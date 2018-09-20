4 Reasons These 2 Low Risk High-Yield Stocks Are Strong Buys

But of course, there are some risks investors need to be aware of.

Magellan Midstream Partners and MPLX have great business models, which generates generous, safe, and steadily rising income in all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate conditions.

But there remain plenty of great undervalued, high-yield income growth names worth buying if you know where to look.

Thanks to the longest bull market in US history, valuation multiples for many blue chip stocks are getting stretched.

With the bull market now the longest in history many investors are understandably worried that valuations have become too rich and the next bear market is looming.

And while the actual short-term risk of either a recession or bear market is relatively low, it's always a good idea to prepare for the next downturn. That's especially true for conservative income investors such as retirees looking to live off dividends.

This is why sleep well at night or SWAN stocks are ideal choices because they offer a great combination of generous, safe, and steadily growing income. Most importantly they have extremely stable business models that ensure they can maintain and raise their payouts in all economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

Let's take a look at two of my favorite MLP SWAN stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and MPLX (MPLX). Specifically, the three reasons these industry leaders have strong competitive advantages that should ensure that they help deliver the high but safe yield income investors crave. All while generating good long-term payout growth, even during a recession or another energy crash.

And as importantly, both stocks are today trading at double digit discounts to fair value that makes them great places to invest new money today. In fact, from today's prices Magellan and MPLX are likely to deliver market beating double digit total returns over the coming years. That's why I classify both as "strong buys".

1. Magellan Midstream Partners: Self Funding Industry Blue Chip Is Firing On All Cylinders

IPOing in 2001, Magellan Midstream Partners is one of the best run master limited partnerships or MLPs in America. It's spent the last 17 years building up the nation's largest refined petroleum products pipeline system.

That system consists of:

9,700 miles of refined product pipelines

53 distribution terminals

44 million barrels of storage capacity

Magellan's industry leading refined products segment connects to 50% of US refining capacity and carries 40% of US gas and diesel fuel in half of the 15 states it serves. The reason Magellan started out focusing on the refined product business is due to the wide moat and high margin nature of this niche. That's created by the fact that US diesel and gas demand is highly stable but not growing quickly. As a result other pipeline operators have very little incentive to invest billions of dollars to recreate Magellan's large network. This allows it to steadily increase prices it charges for its pipelines by 2% to 3% per year (4.4% in 2018), with little risk of losing its dominant market share.

Of course the downside to that slow refined product demand growth is that it limits the MLP's long-term expansion opportunities. That's why since 2010 Magellan has been diversifying via over $5.4 billion in investments into oil storage and crude pipelines. These represent faster growing business segments that now account for 46% of its cash flow.

Magellan's diversification has allowed it construct:

2,200 miles of crude pipelines

28 million barrels of oil storage capacity

five marine storage terminals with 26 million barrels of capacity (used for exports/imports)

1.4 million bpd of oil export capacity

MMP's midstream infrastructure is mostly focused on the hottest areas of the market. That includes connecting to Cushing Oklahoma, where West Texas Intermediate (US oil standard) is priced. It also connects oil producers in the red hot Eagle Ford and Permian basins to export facilities on the Gulf Coast.

The beauty of Magellan's business model is that just 7% of its cash flow is sensitive to commodity prices. Over 85% is under fixed-fee contracts, including with minimum volume commitments. This means it's cash flow is stable enough to deliver safe and steadily rising distributions (MLP form of tax deferred dividend) no matter what energy prices are doing.

That highly stable cash flow is what's allowed Magellan to raise its distribution 65 times since its 2001 IPO. That means 17 straight years of annual payout increases that show Magellan is a high-yield income growth stock you can rely on even during oil crashes and recessions. For 2018 management is guiding for 8% distribution growth, and 5% to 8% in 2019 and 2020. But given its track record of under promising and over delivering on guidance, Magellan investors will probably see payout growth on the higher side of those estimates. For example, management recently increased full year DCF guidance by 5% compared to the start of the year.

Why is Magellan's growth rate expected to come in so much slower than its historical norm? That would be due to management's long-term focus. Specifically, MMP is seeing so many great investment opportunities that it is retaining more cash flow to fund additional investments in its asset base. However, ultimately the extra cash flow from those projects could potentially support stronger payout growth in the future.

That clockwork like distribution growth is also what's made Magellan one of the best long-term income investments of the past 17 years. In fact, Magellan has delivered 22.3% annualized total returns since 2001. That's compared to the S&P 500's 6.8% CAGR total return over that time.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 4.8% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 8.3% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 10.0% Unit Count +0.1% DCF/Unit 9.9% Distribution Growth 7.5% Distribution Coverage 1.24

In the first half of 2018 Magellan saw modest growth in its top line, but very strong growth in distributable cash flow or DCF. That's the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. The reason that MMP's bottom line grew twice as fast as its revenue was due to strong capacity constraints in Permian pipelines. That's caused by the Permian basin now producing so much oil that pipeline capacity is expected to hit 100% capacity within the next three months. As a result short-term or spot prices on pipelines are rising and Magellan's short-term contracts give it strong pricing power.

As a result the MLP's distribution coverage ratio for the first half of the year came in at 1.24 and in Q2 2018 1.25. For context in the MLP industry 1.1 or higher coverage is considered sustainable and capable of supporting long-term payout growth. And since 2010 Magellan has averaged 1.2 coverage which has been sufficient to pursue a self funding business model (more on this in a moment).

The bottom line is that Magellan is a great collection of wide moat, cash rich assets that support a generous, safe, and steadily growing distribution. And better yet, its world class management team's long-term growth focus bodes well for it remaining one of the best high-yield SWANs you can own for years to come.

2. Proven Management Team To Execute On Huge Long-Term Growth Runway

The thing I love most about Magellan is the world class management team led by President, Chairman, and CEO Michael Mears. Mears has been with Magellan for 30 years, long before its IPO. He's proven to be extremely disciplined with the MLP's growth efforts, and a fantastic capital allocator with a long-term focus on investor wealth creation.

While Mears has led Magellan to substantial growth over time he's done so with a strong focus on only the most profitable projects. For example today it has numerous growth projects underway including:

Seabrook Logistics Export Terminal expansion: 50/50 joint venture with 2.4 million barrels of oil storage capacity increasing by 700,000 barrels and 2.5 million barrels of additional expansion opportunity.

Pasadena Marine terminal joint venture: new export facility with 5 million bpd capacity planned in two phases (completed by 2020). Potential to expand to 10 million barrels, total investment opportunity $1.1 billion at 11.1% to 12.5% cash yield.

Delaware Basin Crude pipeline: 60 mile pipeline with 600,000 bpd capacity to connect Permian producers to existing MMP pipeline to ship oil to East Houston export facilities. Expected to be complete in mid 2019.

East Houston To Hearne Pipeline: $425 million pipeline with 12.5% cash yields to be completed mid 2019.

West Texas Refined Product pipeline: $500 million project with expected 14.3% cash yield coming online mid 2020.

Permian Gulf Coast Crude pipeline joint venture: 600 mile pipeline from Permian basin to Houston export terminals.

In total Magellan plans to invest $2.5 billion between 2018 and 2020 on these projects. However, it also has a shadow backlog of potential growth projects that management is working to secure contracts for. These offer "over $500 million" in additional growth opportunities with each project expected to generate 12.5% to 16.7% cash yields.

For context in the MLP industry most projects have cash yields of 10% to 12.5%. This highlights Magellan's dedication to only the most profitable investments.

More importantly is the fact that Magellan has managed its impressive track record without the use of excessive debt or diluting existing investors. For example it hasn't issued any growth equity since 2010, when it bought out its incentive distribution rights or IDRs. IDRs send up to 50% of marginal cash flow to the general partner and thus result in higher costs of capital, lower project profitability, and slower long-term payout growth.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

Magellan pioneered what's called the self funding business model. This is where an MLP will retain enough DCF to replace equity growth funding ($1.7 billion since 2010). By growing purely on retained DCF and modest amounts of low cost debt Magellan has been able to grow steadily over time with zero reliance on the fickle stock market.

Magellan Leverage Ratio Over Time

And unlike many MLPs that took on dangerous amounts of debt to grow quickly, Magellan's debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio has never exceeded 4.0. For context credit rating agencies consider a leverage ratio of 5.0 or below to be safe given the highly stable cash flows in this industry.

Today's Magellan's leverage ratio is just 3.4, and management has a firm policy of never exceeding 4.0. That ensures Magellan's credit rating is tied for the highest in the industry (BBB+) and it has access to low, long-term fixed borrowing costs. This in turn allows management to lock in the high profitability on its growth projects, even in a rising interest rate environment. Today Magellan has an untapped $1 billion low cost credit revolver that on its own could fund nearly 100% of remaining capital spending through 2020.

But in addition Magellan and Plains All American (PAA) just sold 50% of their BridgeTex pipeline to the Ontario Pension Fund for $1.44 billion. That's a rich 15X EBITDA valuation which indicates Magellan got a great deal. MMP's cut of these proceeds is $575 million, but it will retain 30% ownership of the project. Better yet, selling a partial stake in an asset at a 15X EBITDA multiple and reinvesting it in projects with 6 to 8 times multiples means that Magellan's DCF/unit is likely to benefit immensely from this strategic capital allocation decision. The bottom line is that Magellan has all the low cost capital it needs to execute on its near-term growth plans.

Over the long-term Magellan's growth is likely to be fueled by continued crude oil and export storage capacity expansion. That's mostly going to be focused on the Permian basin which is expected to see oil production double in the next five years.

And beyond 2022 US oil production is expected to keep growing strongly. For instance, according to the US Energy Information Administration, US crude production won't peak until 2030 and will remain stable into the 2040's.

As a result the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America or INGAA expects that $791 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed by 2035.

About $400 billion of that will be in crude oil pipelines and marine export facilities, which is what Magellan has proven itself a master of building. The bottom line is that Magellan Midstream is one of the best run MLPs in the country. It's highly stable cash flow, industry leading balance sheet, and self funding business model makes this high-yield SWAN stock a great long-term income growth investment.

1. MPLX: A Self Funding High-Yielding SWAN Stock...

MPLX was launched by refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in 2013 to own and expand its midstream infrastructure. These are the pipelines and storage capacity that the soon to be largest independent refiner in America needs to operate. MPLX was designed to raise debt and equity capital from investors in order to buy Marathon's midstream assets. These came with long-term (five to 10 year) fixed-fee and volume committed contracts designed to ensure highly stable DCF that would support its generous and fast growing distribution.

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

The first was the 2015 $15.6 billion acquisition of MarkWest, the leading midstream provider in the hyper prolific Marcellus/Utica shale of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The Marcellus/Utica formations hold the largest gas deposits in the country, and expected to generate over 40% of all US gas production growth over the next decade. And according to the EIA US gas production is set to grow through 2050. That will be supported by America's switch to natural gas fired power plans, and huge export demand for liquified natural gas from Asia and Europe.

(Source: Royal Dutch Shell Investor presentation)

(Source: ICF International)

The other transformative deal MPLX made was the 2017 mega-merger of MPC's remaining midstream assets. The $8.1 billion dollar acquisition not just greatly increased MPLX's asset base, but also eliminated its IDRs and allowed management to shift to a self funding business model.

This mega deal greatly expanded MPLX's overall asset map to make a fully integrated MLP with assets in: natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and refining.

The MPC mega acquisition topped off a massive investment year for MPLX, with $12 billion in total acquisitions that year. As a result MPLX' growth in the first half of 2018 was sensational.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 66.4% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 81.4% DCF Growth 80.5% Unit Count 94.5% DCF/Unit -7.3% Distribution Growth (YOY) 12% Distribution Coverage 1.33 (up from 1.27)

(Source: earnings release, gurufocus)

Now it should be noted that the $8.1 billion deal was mostly stock, which is why the MLP's unit count nearly doubled. That meant that DCF/unit actually declined a bit. However, despite raising its payout at a double digit rate, MPLX's distribution coverage ratio actually increased. That's due to the elimination of the IDR fees.

MPLX has been steadily increasing its distribution coverage ratio, despite the challenges associated with large equity funded deals during the MLP bear market. More impressive is the fact that its coverage ratio has steadily been rising despite about 18% CAGR distribution growth since its IPO.

And with 95% of cash flow supported by long-term fixed contracts of up to 15 years in duration, the MLP's DCF is nearly impervious to volatile commodity prices.

That means that this MLP's generous yield is one you can rely on even if the economy and energy prices crash. Heck, even the worst oil crash in over 50 years didn't stop MPLX from still growing its payout each quarter. In fact, MPLX has now raised its distribution for 22 consecutive quarters, and is guiding for 10% payout growth this year.

In Q2 2018 the distribution coverage ratio rose to an even safer level of 1.36. That trend of higher coverage is likely set to continue. That's because the MPLX's CEO recently told analysts:

As we assess our opportunities, we maintain our commitment to a self-funding base business model with an emphasis toward higher coverage and lower leverage."

And President Mike Hennigan reiterated MPLX's dedication to a safe business model telling analysts: "Basically, we're saying self-funding is our number one goal. We want to show strong coverage."

However, that conservative and safe approach to capital allocation doesn't mean that MPLX isn't going to keep growing it payout at an impressive rate. That's because in the most recent quarter its cash flow rose 23%, even factoring out the benefits of its newly acquired assets. This was due to organic cash flow growth in all its major business units:

refinery pipeline throughput up 10% (organic cash flow up 32%)

gas gathering volumes up 46%

gas processing volumes up 10%

gas processing cash flow up 18%

Natural Gas Liquid or NGL fractionation volumes up 16%

overall gas gathering and processing cash flow (MarkWest assets) up 18%

As a result of strong growth in its Marcellus/Utica gas and NGL businesses MPLX's reliance on MPC for its cash flow has fallen from 100% in 2013 to 60% today. And the MLP's strong organic growth should continue in the short-term thanks to the completion of nine more projects by the end of the year.

For 2018 MPLX is expecting to put $2.2 billion in growth projects into operation. 65% of those are focused on the Marcellus/Utica shale, 20% on gas/NGLs in the Permian basin and Oklahoma's STACK, and just 15% for refinery logistics assets.

And with MPLX now adopting a self funding business model, it's massive long-term growth potential is 100% independent of its stock price. That's likely to make MPLX one of the best low risk, high-yield income investments you can own over the coming years and decades.

2. With Big Long-Term Growth Potential

MPLX's long-term growth potential stems from two key factors. First, is the strong growth in US natural gas and NGLs. For example, US natural gas production is expected to grow 25% over the next five years, while NGL production will increase at nearly double that rate.

Almost all of that growth is expected to come from Texas, primarily the Permian super basin. This is why MPLX has spent the last few years establishing itself in the Southwest to cash in on the coming NGL boom.

That's because US NGL exports are set to grow at 4% to 5% annually over the coming years. And that's off an annual export base of $105 billion per year. This is due to the extremely low cost of NGLs like ethane, propane, and butane. Thanks to America's gas fracking boom production of these products is soaring resulting in NGLs being much cheaper than Naptha in the production of high margin petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene. These are used to make thousands of products, ranging from plastics to pharmaceuticals. Today the US petrochemical industry is investing $165 billion (by 2020) into expanding Gulf Coast export capacity. And according to Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) chemical companies say that a second potentially larger wave of expansion is coming beyond that.

And MPLX isn't just happy being a major player in natural gas, NGLS and refined products. It's also breaking into the crude oil business. In fact, MPLX recently announced a joint venture with Magellan, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Delek US Holdings (DK), to construct a 600 mile Permian crude pipeline linking the region's booming oil production to export facilities on the Gulf Coast. That is the second major Permian joint venture MPLX has signed onto. It's also building a 1.5 billion cubic feet/day gas pipeline in the Permian in concert with NextEra Energy (NEE) and Targa Resources (TRGP). Both projects are expected to be completed in 2020.

This shows that MPLX plans to keep diversifying and become a fully integrated MLP, with its fingers in every part of the rapidly growing US oil & gas pie. To help fund this strong growth in US gas and NGLs MPLX has $3 billion in current liquidity to fund its growth. And that doesn't count the $634 million in annual retained DCF its currently generating.

However, there is yet another major growth catalyst MPLX enjoys, which is MPC's recent acquisition of rival refiner Andeavor (ANDV). This $23 billion acquisition will make Marathon Petroleum the largest independent refiner in America. And like MPC, Andeavor also has its own MLP, Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX).

Andeavor Logistics Assets

ANDX is a relatively large MLP that owns:

1,500 miles of refined product pipelines

47 million barrels of oil storage capacity

1.7 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas processing capacity

4,500 miles of oil & gas pipelines

All of these assets fit nicely with MPLX's existing midstream businesses. And buying ANDX would immediately boost its cash flow by about 40%. What's more ANDX also has $1.55 billion in organic growth projects it plans to complete by 2020. $850 million of those are in the Permian basin, which is MPLX's greatest potential growth opportunity. And keep in mind that ANDX's total growth runway is actually $3 billion courtesy of $1.35 billion in drop downs Andeavor is planning to sell it.

And as Marathon CEO Gary Heminger (also CEO of MPLX and over 40 years of industry experience) told analysts at the Q1 2018 conference call:

We're enthusiastic about MPLX's role in this new leading energy company that is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation for all the stakeholders. We believe this combination and expansion of MPC's footprint will provide additional strategic and organic growth opportunities for MPLX. "

Basically analysts expect that MPC, upon closing the Andeavor deal, will eventually consolidate its midstream operations by having MPLX buy ANDX and all of Andeavor's remaining midstream infrastructure. Or to put another way, MPLX likely has yet another major needle moving acquisition coming in the next year or so. One that might prove to be its largest growth deal yet.

The bottom line is that MPLX represents a great low risk, high-yield income growth stock. One whose fee based toll booth business model and self funding plans makes it a great long-term income growth investment to own in the coming decade.

3. Payout Profiles: Great Combination Of Generous, Safe, And Steadily Growing Income, Plus Double Digit Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio 10 Year Expected Annualized Payout Growth Expected Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Magellan Midstream Partners 5.5% 1.24 5% 10.5% 11.9% MPLX 7.0% 1.36 6% 13.0% 14.8% S&P 500 1.8% 2.63 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

Both Magellan and MPLX offer very attractive yields compared to the S&P 500's paltry 1.8%. However, MPLX's 7% yield is much higher than Magellan's which makes it the more attractive stock in my opinion. More importantly both MLPs have low risk distributions thanks to their strong coverage ratios. That's to allow for their highly conservative self funding business models.

Of course in a capital intensive and growth oriented industry such as this, there is more to a safe payout then just a good coverage ratio. The debt levels have to be safe as well.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Magellan Midstream Partners 3.4 6.3 BBB+ 4.8% MPLX 3.7 8.0 BBB 3.4% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

Fortunately Magellan and MPLX have fortress like balance sheets with very low leverage, and relatively high interest coverage ratios. That's why Magellan is tied with other large MLP blue chips (EPD and ENB) for the highest credit rating in the industry. And MPLX, while enjoying a slightly lower rating, is likely going to also get an upgrade in the future. That will ensure that both MLPs are able to borrow at long-term fixed rates at low interest rates that are far below their cash yields on invested capital. That in turn means DCF/unit will continue to grow steadily, allowing for safe and sustainable distribution growth over the long-term.

How fast is that distribution growth likely to be? Well based on management's latest strategic updates analysts expect Magellan and MPLX to grow their payouts at about 5% and 6%, respectively, over the coming decade. This is far below their historical rates. However, when combined with their generous and safe yields, that is more than enough to generate long-term double digit total returns. And that's assuming that neither MLP sees its valuation improve from currently undervalued levels.

Given their strong and improving fundamentals, and strong long-term growth runways, I fully expect that Wall Street will eventually return both stocks to fair value. That would boost their long-term expected total returns to about 12% for MMP and 15% for MPLX. For context the S&P 500 has historically delivered 9.2% CAGR total returns since 1871. And from today's elevated valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the market to deliver anywhere from 0% to 5% CAGR returns over the coming five to 10 years.

Thus I consider these two industry blue chips to be great long-term high-yield income investments. And from today's attractive prices I consider both of these SWANs to be "strong buys".

4. Valuation: Both Blue Chip MLPs are "Strong Buys" Today

Despite a strong recent rally from April's lows, MLPs in general have still underperformed the market over the past year. That continues the trend over the last four years. However, where some see such price weakness as a sign to stay away, I consider it a potentially great opportunity to buy wonderful and growing income producing assets at a substantial discount to fair value.

While there are many ways to value a stock, for stable income investments such as MLPs my favorite approach is dividend yield theory. This is a valuation model/investment strategy that has been highly effective since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began generating market beating returns by a very simple but effective strategy.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Over the last 30 years IQT's dividend yield theory approach has beaten the market by 12% annually and with lower volatility. IQT's entire strategy is to buy quality income stocks when the yield is above their historical norm. The reason this has worked so well is because for income stocks with stable business models (like MLPS) yields tend to be mean reverting over time. Or to put another way they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy below fair value and mean reversion over time will boost your total returns.

MLP Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value 10 Year Annualized Valuation Return Boost Magellan Midstream Partners 5.5% 4.5% 4.8% 4.65% 13% 1.4% MPLX 7.0% 5.8% 4.6% 5.8% 15% 1.8%

For my valuation adjusted total return model (based on dividend yield theory and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has been accurate since 1956) I check both the five year average and longer-term median yield. That's to get a broader picture of what a stock's yield usually trades at.

For Magellan the two figures are very similar so I use the average of the two to estimate a fair value yield of 4.65%. MPLX has only existed for five years, the median yield is much lower than the average yield, resulting from the severity of the MLP bear market it's been in during most of its existence. To err on the side of conservatism I use the higher 5 year average yield for my fair value calculation.

Ultimately based on dividend yield theory I estimate that MMP and MPLX are about 13% and 15% undervalued today. I can't predict when the market will finally stop hating MLPs but I'm confident that it eventually will. After all quality income producing assets can't stay undervalued forever. Assuming a very conservative 10 year time horizon for mean reversion I estimate that MMP and MPLX would benefit from a 1.4% and 1.8% CAGR return boost, respectively, over the coming decade.

That's how I adjusted the Gordon Dividend Growth model (yield + payout growth = total return) for valuation to get my expected long-term returns in the payout profile.

Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm happy to classify any blue chip a buy at fair value. And at a double digit discount to fair value I consider both Magellan and MPLX to be "strong buys" today. Of course that's assuming you're comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

While Magellan's business model has proven low risk over the past two decades, it does lack the kind of long-term contracts that other MLPs typically pursue. For example, just 40% of its refined products are under contract averaging three years in duration. Up until now this hasn't been a major issue since fuel demand has been so stable. However, in the future rising average fuel efficiency and a rapid adoption of Electric vehicles could end up hurting Magellan's most profitable business, which still accounts for 54% of cash flow.

What about its fast growing crude oil pipeline business? Well most of its contracts are also for shorter-terms, typically one to two years. This is a strategic move by management to capture the rising pipeline tariffs created by insufficient takeaway capacity in the Permian basin. The contracts for newer pipelines like BridgeTex and Double Eagle are for five years in duration. However, that's far below the 10 to 20 year contracts that other MLPs are securing for new Permian pipelines. Over time Magellan's contract coverage should improve but be aware that the MLP is more exposed to most in the event that refined product demand and oil production growth come in below current analyst long-term forecasts.

And in the meantime the short-term nature on its Permian crude pipelines poses the risk that spot rates will decline. That's because while today there is a massive shortage of Permian pipeline capacity, by 2020 another 3 million bpd of capacity is expected to come online. If Permian production were to fail to grow fast enough, then short-term pipeline rates, which Magellan has relatively high exposure to, could decline. That could resule in slower than expected DCF and payout growth.

What about MPLX's risks? Well in the short to medium-term there's the potential ANDX merger to consider. Because of Andeavor Logistic's large size ($12 billion market cap) that deal would be a massive undertaking that would require an all stock transaction. Depending on the relative prices of the two MLPs, there is no guarantee that it would prove to be immediately accretive.

For example, today, even assuming no premium (not realistic) MPLX would need to increase its unit count by 42% in order to acquire ANDX. That would essentially offset the cash flow growth it would see from the deal. Now in the future ANDX's cash flow will grow as it continues expanding its asset base organically and via drop downs. However, if Andeavor Logistic's unit price rises faster than MPLX's then the risk of a non accretive deal rises.

Fortunately MPC management (which also runs MPLX) has proven to be very investor friendly and disciplined. During the two most recent conference calls management made it clear that Marathon isn't in any rush to merge the two MLPs. Thus investors can be confident that any deal will only be done if MPLX can maintain a very strong coverage ratio.

That's because management at all levels has been adamant that MPLX's number one priority is maintaining a strong coverage ratio that allows it to retain enough DCF to self fund its organic growth. That's because, as Mike Hennigan told analysts at the recent conference call "we remain a little frustrated that our equity trades where it does when we think we’re offering the market a pretty strong midstream offering."

Hennigan is referring to the fact that due to a the perfect storm of negative factors that began with the worst oil crash in over 50 years, MLPs have been in a bear market for four years. As a result it's become increasingly difficult to fund profitable growth with equity. That's because the cash cost of equity (DCF yield) keeps increasing as an MLP's cash flow rises but the unit price remains depressed or falls. Thus the reason that MPLX, as well as numerous other MLPs, are pursuing a self funding business model. One that can continue supporting generous, safe and growing income even if the unit price stays in low forever. But there is a potential downside to self funding business models that investors need to keep in mind.

Specifically that self funding MLPs tend to have slower long-term distribution growth. A good example of this is Enterprise Products Partners cutting its payout growth in half for 2017 and 2018 in order to boost its coverage ratio to 1.5 and become self funding. In 2019 EPD will reevaluate its payout growth rate but it's possible that the days of very strong payout growth are permanently behind it.

MPLX and Magellan are both self funding MLPs and their distribution growth rates are among the best of any industry blue chip. However, it's possible that if the market continues to ignore their strong and growing fundamentals, then both MLPs may end up choosing higher coverage over faster payout growth over time. That would result in potentially weaker total return potential due to less capital appreciation. But the distributions would remain intact, become even safer, and likely continue rising steadily. Or to put another way, even if both MLPs decide to pull back on long-term distribution growth (which my return model assumes) they will both become even safer SWAN stocks for conservative income investors.

Bottom Line: Magellan And MPLX Are Two Great High-Yield SWAN Stocks Worth Buying Today

It's been a rough four years for MLP investors, including myself. However, at the end of the day these kinds of stocks are owned for their generous, safe, and rising income. Both Magellan Midstream Partners and MPLX have proven they can deliver what income investors crave, even during the worst energy crash in over half a century. Thanks to their self funding business models, excellent management teams, strong balance sheets, and enormous growth runways, I consider both of these MLPs to be excellent high-yield SWAN stocks.

And from today's unit prices I estimate that both Magellan and MPLX are roughly 14% undervalued. For blue chips of this caliber I consider that to be a great margin of safety that makes both stocks "strong buys". That's because, even assuming more conservative long-term payout growth, both Magellan and MPLX are likely to deliver strong double digit long-term total returns that will put most high-yield blue chip stocks to shame.

