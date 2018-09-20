SCOR: The Next Takeover Target In The Insurance Space?

Covéa is reportedly preparing an improved offer, and recent M&A activity in the insurance space suggests that SCOR could attract other suitors.

2018 has been a busy year when it comes to insurance sector M&A, and further consolidation could be on the way. French reinsurer SCOR (ADR: OTCPK:SCRYY), which trades primarily on Euronext Paris, could be a takeover target.

In fact, SCOR was the target of a friendly bid last month. It was rejected, but the story doesn't seem to be over. I like the risk/reward offered by the company at this point. If a takeover happens, shareholders will obviously benefit. If it doesn't, the current valuation remains reasonable.

SCOR in a nutshell

Those who want to dig deeper into SCOR's business can refer to this well-timed article published by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Labutes IR in July. Let us just highlight a few characteristics that make SCOR attractive to investors (and potential suitors).

Sustained growth, and global reach

Over the past decade, SCOR's reinsurance business has seen steady growth. In fact, since 2008, gross written premiums have grown at an 11% CAGR. Meanwhile, SCOR also managed to diversify its geographic footprint. Notably, 17% of its gross written premiums come from Asia, a clear positive at a time when the industry seeks exposure to the fast-growing region.

(Source: company's presentation)

Dividend history

From the perspective of the dividend investor, SCOR has a habit of rewarding shareholders through rising dividends. Those are usually well-covered, 2017 being an exception (payout ratio of 108%) as a record number of natural catastrophes weighed on earnings across the insurance sector. SCOR's balance sheet enabled it to maintain the dividend at the 2016 level:

(Source: company's presentation)

The 2017 dividend represents a 4.2% yield at current share price (€39 on Euronext Paris / $4.5 per ADR). SCOR is expected to keep growing the distributions for years to come, along with earnings. The market's estimate for the 2018 dividend (to be paid in 2019) currently stands at €1.76 ($0.20 per ADR).

Recent developments: SCOR becomes a takeover target

Friendly takeover offer from Covéa rejected

SCOR, which usually flies under the radar even in France, has been in the news numerous times of late. On September 4, it was revealed that the company had turned down a friendly takeover offer from French mutual insurer Covéa. Covéa is already SCOR's main shareholder, but its stake is relatively modest (8.2%).

Covéa's offer valued SCOR at around €8.2 billion ($9.6 billion), equating to €43 per share listed on Euronext Paris ($4.9 per ADR). SCOR's CEO Denis Kessler and his board rejected the offer on two grounds:

It did not reflect the company's intrinsic value.

SCOR's independence is "the secret recipe" behind the company's performance (in Kessler's words)

The fact that management and board members considered the offer as too low at €43 per share (more than 10% over current share price) is obviously a positive, as it confirms insider's confidence in the company's prospects and sets a floor for any potential bid.

Following the rejection, Covéa indicated that it would not make a hostile bid, but was still hopeful of a friendly deal:

Covea said on Tuesday it was withdrawing its offer but also said it was still interested in buying the company in a friendly deal. It did not give any timeframe for any potential future bid. (Source: Reuters)

An activist investor joins the fray

Not everyone was happy about management's decision. Notably, CIAM, a French activist investment fund which owns 0.77% of the shares, was highly critical of Kessler's refusal to engage talks with Covéa.

In a letter quoted by Reuters, CIAM's president Catherine Berjal apparently threatened legal action in case Kessler would keep ignoring Covéa's approach:

I would not hesitate to hold you and the Board of Directors legally liable for a decision which would constitute gross management negligence (Source: Reuters)

The fund has a history of pressuring French companies, such as Ahold, SFR and EuroDisney in recent years. While, realistically, no legal action will be undertaken, CIAM's pressure might prompt the board to engage talks with Covéa should they come back with a revised offer.

Covéa preparing a new offer?

According to sources quoted by Reuters, Covéa is already working on a revised bid. The offer would try to alleviate some of Kessler's concerns by enabling SCOR to remain a listed company. In practice, Covéa (according to these rumors) would refloat a stake after the takeover:

“Covea would keep Scor independent with floating capital of at least 20 percent,” one source said. “Covea is ready to refloat a stake on the market after a takeover.” (Source: Reuters)

The revised takeover bid would potentially be higher than the original €43. According to analysts at brokerage Jefferies, €45-€46 would be a more realistic price for a takeover.

This would be good news for SCOR's shareholders. Meanwhile, it appears that Covéa may not be the only company interested in a takeover of the French reinsurer.

Other suitors for SCOR?

A reinsurer such as SCOR, with steady growth, exposure to Asia, and a fragmented ownership, is an attractive proposition for larger companies. There has been no shortage of large deals in the insurance/reinsurance space this year:

If those deals, which involved large premiums, are anything to go by, there is currently an appetite among the market's largest players for external growth. Covéa's interest is already tangible, but major companies such as Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) - mentioned by Reuters as a potential suitor - could be interested in SCOR.

According to French financial media BFM TV, SCOR may have held discussions with Partner Re - something SCOR denied.

Takeaway

The share price of SCOR has obviously reacted somewhat to the recent news and rumors. However, it remains 10% below Covéa's initial offer, which is likely to act as a floor for any potential takeover bid.

Importantly, the current valuation looks justified by the fundamentals, should SCOR remain an independent company. At a consensus forward P/E of 11 (according to Morningstar), its valuation is in the same range as its peers. I consider that the recent price action in SCOR actually corrected an undervaluation.

If a takeover happens, shareholders will get a higher price for their shares immediately. If nothing happens, they still have a well-run, fairly-valued company, whose business and dividends are growing. To me, this looks like an asymmetric risk/reward, a case of "heads I win, tails I don't lose".

