Why Buy Bank Of America When You Could Buy JPMorgan?

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) investment thesis since 2008 has been the likelihood of reversion to the mean. That there is more money to be made investing in a beaten-down stock than a highflier. Higher dividend growth is possible if your dividend is lower to begin with. While I can certainly appreciate these ideas and usually let them guide my investments, I believe that they miss the mark for Bank of America. I intend to show why I would rather invest in JPMorgan (JPM) than Bank of America.

Recent Performance

Most banks have a very similar chart to the one above. Tax cuts, a booming economy and rising interest rates contributed to a surge in share price last winter, only to lead to a disappointing and overall sideways YTD. If the Fed continues with interest rate hikes (which I think will be fewer and further between than popular expectations) and trade tensions cool off, then banks should enjoy another run-up.

This chart compares the performance of JPM (blue) and BAC (red). You can see that they essentially trade in lock-step with each other. Generally, JPM seems to sustain fewer losses on downturns but does not pop quite as much as BAC on upswings. The trader would prefer BAC and the retiree would prefer JPM.

Lower Yield

Banks have to get approval to raise their capital returns to shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Since BAC earned itself extra scrutiny during the financial collapse of 2008, the yield has been relatively low since then. Recent dividend growth has certainly helped, but the difference between BAC's current/forward yield of 1.94% and JPM's yield of 2.73% is still substantial, especially in sideways markets.

BAC's past 5-year total return with reinvested dividends (starting at $10,000):

JPM's past 5-year total return with reinvested dividends (starting at $10,000):

2% over 5 years is not a lot, but it helps to show how a current best-in-class stock can still outperform a bounce-back story.

Growth

But John, part of BAC's long thesis hinges on future potential for dividend raises, so DGI investors should be looking to BAC, not JPM. I disagree.

In order for BAC's yield to reach JPM's 2.73%, it would take 2.5 years of 14% dividend growth (BAC's 5-year average). In the meantime, JPM will most likely be raising its dividend as well. At a 2.73% yield, Bank of America's payout ratio would be ~34%, which is the same as JPMorgan's current payout ratio.

But we shouldn't just look at current payout ratios to determine the potential for dividend increases; we should take into account earnings growth. BAC had an excellent last quarter, achieving an EPS of $0.63, a 36.9% increase YoY. That type of earnings growth is amazing, and clearly indicative of future dividend growth capacity. JPM's last quarter earnings came in at $2.29 per share, or 25.8% YoY growth.

I want to focus on the story behind the numbers. BAC clearly had larger earnings growth, but it did so with a negative 1% in revenue growth YoY. JPM had revenue growth of 10.2% YoY.

Virtually all of that 36.9% increase in earnings was due to bottom-line improvements. Reductions in expenses and taxes are great, don't get me wrong, but they don't fuel future growth and cannot continue forever. On the other hand, while JPM did also benefit from lower corporate taxes, it displayed impressive revenue growth.

Revenue growth is a clearer sign of future ability to raise the dividend and compound company profits. I don't want to dismiss BAC's continued improvement in expense control and earnings growth, but I think it's important to understand the viability of that growth to continue.

Operating Metrics

While all banks are becoming more efficient with the growing movement to online and app-based banking from traditional physical bank branches, JPM is still running a more efficient ship than Bank of America.

As pointed out in my recent article on SunTrust Banks (STI):

JPMorgan Chase efficiency ratio 56%; NIM 2.36%

Bank of America efficiency ratio 59%; NIM 2.38%

A bank's efficiency ratio tells you how much money the company needs to spend on earning their profits. Lower percentages are better, as they signify less money needing to be spent on employee headcount, physical branch maintenance, etc.

Bank of America is being lauded for continued improvement to its bottom line, but it still trails JPMorgan in that area. Future improvement in efficiency ratio is not guaranteed as an inevitability, so while there's more room for improvement in BAC's case, I feel more comfortable knowing that JPM has already attained this better metric.

Summary

I want to be clear here: I think that investors in Bank of America stand to make a lot of money over the next few years, and have certainly enjoyed the run-up from the $4s in 2009. However, I feel that JPMorgan presents a better current value given that it has sustained top-line growth where others have faltered, it operates a more efficient operation and sports a much higher dividend yield.

