Top 5 Charts Of The Week: S&P 500, China, Emerging Markets

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. S&P 500 vs. Fund Flows - an interesting divergence (flows down, prices up)

2. China property vs. stocks - looks like rotation out of stocks and into property

3. S&P 500 relative to MSCI EM - big performance gap, could easily continue

4. EM Equity valuations - cheap, but cheap enough? (could get cheaper)

5. Emerging Market equities in the global context - "15% vs. 55%"

