on pullbacks. Past performance is not always indicative of future results, but so far these cycles of euphoria/pessimism have worked like clockwork.

Currently, Cliffs shares are in a breakout stage, and if the history repeats itself, a significant pullback may follow regardless of the underlying fundamentals. Fundamentally, Cliffs remains strong and could receive upside to valuation even if current earnings estimates stay near existing levels in case the market puts more money into value plays. I remain bullish on Cliffs, but I do not exclude the possibility of a pullback before the third-quarter earnings report.

