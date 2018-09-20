Sea Ltd.: Be Realistic About The Path To Profitability

Sea Ltd. undoubtedly has had great success in improving its revenue steadily. Unfortunately, lower down in the income statement, the picture is ugly.

Calling Sea Ltd. the Alibaba (or Tencent) of Southeast Asia is distracting from the fact that the company is still far from being as fundamentally sound as the latter duo.

Is Sea Ltd. The Alibaba Of Southeast Asia?

It has been a cliché to call Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of China. Many also vehemently insist it should be called the eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) of China instead. A similar tussle over the appropriate association has extended to Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE), a company based in Southeast Asia which has its roots in gaming but has since branched into e-commerce and mobile payment services.

Sea Ltd. has been commonly labeled as the Alibaba of Southeast Asia. However, others point out that the company’s core business is in gaming, which means there is more relevance in calling it the Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF, OTCPK:TCEHY) of Southeast Asia. Regardless, all this name-dropping is distracting the market from the fact that Sea Ltd. is still far from being the fundamentally sound behemoth that Alibaba and Tencent are, even if its share price strength suggests otherwise for the time being.

SE data by YCharts

Another dangerous distraction is the over-emphasis on revenue growth to reflect the company's potential. The fact that media headlines have chosen to celebrate the revenue beat in Sea Ltd.’s Q2 2018 results, while neglecting the earnings miss, is all the more worrying. The positive price action following the results release could be a reflection of the success that all these obfuscations have achieved, or market players are much more forward-looking than I am and are genuinely bullish.

While recent IPOs of e-commerce companies like Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) have done exceedingly well, with a first-day appreciation of 38 percent, it is also worth noting that the same market has pummeled e-commerce stocks such as Alibaba and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), as well as gaming titans such as Tencent and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). Coupled with the trade conflicts that seem to be escalating by the week, a good dose of caution is necessary when investing in a stock like Sea Ltd., which is deeply in the red in terms of profitability.

Great Improvement In Revenues, But...

Sea Ltd. undoubtedly has had great success in improving its revenue steadily. The GMV of its e-commerce unit, Shopee, in 2Q 2018 has jumped 2.7 times from a year ago, supported by a nearly tripling of gross orders. AirPay, its mobile payment service, has seen an even more impressive growth in total gross transaction value, rising seven times year on year (yoy) to US$2.46 billion in Q2 2018.

Source: Sea Ltd. Q2 2018 results announcement

Source: Sea Ltd. Q2 2018 results announcement

Its gaming unit, Garena, saw a 2.5 times increase in the number of quarterly active users (“QAU”) in Q2 2018, though the number of quarterly paying users (“QPU”) was flat yoy at 6.6 million due to a hiccup in Vietnam. The company explained the quarter-on-quarter drop was as a result of measures launched in April by Vietnam's leading mobile operators to restrict the use of prepaid telco cards for online game top-ups, which significantly inconvenienced users.

Source: Sea Ltd. Q2 2018 results announcement

The Operating Loss Is Staggering

Unfortunately, lower down in the income statement, the picture is ugly. While the e-commerce business segment represented by Shopee recorded a revenue of $58.8 million, operating loss reached a staggering $195 million, more than thrice that of the revenue achieved. Its Digital Finance Services segment represented by AirPay fared no better. The division incurred an operating loss of $7.3 million on a revenue of $2.9 million. The saving grace is that the Digital Entertainment segment, which houses the gaming businesses, shows a decent operating income at $15.1 million on a revenue of $108 million. However, this is a decline from a year ago, when operating income was $16.0 million. Total EBITDA loss deepened to $161.9 million from a year-ago loss of $50.9 million and the prior quarter's loss of $144.7 million.

Source: Sea Ltd. Q2 2018 results announcement

Despite the lackluster results, the company saw it fit to issue share-based compensation amounting to $14.9 million in the quarter, almost thrice the amount a year ago. A vocal Alibaba critic raised the issue of excessive share-based compensation at the Chinese internet giant. He might be even more queasy of what’s happening at Sea Ltd.

Southeast Asia Is Exciting, But Challenges Abound

A good indication of the challenges in Southeast Asia can be seen in the Indonesian market. CLSA forecasted that e-commerce sales in the country could surpass those in India in two years, supported by favorable demographics and an internet savvy population. While Indonesia has a total population size only one-fifth that of India, the number of Indonesians aged 14 and above that use Facebook regularly is estimated to be 140 million, or three-fifths that of the same segment of Indians (~214 million). However, the competition is said to be so tough that e-commerce platforms are only able to charge sellers a one-off joining fee. No other fees are imposed for fear of customers fleeing. These are signs that the path to profitability for Sea Ltd. is likely to stay fraught with difficulties.

Despite the ongoing losses, Shopee has to continue to offer attractive promotions to entice new users and keep existing ones coming back. Below I provide some snapshots of marketing materials in the region. One regional bank was roped in to provide a good sign-up offer for new Shopee users (a S$7 rebate with just S$15 of spending) in Singapore. Shopee also utilizes a shopping buddy app, ShopBack, to offer a similar promotion. Note that Shopee would still need to pay ShopBack a percentage of sales as a referral fee. These are examples of why the marketing and sales expenses are rising rapidly at Shopee, and by extension, Sea Ltd.

Source: ShopUOB

Source: ShopBack

Source: CupoNation

Investor Takeaway

Sea Ltd. has many favorable selling points as a stock. It has a powerful and relevant backer in the form of Tencent, which it can rely upon for technology sharing and business collaboration in the common areas such as gaming, e-commerce, and mobile payment services. It also operates in a region with attractive demographics. However, its operating losses far exceed its revenue, and the situation does not seem to be able to reverse soon.

After the big spike upwards following the company's Q2 2018 results announcement, investors should be wary of anticipating further upside. In fact, investor patience can be fleeting, and the stock quickly goes downhill when it happens, as shareholders of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) have realized. After all, Sea Ltd. is also essentially a single founder-led story - that of Forrest Li, the current chairman and Group CEO.

