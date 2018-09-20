Crosswinds Holdings Is Liquidating, And Will Pay Out Current Share Price In Cash

CEO controls >50% stake and has already agreed to leave, so this is run by someone motivated more to maximize shareholder value than to keep a job.

Crosswinds Holdings (OTCPK:CRSWF) was an insurance holding company, and before that it was a private equity firm. Neither of those options worked out that well for them, and they sold off all their assets. The company is now trading below the value of the cash on their balance sheet. The primary listing is in Canada, so I'll discuss this in Canadian dollars. It trades in Canada under the symbol CWI, with a most recent price of $1.82.

I originally wrote up the company for subscribers of the Microcap Review when the shares traded at $1.65 CAD after they sold their business. The primary reader concern with this idea the last time I wrote it up was that management might spend the money on a foolish business venture. However, now that they have announced a liquidation that concern should be much less worrisome, and the time-limited nature of the investment also helps improve the IRR.

The shares are currently trading at $1.82, and the company has announced a monetization event, with an effective payment of $1.8189 per share scheduled to occur by October. They are doing it in a bit of an odd way, as they are actually splitting the shares 20:1 and then redeeming 19 of the new shares for a total of $1.8189 per old shares. I believe this is for tax reasons as it allows them to do it as a reduction in the capital of the company as opposed to a dividend. While I'm not a tax advisor, I think that should make the distribution free of Canadian withholding tax. The company had this to say in the management information circular.

The Redemption will not be deemed to result in a taxable dividend for a Non-Resident Shareholder provided that the paid-up capital of the Shares for purposes of the Tax Act exceeds the Redemption Price. The amount paid by the Corporation for the Shares will be treated as proceeds of disposition of the Shares. A Non-Resident Shareholder will not be subject to tax under the Tax Act in respect of any capital gain realized on the disposition of Shares pursuant to the Redemption.

So basically, because they are distributing less than the amount of capital that has been paid in, no Canadian taxes should be due by non-residents.

After that, they expect to wind down the company and distribute remaining cash to shareholders, unless they get an offer for the company. That is specifically mentioned as a possibility, and I think it has a reasonable chance of happening. For one thing, they have a listing on the big board of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A new marijuana company might prefer the prestige of having a listing on the main exchange but not qualify for a new listing, and choose to buy this one. That has the potential for the shell to be worth up to $0.10 per share, as TSX shells are relatively rare, and this one would be clean. (Most Canadian shells are on the less prestigious venture exchange).

From a valuation point of view, the company had $20.85 MM in current assets (cash and securities mostly) as of June 30th. They have $0.35 MM in liabilities and are burning $500k per quarter ($600k expenses, $100k interest income). That suggests the value at the end of this quarter will $20.0 MM. Expenses after the quarter end should be much lower, because the CEO and CFO are getting let go effective Oct 22. That will cost slightly under $500k. If you add another $1 MM in expenses and legals, that gets a fair value of $18.5 MM, or $1.91 per share. Adding my estimated value of $0.10 for the shell gets to an estimated value of $2.01.

The fact that the current price is the same as the first payout which is scheduled for prior to the end of October adds a margin of safety that wasn't there before. I'm looking at this largely as a free option on the value of the shell and the remaining cash. Basically, shareholders are getting their current cost of the shares back in cash, and can expect to get at least some additional value after that, whether from the sale of the shell company (hopefully) or at least from an additional distribution of remaining cash.

One big reason I think this will be maximized for shareholders is the presence of a major shareholder. A fund controlled by the CEO owns 53% of the shares. They have an incentive to get the most money, and obviously care about that more than continued employment for the CEO given he is leaving in October. That means there is someone competent (the CEO was previously a managing director at Goldman Sachs) who has an incentive to maximize the value of the shell/remaining cash.

In conclusion, I think this opportunity has relatively low risk, as the cash outlay should be received back by the end of October, and there is free upside optionality after that. The CEO is motivated to maximize value, and liquidation costs are relatively locked in because of the announced departures. The value of the shell provides further upside if they can monetize that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position purchased on the TSX under the symbol CWI