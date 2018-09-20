The Amazon Threat Is Increasing For Wayfair

Despite this threat, the market still values Wayfair to succeed with its growth strategy.

Although not related to the home product category only, this tool enhances the user experience for this market.

Amazon is reported to launch a tool that is an additional threat to Wayfair.

CNBC reported Amazon (AMZN) was testing "a new recommendation-based shopping site called Scout." Scout is another step of Amazon towards the improvement of its home product category proposition. It represents a serious threat to Wayfair (W). The tool addresses a key differentiation of Wayfair's proposition: the product discovery.

Wayfair has been growing its market share generating losses and growing account payables. Its long-term goal of Adjusted EBITDA margins can be compromised by the growing Amazon threat.

The market values Wayfair for its strategy to succeed. With the growing pressure from Amazon, I am not as optimistic as the market about the valuation of Wayfair.

Image source: bedrck via Pixabay

Amazon is one step further into home products

The progress of Amazon into the home category continues. One year ago, Amazon expanded its logistics to accommodate bulky items, which correspond to the type of products the home category represents. A few months after, Amazon launched its first furniture brands.

And more recently, the company launched Amazon Storefronts. The scope of Amazon Storefronts is bigger than the market Wayfair addresses. But the small and medium businesses are part of the home products providers that the platform targets.

And with Scout, Amazon is starting to adapt its interface to ease the product discovery for its customers. One of the first categories that Amazon has integrated with Scout is the home products category.

Storefronts and Scout are the latest steps to boost the push of Amazon towards the home products category.

Product discovery no longer a key differentiator?

The slide below from the Wayfair Q2 2018 earnings presentation summarizes the problems Wayfair addresses.

Source: Q2 2018 presentation

The third problem listed by the company is called "Inspiration and Production Discovery." It is an allusion of the advantage of Wayfair against Amazon to sell products from the home category. The keyword-based research of the Amazon website does not provide the product discovery Wayfair proposes.

But Scout addresses this aspect. According to CNBC:

Amazon is testing out a shopping site for consumers who don't know specifically what they want but are willing to take some automated recommendations to help them find it.

Source: CNBC

And according to an Amazon spokesperson in an emailed statement:

This is a new way to shop, allowing customers to browse millions of items and quickly refine the selection based solely on visual attributes.

Source: CNBC

Although the browsing improvement Amazon proposes may not reach Wayfair's browsing experience yet, this testing is a step towards narrowing the gap between both companies.

Wayfair is not in a comfortable financial position

Coming back to the less appealing financial statements, the impact of intensifying competition from Amazon can be meaningful for Wayfair.

As shown in the table below, Wayfair has privileged sales growth with no focus on profitability.

Source: Wayfair 10K 2017

Besides sales growth, the table highlights the increase in losses. And the number of shares has more than doubled between 2013 and 2017.

The company targets an 8-10% EBITDA margin in the long term, as shown below.

Source: Wayfair Q2 2018

Considering the progress Amazon is making in the home product category, the long term Wayfair is referring to could be a world where it competes with Amazon based on prices only.

Amazon can leverage the scale of its operations, IT infrastructure, and logistics to sustain long periods of competitive prices. And Wayfair does not have the same financial solidity as Amazon.

As we have seen above, Wayfair is generating losses to take market share in the home product category. And the company is relying on its growth to fund its growth thanks to a negative working capital. The growing accounts payable provides some extra cash the company needs to finance its growth. But when the growth decelerates, so does the accounts payable, further reducing the cash available.

The table below shows the accounts receivable and the inventories stay stable while the accounts payable grows.

Source: 2Q 2018 Q10

The push of Amazon into the home product category will impact Wayfair's growth. And the growth deceleration will weaken the financial position of Wayfair.

The impact on Wayfair's valuation

With these risks, the market values Wayfair at about $12.5 billion. If we assume a fair value at 10x EBITDA, the market expects the company to generate $1.25 billion of EBITDA.

With the long-term target of 9% EBITDA margin, the market expects the company to reach this goal while realizing about $14 billion of sales. As a comparison, TTM sales amount to $5.7 billion.

I am less confident than the market in the ability of Wayfair to reach its long-term objectives when facing an increasing threat from Amazon. The e-commerce giant is not afraid of low-margin businesses to gain market share. If Wayfair's growth decelerates, the company will generate less cash from accounts payable to finance its growth. And the market will re-assess the price it values the business.

Wayfair's business plan relies on thin margins, which is normal for high volume retail operations. But considering the current valuation, any negative event will lower the share price.

Conclusion

Amazon Storefronts and Scout are not targeting Wayfair's core markets only. But these tools favor the expansion of Amazon into the home products category, intensifying the competition with Wayfair.

The product discovery is a key differentiation for Wayfair. And Scout is starting to fill the gap between the Amazon keyword search-based browsing and the product discovery capabilities Wayfair offers.

The market values Wayfair for its growth model to succeed. But the growth comes at a price of generating losses and growing accounts payable. I am not confident in pricing the company for success as Amazon is making more and more steps into the home product market.

