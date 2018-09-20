This Is The Best Big 5 Bank To Buy Today

Bank of Nova Scotia is the one to buy today.

There are two simple strategies that can be used to determine which bank to buy at any given time.

Canada's Big Five banks have consistently delivered the goods. They are highly regulated, are cash machines and have the longest streaks of uninterrupted dividends in the country.

While their American peers cut dividends during the financial crisis, Canada's banks successfully escaped without the need for dividend cuts. They have all since regained their status as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats.

One of the most frequent questions I get asked is which of these banking stalwarts is a buy. Although I do not recommend timing the market, there are two strategies that have proven to be very effective.

First Strategy

The first strategy is to buy the worst-performing bank of the Big Five. Back-dated research from the year 2000 has shown that investors who followed this strategy enjoyed annual returns of 20%. This is far above the TSX Composite average annual gains of 5% over the same time period.

Using this strategy, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is the clear pick. It is the only one of Canada's Big five to have negative returns year to date (-5.76%) and over the past year (-0.69%).

The bank's underperformance has been pronounced. Over the past year, it has trailed the performance of its nearest competitor by approximately 12%.

Why has it struggled? In 2018, BNS has been aggressive in its acquisition strategy. Year to date, it has spent approximately $7 billion on acquisitions. The problem is that the company had to issue $1.6 billion in equity to help fund these purchases.

Although this issue is short-term in nature, it still ends up diluting ownership of current shareholders.

Second Strategy

The second strategy is to buy the banks when they drop below their historical P/E averages. If you take a look at any of the charts for the Big Five, you'll notice they track their historical P/E ratios.

As such, whenever they drop below historical averages, it's time to buy. Inevitably, they revert to the mean. As of writing, there are only two that meet this criterion: Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

Prefer visuals? Here are two F.A.S.T. Graphs charts:

Based on 2019 expected earnings estimates, and assuming they revert back to their historical P/E ratios, both are looking at double-digit gains.

Current Price Historical P/E 2019 EPS (Estimate) Price Target % Gain BNS $76.79 12.2 $7.60 $92.72 21% CM $123.53 11.4 $12.68 $144.67 17%

*Of note, all prices are in Canadian dollars.

Recommendation

If I were to pick a bank to buy today, which would it be? Bank of Nova Scotia. The bank fits both of these proven strategies. Strategies which even the most novice of investor can follow.

Don't discount simplicity. These strategies have proven to be effective and led to outsized returns. Although historical performance is not an indicator of future success, no TSX-listed companies have performed as reliably as Canada's big banks. This is as automatic as it gets.

