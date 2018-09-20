A 5.8% Yielding Preferred With An Escape Plan For Rising Rates

Based on Wells Fargo's strong balance sheet, the preferred share's yield, and their conversion ability, these preferreds are superior to most fixed income investments available today.

Although their yield is not above average, the option for investors to convert shares to Wells Fargo common shares protects investors in a rising rate scenario.

L Series preferreds by Wells Fargo have unique terms not seen in any other preferred share class offered by the company.

With today's low interest rates, there are not a lot of fixed income investments that pique investors' interests today. With the prospect of rising interest rates, mounting inflation, and narrow spreads, it seems like a perfect storm against fixed income investors.

But with the stock market at elevated valuations, it may seem equally risky allocating a significant portion of your retirement into stocks, especially for retirees or those with shorter time horizons.

But there is one very unique preferred share offering backed by Wells Fargo, one of the nation's largest and best capitalized banks, offering both a high yield and protection against inflation and rising interest rates.

How do securities with terms such as these become available from a bank like Wells Fargo? First some background for an understanding on why these securities exist.

Background

Think back to April of 2008. Wachovia Bank, then one of the nation's prominent banks with more than $600 billion in assets, is desperately in need for money. As a last ditch effort, Wachovia issues preferred shares with some of the most advantageous terms for investors in the industry. Preferred shares that pay a 7.5% dividend yield, can never be called away, and are convertible to common shares at any time - protecting investors from a wide variety of scenarios - except for Wachovia Bank failing.

Investors gobbled up the offering, buying $3.5 billion in these preferreds that had a $1,000 per share par price.

6 months later Wachovia would be acquired by Wells Fargo, and Wells Fargo would assume responsibility for the mess that was Wachovia, including these preferreds, which now trade as "Wells Fargo Series L Preferreds" with the ticker symbol (WFC.PL).

In the depths of the crisis, shares traded as low as $350. Today unfortunately, the share price is much higher. Shares have traded between $1,200 and $1,300 this year:

But despite the $900 per share rise in price over the last decade, these preferreds still offer a decent deal for investors looking for a fixed income investment today.

Here's a look at the most important figures for these preferreds today:

Series L - (WFC.PL) Current Price $1,286 Current Yield 5.84%

And here is how the L series preferreds compare to other Wells Fargo preferred shares available:

Series O - (WFC.PO) Current Price $24.36 Current Yield 5.23% Callable? Yes, Anytime

Series N- (WFC.PN) Current Price $24.41 Current Yield 5.31% Callable? Yes, Anytime

Series P - (WFC.PP) Current Price $24.65 Current Yield 5.32% Callable? Yes, Anytime

Series X - (WFC.PX) Current Price $24.90 Current Yield 5.49% Callable? Yes, after 9/15/2021

Series W - (WFC.PW) Current Price $25.11 Current Yield 5.65% Callable? Yes, after 3/15/2021

Series Q - (WFC.PQ) Current Price $25.69 Current Yield 5.68%* Callable? Yes, after 9/15/2023

* - After 9/15/2023 dividend will change to a floating rate of 3mo. LIBOR + 3.09%

Series T - (WFC.PT) Current Price $25.64 Current Yield 5.83% Callable? Yes, after 9/15/2019

Series V - (WFC.PV) Current Price $25.73 Current Yield 5.84% Callable? Yes, after 12/15/2020

Series R - (WFC.PR) Current Price $27.51 Current Yield 6.02%* Callable? Yes, after 3/15/2024

* - After 3/15/2024 dividend will change to a floating rate of 3mo LIBOR + 3.69%

Series Y - (WFC.PY) Current Price $25.11 Current Yield 5.58% Callable? Yes, after 6/15/2022

So Wells Fargo’s Series L preferreds have slightly higher yield than most other preferreds available, but that is not why I am writing about them. In fact, I think these preferreds would be a great deal even if they had a yield below the other preferreds offered by Wells Fargo.

That is because they have a couple unique features when compared to all the other preferreds on this list, which I think should actually justify them trading at a lower yield than the other preferreds.

Non-Callable, Convertible Preferred Shares

Wells Fargo’s series L preferreds have 2 very unique characteristics to other preferred options available from Wells Fargo (and just about every other financial company).

First, they are not callable.

Normally, preferred share investors are presented with the following lose-lose scenario:

Interest rates rise, and investors are stuck deciding between selling their preferred shares at a now lower price or continuing to hold at a lower yield than is likely available in other securities.

Or, interest rates fall, and their high-yielding security is called away. Now the investor is forced to invest in lower yielding securities currently available.

The potential total returns of every other preferred share shown above is severely limited by the possibility of being called. If interest rates fall, every single one of those securities may be called by Wells Fargo and investors would be forced to find new investments.

Because these L Series securities are not callable, investors are protected from the risk that interest rates fall and render these securities less attractive. If interest rates fall, it is likely that these shares would see significant price appreciation compared to other preferred issues since they can not be called back in and can be expected to remain outstanding for many years.

For that reason, under a falling interest rate scenario I believe these preferreds will outperform Wells Fargo’s other preferreds.

The Real Risk For Preferreds - Rising Rates

But what if interest rates rise? That is where the second unique characteristic of these securities comes in. They are convertible to common Wells Fargo shares.

At any time, the investor can convert 1 share of these preferreds into 6.3814 shares of Wells Fargo’s common stock. Although today that conversion would not make a lot of sense with Wells Fargo common shares at $54, if Wells Fargo stock appreciates in the next decade and inflation would really take off, this quality gives L series investors a nice “escape plan” from having their money stuck in low yielding preferreds for eternity, like it would be in other Wells Fargo preferred issues.

Under a rising interest rate scenario, Wells Fargo will likely see rising interest margins, and rising profits - Likely increasing its stock price. Since these L Series preferreds are also anchored to Wells Fargo's common stock price, the price of these preferreds have a "floor" compared to other preferreds in the event of significantly rising rates.

To see the protection that this convertibility provides for investors, let's take Wells Fargo's O Series preferreds and estimate what would happen to the share price under a rising rate scenario.

Assuming the spread between WFC.PO and 10-year treasuries stays the same, here is a basic estimate on how WFC.PO's price would decline as rates rise:

10-Yr Treasury Rate WFC.PO Yield WFC.PO Price 3% 5.23% $24.50 3.25% 5.48% $23.38 3.50% 5.73% $22.36 3.75% 5.98% $21.43 4.00% 6.23% $20.57 4.25% 6.48% $19.77 4.50% 6.73% $19.04 4.75% 6.98% $18.36 5.00% 7.23% $17.72 5.25% 7.48% $17.13 5.50% 7.73% $16.58 5.75% 7.98% $16.06 6.00% 8.23% $15.57 6.25% 8.48% $15.11 6.50% 8.73% $14.68 6.75% 8.98% $14.27 7.00% 9.23% $13.88 7.25% 9.48% $13.52 7.50% 9.73% $13.17 7.75% 9.98% $12.84 8.00% 10.23% $12.52 8.25% 10.48% $12.23 8.50% 10.73% $11.94 8.75% 10.98% $11.67 9.00% 11.23% $11.41

So as rates rise, WFC.PO investors (and all other traditional preferred investors) should expect to face a significant decline in their share prices. If rates rise from 3% to 5%, WFC.PO investors should expect to see share prices fall about 30%.

WFC.PO investors would likely never see a $25 price on their shares until rates fell significantly again. Not exactly a promising scenario.

How could WFC.PL be expected to perform under a similar scenario? If it was not for the conversion value of the shares, WFC.PL would be expected to perform equally as bad:

10-Yr Treasury Rate WFC.PL Yield WFC.PL Price 3% 5.83% $1,286.45 3.25% 6.08% $1,233.55 3.50% 6.33% $1,184.83 3.75% 6.58% $1,139.82 4.00% 6.83% $1,098.10 4.25% 7.08% $1,059.32 4.50% 7.33% $1,023.19 4.75% 7.58% $989.45 5.00% 7.83% $957.85 5.25% 8.08% $928.22 5.50% 8.33% $900.36 5.75% 8.58% $874.13 6.00% 8.83% $849.38 6.25% 9.08% $825.99 6.50% 9.33% $803.86 6.75% 9.58% $782.88 7.00% 9.83% $762.97 7.25% 10.08% $744.05 7.50% 10.33% $726.04 7.75% 10.58% $708.88 8.00% 10.83% $692.52 8.25% 11.08% $676.90 8.50% 11.33% $661.96 8.75% 11.58% $647.67 9.00% 11.83% $633.98

But this chart above will not reflect the price we are likely to see for WFC.PL. There is another element to the L Series preferred's price that needs to get added to the right column above; Wells Fargo's common share price.

To determine exactly how that would affect WFC.PL's price we need to guess how Wells Fargo shares would perform under a rising rate scenario. Of course no one knows for sure, but I took a look at how Wells Fargo common shares (WFC) performed during previous periods of rising interest rates to try and get an idea:

From November 2004 to August 2006, the Federal Fund's rate went from 2% to 5.25%:

Source: Federal Reserve

In that time, Wells Fargo stock appreciated 21%, an annualized growth rate of 10.97% over the 22 months.

WFC data by YCharts

The other recent period of rising rates was from January 1994 to May 1995, when the Federal Funds Rate went from 3% to 6%:

Source:Federal Reserve

During that time Wells Fargo stock appreciated nearly 51%, an annualized growth rate of 31.6% over the 17 months

WFC data by YCharts

If history is any guide, Wells Fargo's common stock should do well under a rising rate scenario. This means that the "floor" of WFC.PL share price would rise as interest rates rise, since the preferred shares are convertible to common at any time.

The chart below shows only WFC.PL's conversion value, not factoring the value of any future dividends:

WFC Share Price WFC.PL Conversion Value $60 $382.88 $70 $446.70 $80 $510.51 $90 $574.33 $100 $638.14 $110 $701.95 $120 $765.77 $130 $829.58 $140 $893.40 $150 $957.21 $160 $1,021.02 $170 $1,084.84 $180 $1,148.65 $190 $1,212.47 $200 $1,276.28

WFC.PL - Protection From A Worst Case Scenario

The worst case scenario for any fixed income investor is an extended period of rising rates and high inflation.

These L series preferreds are not a good investment in this scenario, but they are better than other fixed income investments available.

We showed above that an investor in WFC.PO would expect a 50% decline if rates rose to 8%. What could we expect for WFC.PL?

If Wells Fargo's common shares doubled over a extended period of rising rates or high inflation, the conversion value alone of WFC.PL would be $638, capping the decline in WFC.L any further. Add in the future values of the dividends, and WFC.PL would very likely still trade above $1,200 per share (based on a discounted cash flow calculation with a 12% discount rate, which would value the future dividend stream at about $625).

All Good Things Must Come to an End

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end, and these preferred shares will as well, but we will likely have at least a decade to reap the dividend payments.

Wells Fargo can force the conversion of these preferred shares to common shares if Wells Fargo’s common stock is above $203.80 for 20 days in any 30 day period. Under a forced conversion scenario, holders of these Series L preferreds would receive $1,300 in Wells Fargo common shares.

How long will it take Wells Fargo common shares to reach $203?

WFC Common Shares CAGR 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 10% 15% Years Until Forced Conversion 33.9 27.2 22.8 19.6 17.3 13.9 9.5

Even if Wells Fargo stock appreciates at a compounded annual growth rate of 15%, which could occur under a rising rate environment, WFC.PL investors will still have 9 and a half years to collect dividends before their shares are converted.

Over those 9 and a half years a WFC.PL investor would receive $712.50 in dividends. Add in the $1,300 in common shares value, and our investor would see a total return of 56.5%, not a stellar return, but likely much higher than the negative returns many fixed income investors would be facing.

Here's how the total return would look under various Wells Fargo common stock appreciation and forced conversion scenarios based on today's share price of $1,286:

Common CAGR 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 10% 15% Years to Forced Conversion 33.9 27.2 22.8 19.6 17.3 13.9 9.5 Total Dividend Received $2,540 $2,042 $1,710 $1,472 $1,294 $1,045 $713 Total Dividend + $1,300 Conversion Value $3,840 $3,342 $3,010 $2,772 $2,594 $2,345 $2,013 Total Return 198.58% 159.85% 134.02% 115.57% 101.74% 82.36% 56.51% Annual Return 5.86% 5.87% 5.88% 5.89% 5.90% 5.91% 5.95%

Risks

Of course, no investment is without risks.

We have covered the risk of rising interest rates above, but there are a couple more specific to this security compared to other preferreds.

The obvious risk would be a Wells Fargo bankruptcy. With Wells Fargo's current financial shape, today's capital requirements for banks, and "too big to fail" regulatory environment, it is tough to imagine this occurring. But it is certainly a possibility.

Under a liquidation scenario, investors in WFC.PL would be given up to the par value ($1,000), not the $1,300 conversion value. This scenario is described in the security's prospectus:

" Section 5. Liquidation Rights. (A) Liquidation. In the event of any voluntary or involuntary dissolution, winding-up and liquidation of the Corporation, holders of Series L Preferred Stock shall be entitled, before any distribution or payment out of the assets of the Corporation may be made to or set aside for the holders of any Junior Stock and subject to the rights of the holders of any Parity Stock or Series or series of securities ranking senior to or on parity with the Series L Preferred Stock upon liquidation and the rights of the Corporation’s creditors, to receive in full a liquidation preference in an amount equal to $1,000 per share, plus an amount equal to all declared and unpaid dividends for the then-current Dividend Period to the date of liquidation. The holder of Series L Preferred Stock shall not be entitled to any further payments in the event of any such voluntary or involuntary dissolution, winding-up and liquidation of the Corporation other than what is expressly provided for in this Section 5."

Of course there is no guarantee that investors would receive anything at all, let alone $1,000.

The other major risk is that Wells Fargo common stock significantly under-performs over the next couple decades. Investors in companies like General Electric (GE) are all to familiar with the fact that there is no guarantee that a company's share price appreciates over time.

A large portion of the benefit of these preferred shares assumes that Wells Fargo's common shares appreciate over time and eventually reach $203 if interest rates rise. That may not be the case. However, in that worst case scenario, that means these preferreds perform no differently than other Wells Fargo preferreds.

Conclusion

Preferred shares certainly come with their own potential advantages and weaknesses compared to other investments. But for an investor comfortable with the risks associated with preferred shares (and most other fixed income investments), Wells Fargo's L Series preferred share's unique terms make it one of the best preferred share issues currently outstanding.

These preferreds are unlikely to make you rich, but for investors desiring a safe stream of income, these preferreds offer better terms than most other investments available today.

