Fredrik Followers Favored 40 As Most Mentioned September Equities And Funds

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield August FoFa/Ro showed 50.89% more net gain than from the same investment in all 10. Little low-priced FoFa/Ro reader-mentioned stocks strongly prevailed.

By YIELD, the following FoFa/Ro made the top 10: CIM; CNSL; DVHL; KWH.UN.TO; ORC; GMLP; CBL; DF.TO; SNMP; AMID They averaged 17.07% yields. (Four made all-three lists: SNMP; KWH.UN.TO; GMLP; AMID).

August 15-September 17, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 40 equities & funds in their comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with their favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Best, however are those that truly catch errors in my calculations. Examples like my blunders featuring non-dividend paying Trez Capital [TZS.TO] and Canadian Life [LFE.TO] stocks last month, Showing Chevron as both a low price and a higher price stock in the Aristocrats last month and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month come to mind.

Below are 40 tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between August 15, and September 17, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 31.5% To 131.16% Net Gains For 10 FoFa/Ro Stocks To September 2019

Four of 10 top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the 30 highest yielding stocks. That dividend and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by a lone analyst was applied for one stock. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 17, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $1,311.64, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% opposite the market as a whole.

American Midstream Partners (AMID) was projected to net $817.87, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% under the market as a whole.

Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) was projected to net $539.71, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% over the market as a whole.

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN.TO) was projected to net $535.18, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $498.89 based on the median target price estimate from 12 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $498.60 [$CAD), based on a median target price from 10 Toronto analysts plus next year's $0.06/ Q dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) was projected to net $372.54, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) was projected to net $324.06, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partner (SXCP) was projected to net $321.21, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $315.45, based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 55.35% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 9/17/18 for 37 equities and 3 funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (14-23): Fo/Fa/Ro Top Equity, By Yield, American Midstream (AMID), Led 40 For September

FoFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 9/17/18 included all 11 Morningstar sectors among 37 equities, and 3 funds.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top follower mentions were both Energy firms, American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) [1]. and, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) [2].

In third place was an the lone financial service in the top ten, Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO] [3]. The first of three real estate investment trusts in the top ten by yield placed fourth, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) [4], while the other REITs slotted sixth and tenth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [6], and Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) [10].

One industrials sector representative placed fifth, Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) [5]. A single utilities representative placed seventh, Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO] [7]. Also a single exchange traded fund (Uncollateralized Debt Instrument) placed eighth by yield, UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) [8].

Finally, one communication services representative placed ninth, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) [9], to complete the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (24-33) Top 10 FoFa/Ro By Upsides Showed 21.85% To 105.84% Gains To September 2019; (34) Six Downsiders Dropped -0.16% To -14.97%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 50.89% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To September 2019

10 top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 FoFa/Ro selected 9/17/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented the energy (2), financial services (1+1 ETN), real estate (3), industrials, utilities, and communication services sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (35) Deliver 56.64% Vs. (36) 36.88% Net Gains by All 10 To September 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 50.89% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The fifth lowest priced FoFa/Ro top yield stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 131.16%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for September 17 were: CBL & Associates (CBL), Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO], American Midstream Partners LP (AMID), Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO], Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), with prices ranging from $4.34 to $6.85 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro forSeptember 17 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), and UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL), whose prices ranged from $7.52 to $18.90.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: AAJetMan; anonymoose; Bigsmitty; BLANCK88; Charlie's Munger; darnoc111; Doug De Bono; epeon; JAVAR; jazznut; JGBlake; minnesota72; mkarpoff; MLian; Nearly done, NewToThis2015, papaone, polarbearpaw; Public Wireless; rebertc; RICARDO DI VINCI; sckola; sd55; spamtrofimuk; steve goldberg; T.A.NeSmith; Tennvol_30736; TheRoseLady; TradeNvest; User 29734095; User 48029103; villanema.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

